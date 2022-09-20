Read full article on original website
Backlash as Liz Truss removes ‘women’ from equalities job title and appoints man to role
Liz Truss’s government has been accused of “erasing women from the equalities agenda” after the word “women” was removed from the title of a ministerial role – and the job given to a man. Nadhim Zahawi, who served as chancellor between July and September, was appointed equalities minister on Tuesday as part of the new prime minister’s revamped cabinet.The role was previously titled “women and equalities minister”. The change has led some to suggest that the importance of women’s issues at the Government Equalities Office has been “downgraded”.Kate Osborne, a Labour MP who sits on the women and equalities...
Awkward moment BBC newsreaders don't have a clue who Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is - but Aussie commentators also didn't recognise UK leader Liz Truss
British presenters were left red-faced after failing to recognise Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as he arrived for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. National broadcaster BBC listed a host of names as world leaders filed into London's Westminster Abbey for Monday's state funeral, including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau.
BBC
Prince of Wales announcement was divisive, says senior Plaid politician
The naming of William as the new Prince of Wales was "divisive", according to a senior Plaid Cymru politician. Senedd member Cefin Campbell also asked whether, in today's "more inclusive" and "egalitarian" society, whether "we need a monarchy at all". King Charles announced William and Catherine were Prince and Princess...
BBC
'UK's largest' amphetamine lab workers' jail terms increased
Two men involved in what's thought to have been the UK's largest amphetamine factory, have had their "unduly lenient" jail terms increased. Andrew Gurney, 51, and Keith Davis, 56, were jailed in June over their roles in the £10m-a-month "industrial scale" operation. Gurney was jailed for six years and...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Man who tackled shooter on duty during funeral
A man who tackled a teenager who shot at Queen Elizabeth II in 1981 was on duty during her funeral procession. John Heasman was the first person to grab 17-year-old Marcus Sarjeant, who shot at the Queen with blanks from a replica pistol during the Trooping the Colour ceremony. Mr...
Over 3m people in north of England ‘face social exclusion due to poor transport’
Fifth of region’s population prevented from taking part in opportunities and communities around them, research finds
Ben Roberts-Smith attends the Queen's funeral after Australia's most decorated soldier had to fly commercial to London rather than on Anthony Albanese's VIP jet
Afghan war veteran Ben Roberts-Smith is among the crowd attending the Queen's funeral in London after he flew commercial rather than accompanying Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on his VIP jet. The 43-year-old won the Victoria Cross for storming a fortified enemy machine gun position in Afghanistan and killing three insurgents...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: North Yorkshire and Humberside Police support funeral operation
Police officers from Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire will support colleagues in London ahead of the Queen's funeral on Monday. North Yorkshire and Humberside Police both confirmed they would provide help to the Metropolitan Police. Neither force would give details of the number of officers involved. The support being provided in...
Tory anger as Chinese vice-president views Queen lying in state in Westminster Hall after 'U-turn' by Parliament's Speakers
Tories have voiced fury after a Chinese delegation viewed the Queen lying in state in Westminster Hall. Following an apparent U-turn by the parliamentary authorities, vice-premier Wang Qishan was pictured in the historic hall last night ahead of the state funeral. Senior MPs complained that Beijing was being 'appeased' despite...
BBC
Secamb: Concern raised over paramedics leaving due to bullying
Concerns that ambulance workers at a trust could leave their jobs due to a culture of bullying have been raised. Councillor Christine Robinson said staff at South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb) "aren't going to raise concerns, they're just going to leave". Her comments at an East Sussex County Council...
Liz Truss hit by Tory backlash after lifting ban on fracking
Liz Truss was met with a fierce political backlash from Conservative MPs after lifting the fracking ban, sparking anger from Tories worried that opposition parties will use the issue to win support in key battleground seats.The government formally lifted a ban on drilling for shale gas in a bid to boost energy supply on Thursday, despite admitting that there had been no progress in assessing scientific risk and a need to “gather better data” on safety.Business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg said all sources of energy needed to be explored, insisting that a “higher degree of risk and disturbance appears to us...
BBC
Striking barristers hold talks with new justice secretary
Barristers on strike in England and Wales have been urged to return to work during their first round of negotiations with the justice secretary. Brandon Lewis said "constructive" talks were held with the Criminal Bar Association and the Bar Council but justice should "get moving". The strikes over pay for...
BBC
Rape posts every half-hour found on online incel forum
Discussions on a major forum for incels are growing more violent, a new study by the Centre for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) has warned. Incels - short for Involuntary Celibate - hold misogynistic beliefs, and some have launched violent attacks. The CCDH research suggests that, on average, a post about...
BBC
Census 2021: More from Catholic background in NI than Protestant
The latest census figures show that for the first time there are more people from a Catholic background in Northern Ireland than Protestant. The proportion of the resident population which is either Catholic or brought up Catholic is 45.7% compared to 43.48% Protestant. The previous census, in 2011, found that...
I’ll end 8am ‘scramble’ to get a GP appointment, vows new Health Secretary Therese Coffey
HEALTH Secretary Therese Coffey is planning to end the “8am scramble” for GP appointments. Sick Brits often complain that it is easier to get Glastonbury tickets than it is to see a doctor. Ms Coffey will set out details of her “ABCD” priority list tomorrow, focusing on ambulances,...
BBC
Unboxed festival: Watchdog urged to investigate £120m 'waste of money'
The chair of an influential parliamentary committee has called for an investigation into an arts festival that has cost taxpayers £120m. Unboxed was announced in 2018 by then Prime Minister Theresa May and was soon dubbed the Festival of Brexit. In a letter to the National Audit Office (NAO),...
BBC
Swindon's protected Oasis Leisure Centre could be de-listed
Borough council leaders say they will try to have a 1970s domed swimming pool removed from a protective listing. The dome over the closed Oasis Leisure Centre in Swindon was listed last year by Historic England. But the Conservative administration said the listing was preventing efforts to refurbish and reopen...
NHS crisis: Therese Coffey announces £500m adult social care discharge fund
Therese Coffey announced a £500 million adult social care discharge fund for the coming winter on Thursday, 22 September.Speaking in the House of Commons, the Health Secretary said the funding will improve ambulance response times and free up beds in hospitals across the UK.The Health Secretary also noted a “shortage of carers across the country,” and said that £15m will go toward international recruitment campaigns this year to fill the empty positions.Ms Coffee said the new plans will act as a “downpayment” in the “rebalancing of funding” across health and social care.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More BBC says Queen Elizabeth’s funeral watched by 28 million people in UKProtesters rush towards police car in Amol as Iran demonstrations continueFox News cuts away from press conference announcing lawsuit against Trump family
Rees-Mogg criticises SNP and wades into Edinburgh waste collection strike row
Jacob Rees-Mogg has weighed into a row about rubbish collection in Edinburgh, with the SNP quick to point out the Conservatives are supporting the city’s Labour-led administration.A dispute between council leaders and unions has seen some areas of Scotland, including Edinburgh, faced with rubbish piled up in the streets as workers went on strike.Business Secretary Mr Rees-Mogg told the House of Commons that “as an administration turns from Conservative to socialist the rubbish piles up in the streets, as I think it’s also been doing with the SNP in Edinburgh”.SNP chief whip Owen Thompson hit back, saying on Twitter: “(Mr...
BBC
British Empire Medals awarded to Midlands community champions
Twenty five West Midlands people have been awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to the community. Medals were handed out by the Lord-Lieutenant for the region, John Crabtree OBE, at a ceremony held at Birmingham Council House on Tuesday. Recipients include a restaurateur who gave free meals to...
