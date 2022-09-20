A $6.7 million federal grant lets the Mat-Su Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) build a replacement for the Gateway Visitor Center. The process of replacing the old visitor center on Trunk Road began in 2006. Following a feasibility study in 2010, a $1 million state grant enabled the purchase in 2014 of a 49-acre site at Mile 36 of the Glenn Highway, formerly the Homestead RV Park just uphill from the Glenn-Parks Highway junction.

