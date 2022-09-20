ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

One hurt in officer-involved shooting in Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — One person is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting. This happened just after midnight near Southwest 104th and Western in Oklahoma City. Police say it started with a traffic stop on a person who may have been involved in an earlier stabbing. The...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Man arrested after early morning shooting in Bethany

BETHANY, Okla. (KOKH) — A man was arrested after an early morning shooting in Bethany. Police said officers responded to 4211 N Divis Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. for a shooting. Officers said the victim was shot in the stomach and later turned up at OnCue on NW 39th...
BETHANY, OK
Motorcyclist killed in crash in southeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a crash on Wednesday that left one motorcyclist dead in southeast Oklahoma City. Reports say a 22-year-old man was recklessly driving a motorcycle when he hit another car near Southeast 74th and Air Depot. Officials say the motorcyclist died at the scene.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
El Reno police looking for 'persons of interest' in counterfeiting case

EL RENO, Okla. (KOKH) — The El Reno Police Department is looking for help identifying the two people seen on this page. Police said they are "persons of interest" in a counterfeiting case. Anyone who recognizes them is asked to call police 405-262-6941 (Ext: 3880) or email police@elrenook.gov.
EL RENO, OK
Police respond to barricade in Purcell, suspect in custody

PURCELL (KOKH) - Officers are responding to a barricaded suspect on Wednesday in Purcell. The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office received a warrant for 54-year-old Michael Don Jackson who failed to appear in court. Reports say the man barricaded himself inside the residence. Officers have taken the man into custody. This...
PURCELL, OK
Man arrested for allegedly stabbing woman in neck in Stillwater

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Stillwater Police arrested a man on Thursday morning after he allegedly stabbed a woman while riding in a car with her. Police say around 9:51 a.m., James Kerns was riding passenger with a woman in the area of Couch Park, near E. 12th St. According...
STILLWATER, OK
Suspect wanted for attempted burglary in OKC Plaza

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Investigators are looking to identify a suspect in connection to an attempted burglary in northwest Oklahoma City. Reports say the incident took place at a business in the 1700 block of N. Gatewood Ave. If you recognize this person, contact Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or www.okccrimetips.com.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Harrah Police: 19-year-old arrested for murdering woman during fight

HARRAH, Okla. (KOKH) — The body of a woman was found on Monday whose injuries were consistent with foul play, according to Harrah Police. Police say they were dispatched to the 2000 block of Williams Dr. in Harrah about an unresponsive person. Upon arrival, officers found a black female deceased in the residence.
HARRAH, OK
Family of Harrah murder victim speaks out about domestic abuse

Harrah, Okla. (KOKH) — The family of a Harrah woman that police say died at the hands of her boyfriend is speaking out tonight. Gai Gilbert's siblings say she was private about this year long relationship so they didn't realize it was abusive. Harrah police say Gilbert was killed...
HARRAH, OK
Oklahoma City police alert residents of a new scam making the rounds

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department is making residents aware of a scam making the rounds. "In this particular scam, the suspect obtains information about the victim (most likely from their social media pages), then uses that info to make up a story about the victim’s loved ones being in trouble, in order to extort money from the victim," police warned on Facebook.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Judge denies motion to dismiss case against Chickasha man accused of killing three people

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A judge denied a motion to dismiss the case against a man accused of fatally stabbing three people in Chickasha in February 2021. Lawrence Paul Anderson is accused of killing Andrea Lynn Blankenship, 41, and cutting out her heart. Authorities said Anderson brought the heart to his aunt and uncle's house, cooked it with potatoes and tried to serve it to them before killing Leon Pye, 67, severely injuring his aunt, and killing Kaeos Yates, the pair's 4-year-old granddaughter.
CHICKASHA, OK

