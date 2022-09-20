MILAN — Expect to be surprised yet again at the Prada show on Thursday in Milan. Intriguing and innovative set designs are par for the course at the Italian brand, which has for some time been showing at Fondazione Prada, a space that is revisited season after season.More from WWDPrada Fall 2022 Repeat Show in BeijingKeke Palmer's 'Nope' Press Tour FashionFront Row at Prada Men's Spring 2023 For spring, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons have partnered with film director Nicolas Winding Refn on a project called “Touch of Crude.” Winding Refn, known for movies including the “Pusher” trilogy and “Drive,” has conceived an...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO