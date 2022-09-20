Read full article on original website
Related
Dior’s London Christmas, Christie’s Ann Getty Auction, Slowear Enters Women’s
IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE: Dior is cementing its longstanding relationship with Harrods with a holiday event that will take over the London department store’s windows and facade for a celebration of “The Wonderful World of Dior.” Running from Nov. 10 to Jan. 3, the multipronged happening will involve events on every floor of the store, including a micro-village on the lower ground floor and a pop-up café. The front of the store on Brompton Road will be adorned with a monumental light installation featuring classic Dior emblems like the compass rose, one of the key symbols of the brand’s 2022 holiday...
Raye looks effortlessly chic in a black fringed dress at the Christopher Kane show during London Fashion Week
Singer Raye honoured Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II by dressing in black as she attended the Christopher Kane show during London Fashion Week on Sunday. The BED hitmaker, 24, looked gorgeous in a chic dress that hugged every inch of her fantastic figure. Raye's stylish frock boasted a fitted bodice...
Italian fashion houses are in the midst of a shake-up at Milan fashion week
The London catwalks were muffled and muted by national mourning – but in Milan, fashion week is in ebullient mood. The Italian fashion industry is on course for its best ever year of sales in 2022. Opening the week of fashion shows Carlo Capasa, the president of the Italian Fashion Chamber, said “in 2022, we are going to reach and even exceed the level of sales generated before the 2008 crisis, recording the [Italian] fashion industry’s highest revenue in 20 years”.
Hypebae
Photographer Joshua Woods Captures Kiko Kostadinov's FW22 Womenswear Campaign
Kiko Kostadinov just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 womenswear campaign, captured by New York-born, Paris-based photographer Joshua Woods. With make-up by Ana Takahashi, the campaign utilizes Woods’ warm aesthetic and signature ground-spice hues. Designed by dynamic duo Laura and Deanna Fanning, the collection seeks to explore the feminine binary...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Julia Fox Flaunts Her Love for Leather in Studded Top and Snake-Printed Boots at Hennessy Party
Julia Fox is ensuring everyone knows her love for leather, giving the texture a Western twist for a Hennessy cocktail party this weekend. On Saturday, the “Uncut Gems” actress stopped by the V.S.O.P event during the wrestling match between Canelo Álvarez and Gennady Golovkin II. For the “Canelo vs. GGG” event, Fox wore a brown zip-up leather top with a deep neckline and cropped silhouette. Adding a grungy finish to the piece were dark rounded stud accents, as well as sharp pointed bottom cutouts that created a corset-like effect. Fox finished her outfit with black belted leather pants and a dark brown...
Milan Teems With New Spots to Check Out During Fashion Week
MILAN — Shows and presentations might not be the only thing to attend during fashion week, taking place until Monday. This season is poised to be a packed one so if running around makes it hard, take a moment to enjoy what Milan has to offer during those days.
Knwls RTW Spring 2023
If Wilma Flintstone and Betty Rubble were modern-day ravers, they would look fierce rocking Knwls’ frisky spring collection, which telegraphed a raw dimension via rugged leathers, mottled prints and primal, clinging shapes. Design duo Charlotte Knowles and Alexandre Arsenault also demonstrated a knack for spiking sultry with sweetness, slashing...
Prada lets it rip with ‘gestures of error’ at Milan fashion week
Prada and Raf Simons added pre-lived defects to their immaculate simplicity, with abstract filmic backdrops by Nicolas Winding Refn
RELATED PEOPLE
fashionweekdaily.com
Sumptuous Knitwear/Cashmere Brands Made In Italy Showing At COTERIE
COTERIE is just around the corner—taking place at the Javits Center from September 19-September 21. Once more, the Italian Trade Agency is bringing the best of the nation to town, with 70 made in Italy set to showcase at the event. Next up, let’s meet the divine knitwear and cashmere brands to peruse…
Salma Hayek Was the Pinnacle of Glamour in a Dramatic & Sparkling Gucci Gown
When Salma Hayek goes into an award show or event, you know all eyes will be on her. Over the years, Hayek has rocked some insanely gorgeous, sparkling gowns to wear on the red carpet (and she’s wowed every single time!) And her appearance at the first-ever Kering Foundation’s Caring For Women Dinner was no different!
Miuccia Prada, Raf Simons Partner With Director Nicolas Winding Refn on Immersive Installation for Spring Show
MILAN — Expect to be surprised yet again at the Prada show on Thursday in Milan. Intriguing and innovative set designs are par for the course at the Italian brand, which has for some time been showing at Fondazione Prada, a space that is revisited season after season.More from WWDPrada Fall 2022 Repeat Show in BeijingKeke Palmer's 'Nope' Press Tour FashionFront Row at Prada Men's Spring 2023 For spring, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons have partnered with film director Nicolas Winding Refn on a project called “Touch of Crude.” Winding Refn, known for movies including the “Pusher” trilogy and “Drive,” has conceived an...
Julia Fox Takes A Fall Risk in Leather Cutout Dress and Buckled Boots with Kitten Heels in NYC
Temperatures may be dropping, but that isn’t stopping Julia Fox from continuing her penchant for daring dresses and leather — even combining both at the same time. The “Uncut Gems” actress was spotted in Manhattan on Tuesday evening, posing in the rain in a black leather dress. Her low-cut style featured a waist-deep neckline with thin crossed straps, complete with a hem slit, structured corset-like stitching and grommet-studded leather straps skimmed the ground. Fox completed her ensemble with a monochrome twist, accessorizing with a matching shoulder bag and a set of polished pointed-toe ankle boots with wide buckled front straps and thin silver...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vogue
The Princess Of Wales Rewears A Dolce & Gabbana Coat To Meet Volunteers From The Queen’s Funeral
The Prince and Princess of Wales have met volunteers and members of staff who helped with Queen Elizabeth II’s committal service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on Monday, following Her Majesty’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey. Kate rewore a black Dolce & Gabbana coat, which...
U.K.・
Dior Is Heading to Egypt, Sonia Rykiel Pops Up in New York, Dan Levy Talks His Eyewear Brand
WALK LIKE AN EGYPTIAN: Globetrotting designer Kim Jones is bringing his next Dior men’s show to Egypt. The men’s pre-fall collection is scheduled to be unveiled on Dec. 3 against the backdrop of the pyramids of Giza near Cairo, the brand said in a statement provided exclusively to WWD. “Designed by Kim Jones, the celestial collection celebrates a lifelong passion for travel,” it added.
LFW closes with melancholic Richard Quinn collection dedicated to Queen
On Tuesday evening, Richard Quinn closed London fashion week on a melancholic note. In 2018 the late Queen Elizabeth II sat front row (on her own special padded blue cushion) at his debut runway show so it came as no surprise that his spring/summer ’23 collection was dedicated to her, with him saying she touched him “among so many others with her grace and kindness”.
Prada, Max Mara back to pre-pandemic splendor in Milan
MILAN (AP) — Pre-pandemic fashion delirium is back. After several calm COVID-induced seasons, Milan Fashion Week is back to its pre-pandemic splendor: with crowded seating, gridlocked streets and sidewalks packed with fashion fans wanting a glimpse of stars and influencers. After a lot of pandemic talk of how the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lorde Makes a Chic Arrival in All-Prada Look with Block Heels at the Brand’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Lorde arrived at Prada’s spring/summer 2023 collection show for Milan Fashion Week looking effortlessly chic in a head-to-toe look from the brand. The singer wore Prada’s sparkly lurex turtleneck with a matching pleated skirt, a gray overcoat tossed over her shoulders like a cape, and platform black peep toe strappy block heels. She accessorized with a pair of big black sunglasses and a bright yellow top-handle bag. Her face was natural and had the appearance of little to no makeup. She is still rocking the blonde look that she debuted during a performance earlier this summer in Glastonbury. When it comes to her...
Vogue
Franca Sozzani’s Iconic Wardrobe Is On Display (And For Sale) In Milan
Franca Sozzani, legendary editor-in-chief of Vogue Italia from 1988 until her untimely death in 2016, had inimitable taste. Sozzani made fashion but did not follow it, or at least she was not possessed by it. Her mantra was style. Personal and based on combinations of vintage and contemporary pieces, it differentiated her as much from the other editors-in-chief as from the fashionistas. The difference was her charisma, which distinguished her every choice.
Harper's Bazaar
Harris Reed joins Nina Ricci as creative director
Harris Reed is the new creative director at French fashion house Nina Ricci. The American British designer, who at 26 is the youngest person ever to take the helm at the label, will be overseeing both fashion and fragrance. The London Fashion Week favourite confirmed the news on his Instagram...
Comments / 0