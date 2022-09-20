Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes look for first win in Ann Arbor since 2016The LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes play to scoreless draw at Michigan, shut out for third time in five gamesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Visit Michigan's Largest Pumpkin PatchTravel MavenBelleville, MI
Lech Walesa: The Last Cold Warrior Comes to Ann ArborJoseph SerwachAnn Arbor, MI
saturdaytradition.com
Jake Butt, former Michigan TE, names reasons Maryland could be a dangerous matchup for Wolverines
Until given a reason, Michigan is going to be a fan favorite to go undefeated this season in B1G play. Then again, not everyone is ready to crown the Wolverines the champs of the B1G East just yet. Former Michigan tight end Jake Butt isn’t playing favorites entering Saturday’s game...
AthlonSports.com
Maryland vs. Michigan Football Prediction: Undefeated Teams Open Big Ten Play in Ann Arbor
Big Ten play commences for a pair of undefeated teams Saturday as the Maryland Terrapins travel to Ann Arbor for their biggest challenge of the year: the Michigan Wolverines. As far as early-season tests go, Maryland (3-0) passed the first one on Saturday in an entertaining 34-27 home victory over a talented SMU team. Surprisingly, it was the defense that made the crucial plays in crunch time, forcing multiple turnovers on potential scoring drives for the Mustangs. The Terps have also uncovered a potential star in running back Roman Hemby, who finished with more than 200 total yards in the win.
Famed Michigan Tunnel Named After Legendary Coach
The tunnel that leads the team, the team, the team out onto the field every Saturday has been named.
Maize n Brew
Tipoff times, TV designations announced for Michigan men’s basketball 2022-23 season
We already knew who the Michigan Wolverines would be playing this season, as the Big Ten schedule was announced earlier this month. The program has since announced the tipoff times and TV designations for most of Michigan’s games this season. Michigan’s first non-conference test comes in the Legends Classic,...
saturdaytradition.com
Michael Locksley, Maryland 'have nothing to lose' in B1G road trip to Ann Arbor
Michael Locksley and Maryland are off to a 3-0 start, but things take a big step up in Week 4. The Terrapins head to Ann Arbor and visit against Michigan in the Big House to open conference play. Coming into the matchup, it is not lost on the Terrapins that...
Football World Reacts To Ohio State-Michigan Betting Line
There's plenty of football left to play before Ohio State and Michigan collide for the annual Big Ten bout. That's not stopping sportsbooks -- and perhaps some bettors -- from planning ahead. As noted by Action Network's Brett McMurphy, the Buckeyes have opened as a 10.5-point favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook...
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo, Michigan State HC, sets the record straight on retirement rumors
When will Tom Izzo hang up the whistle at Breslin Center? For those hoping his reign is coming to an end, think again. Izzo is at the ripe young age of 67. And he’s only getting started entering Year 28. As a guest on the Draymond Green Show, Izzo...
Minnesota at Michigan State preview: Will the Gophers stay undefeated?
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Golden Gophers travel to East Lansing to battle the Michigan State Spartans Saturday in both teams' conference opener. The Gophers are 2.5 point favorites.Minnesota is undefeated on the season with all three wins coming at home. Michigan State has won two of three, but the loss came last week at Washington, 39-28. It was only the third loss for the Spartans in the last 16 games. The Gophers have scored 149 points on the year, their fourth-biggest output in school history through the first three games of a season. However, the three teams they defeated are a...
saturdaytradition.com
Jalen Rose shares reaction to Michigan's Week 3 beatdown: 'UConn, can you at least score once?'
Jalen Rose is a proud Michigan product and former star for Wolverine basketball. A member of the Fab 5 and former teammate of Michigan head coach Juwan Howard, Rose is an outspoken supporter of all things Wolverine. During Monday’s airing of ESPN’s “Jalen and Jacoby,” Rose shared how he was...
Michigan RB commit continues climb up 247Sports Composite rankings
After a very, very strong start to his senior season, Michigan 2023 four-star running back commitment Cole Cabana continued his climb up the 247Sports Composite rankings, moving up 34 spots to 161st overall in the country regardless of position. The Dexter (MI) native is now the sixth-ranked running back in the cycle.
Michigan Football vs Maryland: Prediction and odds for Week 4 College Football
Michigan football will finally start Big Ten play this week as 3-0 Maryland will come to Ann Arbor for the home opener. Here’s a look at the odds and an early prediction. Everybody has had their say about Michigan football‘s non-conference schedule and there’s no doubt that it was weak.
saturdaytradition.com
MSU OC Jay Johnson explains how lack of running game impacted blowout loss to Washington
Last Saturday, Michigan State was defeated by Washington 39-28 at Husky Stadium. The running game was one of the immediate factors that MSU offensive coordinator Jay Johnson pointed out during a press conference on Tuesday morning. Another area that Johnson addressed was the “lack of complementary football” while looking at...
Former Saginaw High, Eastern Michigan great Webster Kirksey dies
Marshall Thomas compared him to Bob Cousy. Ernie Thompson compared him to Steph Curry. But to Saginaw High basketball fans, there was only one Webster Kirksey.
utrockets.com
Toledo to Host Nation's Top Programs at Inverness Intercollegiate
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo men's golf team will host some of the nation's top teams and players at the 16th-annual Inverness Intercollegiate on Monday-Tuesday, Sept. 26-27 at the Inverness Club. The 54-hole tournament will be played on a par-71, 7,302-yard layout that has hosted numerous major golf championships. Admission is free for the event that will begin with 36 holes on Monday (8:45 a.m. shotgun start) followed by the final 18 holes on Tuesday (8:30 a.m. tee times on Holes No. 1 and 10).
Mel Tucker: Big Questions Surrounding Him
Michigan State Football got exposed on national television against the Washington Huskies. This led to a bunch of questions surrounding Mel Tucker. Eric and Ryan discuss these questions and compare them to a former coach who had a downturn in his third year as well, but ultimately turned it around.
Whitmore Lake’s high school football stadium voted best in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – The readers have spoken, and one Ann Arbor-area high school football stadium stands above the rest. When it was all said and done, Whitmore Lake’s football stadium was voted the top stadium in the Ann Arbor area.
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, three cities in Michigan were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning anchor Evrod Cassimy decides to leave WDIV after 9 years
Detroit. After nine years, I have chosen to leave WDIV Local 4 News. I knew this moment would come some day but that doesn’t make this any easier. Detroit has become my home. I started here when I was 28 years old and now at 38, I have spent some of my most memorable moments in this incredible city.
wrif.com
Michigan Bracing for Cold Weather, Going from the 80s to 30s
It’s still felt a lot like summer in Michigan for much of September, and I’m not mad about it. I’m not ready for fall yet and certainly not ready for winter. But, as we head into the end of September, it’s inevitable that Michigan is going to get some colder weather, and some is coming very soon.
‘Executive ranch’ offers custom construction for $949K just minutes from Michigan Stadium
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A custom brick ranch-style home tucked into a secluded corner west of Ann Arbor is more than meets the eye. The home at 6530 Heron Court in Lodi Township is a four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath executive ranch whose understated lines conceal its 3,000-square foot floorplan, high ceilings and a multi-tiered composite deck with built-in swim spa overlooking verdant fields.
