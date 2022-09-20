Read full article on original website
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica explains why Michigan-Maryland is an intriguing matchup
Michigan faces its first real test of the season Saturday against Maryland. The Terrapins come to the Big House undefeated looking to prove they can dance with the big boys. Whether or not the really can remains to be seen. But Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica thinks Maryland can keep it...
Michigan vs. Maryland: Prediction and preview
Michigan vs. Maryland brings the B1G opener around for a pair of undefeated squads in Week 4. After going 3-0 in nonconference action, the two sides will meet in Ann Arbor for a Big Noon broadcast on FOX. Michigan vs. Maryland preview. Saturday’s B1G East matchup pits two teams with...
Jake Butt, former Michigan TE, names reasons Maryland could be a dangerous matchup for Wolverines
Until given a reason, Michigan is going to be a fan favorite to go undefeated this season in B1G play. Then again, not everyone is ready to crown the Wolverines the champs of the B1G East just yet. Former Michigan tight end Jake Butt isn’t playing favorites entering Saturday’s game...
Greg McElroy previews Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland's B1G road trip vs. Michigan
Greg McElroy previewed Taulia Tagovailoa’s important matchup against Michigan in Week 4. This will be an important game for Maryland and Tagovailoa to prove that the team can hang around with the defending B1G Champions. Maryland heads into Saturday’s conference tilt with an undefeated 3-0 record. While hosting...
Michael Locksley, Maryland 'have nothing to lose' in B1G road trip to Ann Arbor
Michael Locksley and Maryland are off to a 3-0 start, but things take a big step up in Week 4. The Terrapins head to Ann Arbor and visit against Michigan in the Big House to open conference play. Coming into the matchup, it is not lost on the Terrapins that...
247 Sports analyst picks outcome of 3 crucial B1G games in Week 4
The B1G has three huge conference games this weekend that may determine who will lead the conference early on and Brad Crawford has given his prediction for these three games:. Both Michigan and Maryland have been on fire recently on offense but Crawford seems to think that it will be the Wolverines and their offense that will come out on top, 38-24. Sounds like a high-scoring affair.
Tom Izzo, Michigan State HC, sets the record straight on retirement rumors
When will Tom Izzo hang up the whistle at Breslin Center? For those hoping his reign is coming to an end, think again. Izzo is at the ripe young age of 67. And he’s only getting started entering Year 28. As a guest on the Draymond Green Show, Izzo...
Joe Rossi, Minnesota DC, received insight from LB Mariano Sori-Marin on game plan for Michigan State
Joe Rossi has been with Minnesota football since 2017, and doesn’t shy away from getting advice from his players apparently. Andy Greder of the Pioneer Press posted about what happened. Rossi wanted feedback from senior LB Mariano Sori-Marin about a few options for one part of his game plan...
2 B1G secondaries among the best in the country, per PFF grades
One big plate from the secondary could be the difference between a win in a loss in the B1G. On Saturday, 2 secondaries shined en route to victories. Now, they’re being praised by Pro Football Focus. Both Michigan and Iowa garnered top grades from Pro Football Focus following outings...
Jalen Rose shares reaction to Michigan's Week 3 beatdown: 'UConn, can you at least score once?'
Jalen Rose is a proud Michigan product and former star for Wolverine basketball. A member of the Fab 5 and former teammate of Michigan head coach Juwan Howard, Rose is an outspoken supporter of all things Wolverine. During Monday’s airing of ESPN’s “Jalen and Jacoby,” Rose shared how he was...
MSU OC Jay Johnson explains how lack of running game impacted blowout loss to Washington
Last Saturday, Michigan State was defeated by Washington 39-28 at Husky Stadium. The running game was one of the immediate factors that MSU offensive coordinator Jay Johnson pointed out during a press conference on Tuesday morning. Another area that Johnson addressed was the “lack of complementary football” while looking at...
Payton Thorne comments on offensive challenges of not having Jayden Reed available
Payton Thorne and Michigan State had a tough loss on Saturday to Washington. The Spartans are really missing having Jayden Reed in the lineup also. Reed missed the Week 3 game with an undisclosed injury that he picked up from the Akron game the week before. Reed led the Spartans in receiving yards last season with 1,026, and also had 10 touchdowns.
