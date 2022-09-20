ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Michigan vs. Maryland: Prediction and preview

Michigan vs. Maryland brings the B1G opener around for a pair of undefeated squads in Week 4. After going 3-0 in nonconference action, the two sides will meet in Ann Arbor for a Big Noon broadcast on FOX. Michigan vs. Maryland preview. Saturday’s B1G East matchup pits two teams with...
247 Sports analyst picks outcome of 3 crucial B1G games in Week 4

The B1G has three huge conference games this weekend that may determine who will lead the conference early on and Brad Crawford has given his prediction for these three games:. Both Michigan and Maryland have been on fire recently on offense but Crawford seems to think that it will be the Wolverines and their offense that will come out on top, 38-24. Sounds like a high-scoring affair.
2 B1G secondaries among the best in the country, per PFF grades

One big plate from the secondary could be the difference between a win in a loss in the B1G. On Saturday, 2 secondaries shined en route to victories. Now, they’re being praised by Pro Football Focus. Both Michigan and Iowa garnered top grades from Pro Football Focus following outings...
Payton Thorne comments on offensive challenges of not having Jayden Reed available

Payton Thorne and Michigan State had a tough loss on Saturday to Washington. The Spartans are really missing having Jayden Reed in the lineup also. Reed missed the Week 3 game with an undisclosed injury that he picked up from the Akron game the week before. Reed led the Spartans in receiving yards last season with 1,026, and also had 10 touchdowns.
