One hurt in officer-involved shooting in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — One person is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting. This happened just after midnight near Southwest 104th and Western in Oklahoma City. Police say it started with a traffic stop on a person who may have been involved in an earlier stabbing. The...
Man arrested after early morning shooting in Bethany
BETHANY, Okla. (KOKH) — A man was arrested after an early morning shooting in Bethany. Police said officers responded to 4211 N Divis Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. for a shooting. Officers said the victim was shot in the stomach and later turned up at OnCue on NW 39th...
Oklahoma City police: Man found dead in apartment during welfare check
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man was found dead during a welfare check on Monday, Oklahoma City police announced Tuesday. Officers responded to 2025 NW 26th Street for a welfare check shortly before 9 a.m. When they arrived, 53-year-old Jason Toland was found dead inside an apartment with injuries...
OKCPD searching for man who allegedly beat up 17-year-old in road rage incident
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who allegedly beat up a 17-year-old in a road rage incident. Investigators with the OKCPD Assaults Unit say this man was involved in a road rage incident near SE 15th and I-35.
Stillwater police serving 'high risk search warrant,' asks people to avoid E. 7th Street
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — UPDATE:. Police said the scene is now secure. The Stillwater Multi-Jurisdictional Special Operations Team is serving a "high risk search warrant" in the area of 2700 E. 7th Street. Police are asking people to avoid the area. The search warrant is also being served close...
Motorcyclist killed in crash in southeast Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a crash on Wednesday that left one motorcyclist dead in southeast Oklahoma City. Reports say a 22-year-old man was recklessly driving a motorcycle when he hit another car near Southeast 74th and Air Depot. Officials say the motorcyclist died at the scene.
El Reno police looking for 'persons of interest' in counterfeiting case
EL RENO, Okla. (KOKH) — The El Reno Police Department is looking for help identifying the two people seen on this page. Police said they are "persons of interest" in a counterfeiting case. Anyone who recognizes them is asked to call police 405-262-6941 (Ext: 3880) or email police@elrenook.gov.
Police respond to barricade in Purcell, suspect in custody
PURCELL (KOKH) - Officers are responding to a barricaded suspect on Wednesday in Purcell. The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office received a warrant for 54-year-old Michael Don Jackson who failed to appear in court. Reports say the man barricaded himself inside the residence. Officers have taken the man into custody. This...
OHP: Konawa man brought to OU Medical Center after car strikes cow in McClain County
MCCLAIN COUNTY (KOKH) — A Konawa man was is in critical condition after troopers said he was speeding and struck a car in the roadway. The accident happened just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday on State Highway 39, about a mile east of Asher. Troopers said Jaiden Jones was going...
Man arrested for allegedly stabbing woman in neck in Stillwater
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Stillwater Police arrested a man on Thursday morning after he allegedly stabbed a woman while riding in a car with her. Police say around 9:51 a.m., James Kerns was riding passenger with a woman in the area of Couch Park, near E. 12th St. According...
Suspect wanted for attempted burglary in OKC Plaza
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Investigators are looking to identify a suspect in connection to an attempted burglary in northwest Oklahoma City. Reports say the incident took place at a business in the 1700 block of N. Gatewood Ave. If you recognize this person, contact Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or www.okccrimetips.com.
Harrah Police: 19-year-old arrested for murdering woman during fight
HARRAH, Okla. (KOKH) — The body of a woman was found on Monday whose injuries were consistent with foul play, according to Harrah Police. Police say they were dispatched to the 2000 block of Williams Dr. in Harrah about an unresponsive person. Upon arrival, officers found a black female deceased in the residence.
California man killed in auto-pedestrian accident on Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A California man was killed in an auto-pedestrian accident in Oklahoma City shortly after midnight. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a Ford F450 with a 40-foot trailer driven by a Narasota, Texas man struck the victim on I-40 westbound. Troopers said the Ford F450 driver...
Family of Harrah murder victim speaks out about domestic abuse
Harrah, Okla. (KOKH) — The family of a Harrah woman that police say died at the hands of her boyfriend is speaking out tonight. Gai Gilbert's siblings say she was private about this year long relationship so they didn't realize it was abusive. Harrah police say Gilbert was killed...
Oklahoma City police alert residents of a new scam making the rounds
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department is making residents aware of a scam making the rounds. "In this particular scam, the suspect obtains information about the victim (most likely from their social media pages), then uses that info to make up a story about the victim’s loved ones being in trouble, in order to extort money from the victim," police warned on Facebook.
Cleveland County deputy helps new driver learn how to drive stick shift
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A Cleveland County deputy took it upon himself to help a young woman learn how to drive a stick shift after she was having issues. Deputies Kendrae Traylor and Ryan Graham came across a young lady whose vehicle was stalled out in the middle of the road.
Oklahoma County deputy shot in August pays respects to fallen partner
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — On Tuesday, the deputy who survived after being shot while serving an eviction notice, stopped by the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office to pay his respects to his fallen partner. Investigator Mark Johns was shot several times back in August when he used his body to...
Judge denies motion to dismiss case against Chickasha man accused of killing three people
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A judge denied a motion to dismiss the case against a man accused of fatally stabbing three people in Chickasha in February 2021. Lawrence Paul Anderson is accused of killing Andrea Lynn Blankenship, 41, and cutting out her heart. Authorities said Anderson brought the heart to his aunt and uncle's house, cooked it with potatoes and tried to serve it to them before killing Leon Pye, 67, severely injuring his aunt, and killing Kaeos Yates, the pair's 4-year-old granddaughter.
Oklahoma City named the fourth-best city in the United States for tacos
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — If you live in the Oklahoma City metro, you don't have to go far to find some great tacos. A new study from Clever found that Oklahoma City is the fourth-best city in the country for tacos. Clever looked at data from from the U.S....
