ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Dior’s London Christmas, Christie’s Ann Getty Auction, Slowear Enters Women’s

IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE: Dior is cementing its longstanding relationship with Harrods with a holiday event that will take over the London department store’s windows and facade for a celebration of “The Wonderful World of Dior.” Running from Nov. 10 to Jan. 3, the multipronged happening will involve events on every floor of the store, including a micro-village on the lower ground floor and a pop-up café. The front of the store on Brompton Road will be adorned with a monumental light installation featuring classic Dior emblems like the compass rose, one of the key symbols of the brand’s 2022 holiday...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Guardian

Italian fashion houses are in the midst of a shake-up at Milan fashion week

The London catwalks were muffled and muted by national mourning – but in Milan, fashion week is in ebullient mood. The Italian fashion industry is on course for its best ever year of sales in 2022. Opening the week of fashion shows Carlo Capasa, the president of the Italian Fashion Chamber, said “in 2022, we are going to reach and even exceed the level of sales generated before the 2008 crisis, recording the [Italian] fashion industry’s highest revenue in 20 years”.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Footwear News

Julia Fox Flaunts Her Love for Leather in Studded Top and Snake-Printed Boots at Hennessy Party

Julia Fox is ensuring everyone knows her love for leather, giving the texture a Western twist for a Hennessy cocktail party this weekend. On Saturday, the “Uncut Gems” actress stopped by the V.S.O.P event during the wrestling match between Canelo Álvarez and Gennady Golovkin II. For the “Canelo vs. GGG” event, Fox wore a brown zip-up leather top with a deep neckline and cropped silhouette. Adding a grungy finish to the piece were dark rounded stud accents, as well as sharp pointed bottom cutouts that created a corset-like effect. Fox finished her outfit with black belted leather pants and a dark brown...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Knwls RTW Spring 2023

If Wilma Flintstone and Betty Rubble were modern-day ravers, they would look fierce rocking Knwls’ frisky spring collection, which telegraphed a raw dimension via rugged leathers, mottled prints and primal, clinging shapes. Design duo Charlotte Knowles and Alexandre Arsenault also demonstrated a knack for spiking sultry with sweetness, slashing...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zawe Ashton
WWD

Miuccia Prada, Raf Simons Partner With Director Nicolas Winding Refn on Immersive Installation for Spring Show

MILAN — Expect to be surprised yet again at the Prada show on Thursday in Milan. Intriguing and innovative set designs are par for the course at the Italian brand, which has for some time been showing at Fondazione Prada, a space that is revisited season after season.More from WWDPrada Fall 2022 Repeat Show in BeijingKeke Palmer's 'Nope' Press Tour FashionFront Row at Prada Men's Spring 2023 For spring, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons have partnered with film director Nicolas Winding Refn on a project called “Touch of Crude.” Winding Refn, known for movies including the “Pusher” trilogy and “Drive,” has conceived an...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Julia Fox Takes A Fall Risk in Leather Cutout Dress and Buckled Boots with Kitten Heels in NYC

Temperatures may be dropping, but that isn’t stopping Julia Fox from continuing her penchant for daring dresses and leather — even combining both at the same time. The “Uncut Gems” actress was spotted in Manhattan on Tuesday evening, posing in the rain in a black leather dress. Her low-cut style featured a waist-deep neckline with thin crossed straps, complete with a hem slit, structured corset-like stitching and grommet-studded leather straps skimmed the ground. Fox completed her ensemble with a monochrome twist, accessorizing with a matching shoulder bag and a set of polished pointed-toe ankle boots with wide buckled front straps and thin silver...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West London#Fashion Design#Wedding#British Royal Family
WWD

Dior Is Heading to Egypt, Sonia Rykiel Pops Up in New York, Dan Levy Talks His Eyewear Brand

WALK LIKE AN EGYPTIAN: Globetrotting designer Kim Jones is bringing his next Dior men’s show to Egypt. The men’s pre-fall collection is scheduled to be unveiled on Dec. 3 against the backdrop of the pyramids of Giza near Cairo, the brand said in a statement provided exclusively to WWD. “Designed by Kim Jones, the celestial collection celebrates a lifelong passion for travel,” it added.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Guardian

LFW closes with melancholic Richard Quinn collection dedicated to Queen

On Tuesday evening, Richard Quinn closed London fashion week on a melancholic note. In 2018 the late Queen Elizabeth II sat front row (on her own special padded blue cushion) at his debut runway show so it came as no surprise that his spring/summer ’23 collection was dedicated to her, with him saying she touched him “among so many others with her grace and kindness”.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Lorde Makes a Chic Arrival in All-Prada Look with Block Heels at the Brand’s Milan Fashion Week Show

Lorde arrived at Prada’s spring/summer 2023 collection show for Milan Fashion Week looking effortlessly chic in a head-to-toe look from the brand. The singer wore Prada’s sparkly lurex turtleneck with a matching pleated skirt, a gray overcoat tossed over her shoulders like a cape, and platform black peep toe strappy block heels. She accessorized with a pair of big black sunglasses and a bright yellow top-handle bag. Her face was natural and had the appearance of little to no makeup. She is still rocking the blonde look that she debuted during a performance earlier this summer in Glastonbury.   When it comes to her...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

Franca Sozzani’s Iconic Wardrobe Is On Display (And For Sale) In Milan

Franca Sozzani, legendary editor-in-chief of Vogue Italia from 1988 until her untimely death in 2016, had inimitable taste. Sozzani made fashion but did not follow it, or at least she was not possessed by it. Her mantra was style. Personal and based on combinations of vintage and contemporary pieces, it differentiated her as much from the other editors-in-chief as from the fashionistas. The difference was her charisma, which distinguished her every choice.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Harper's Bazaar

Harris Reed joins Nina Ricci as creative director

Harris Reed is the new creative director at French fashion house Nina Ricci. The American British designer, who at 26 is the youngest person ever to take the helm at the label, will be overseeing both fashion and fragrance. The London Fashion Week favourite confirmed the news on his Instagram...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy