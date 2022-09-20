ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Spun

Look: NFL World Stunned By The Kirk Cousins News

There were some interesting survey results that came out on Monday night. This survey dove into the NFL's most-liked players heading into the 2022 season and Kirk Cousins was fairly high on it. The Minnesota Vikings quarterback finished in sixth for this survey, just behind Matt Ryan, Matthew Stafford, Tom...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph addresses potential for more staff turnover at Nebraska

Mickey Joseph ended up firing Nebraska’s DC Erik Chinander after the blowout loss to Oklahoma on Saturday. He was asked if he has plans to change up the staff any further per Evan Bland of the Omaha World-Herald. After the first quarter of action in Lincoln, Nebraska was only...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Arizona State staffers reportedly helped bring down Herm Edwards by leaking info to opponents

How much did Arizona State want Herm Edwards out as head coach? Reportedly, coaches were willing to throw him under the bus for a chance to send him packing. According to a report from The Athletic shared by the RedditCFB Twitter account, athletic department staffers were willing to share their game plans with opposing coaches to make it seem as if Edwards was in over his head. Per The Atheltic’s Doug Haller, getting intel on the Sun Devils’ game plan “wasn’t hard” as the staff had checked out on Edwards running the show.
TEMPE, AZ
State
Michigan State
State
Minnesota State
State
Indiana State
saturdaytradition.com

Brian Ferentz stepped in as emergency food delivery guy during Iowa's Week 3 weather delay

Brian Ferentz pulled some strings while Iowa was stuck in a weather delay against Nevada. David Ubben of The Athletic posted about what happened. There were three weather delays before the final whistle sounded at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday. Some media members hadn’t eaten in a while, when Ferentz came to the rescue. He asked if they had eaten anything, and quickly brought out some turkey sandwiches that the team wasn’t able to get to.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

James Franklin warns that athletic dorms are hurting Penn State in recruiting

Facilities are crucial to a team’s ability to recruit, and dorms are perhaps the most important. One of the country’s best recruiters in James Franklin believes so too. When asked about freshman Dani Dennis-Sutton’s stellar performance this season, Franklin used it to pitch that new dorms would help bring in more guys like him.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts Indiana's Week 4 road trip to Cincinnati

Indiana is off to a 3-0 start in the 2022 college football season. The Hoosiers are about to face their toughest yet. Tom Allen’s squad is on the road in Week 4 to take on the Cincinnati Bearcats in Nipper Stadium. The Bearcats enter with a blemish on their record (2-1) but are favored on Saturday.
CINCINNATI, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska announces new special teams coordinator following Bill Busch’s promotion

Nebraska football is making more changes following its heartbreaking loss to No. 6 Oklahoma. Interim head coach Mickey Joseph officially promoted Special Teams Quality Control coach Joey Connors to special teams coordinator on Tuesday. The move followed Joesph’s promotion of special teams coordinator Bill Busch to defensive play-calling following the firing of Erik Chinander.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt has 3 B1G schools inside his Top 10 for Week 4

Joel Klatt released his college football rankings following the Week 3 action. He had 3 B1G programs on his list. Ohio State, Michigan, and Penn State were the teams that he liked from the B1G so far. Ohio State came in at No. 2, with Michigan at No. 4, and Penn State at No. 9.
saturdaytradition.com

FOX announces impressive viewership numbers through Week 3 of 2022 season

While many Nebraska fans may have turned off the tv during the Oklahoma blowout loss on Saturday, it still drew a pretty good crowd. FOX released the stats from the game, as well as the numbers through Week 3 so far. Nebraska-Oklahoma had 3.4 million people watching on FOX. This...
saturdaytradition.com

Trev Alberts, Nebraska announces major multimedia rights agreement for Huskers

Nebraska football has found its next media rights partner. The Huskers announced their new partnership with Playfly Sports Thursday morning. Playfly Sports, the emerging leader in sports marketing, media, and technology, agreed to terms on a 15-year deal worth $300 million. “We are pleased for the opportunity to work with...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Chase Brown passes Illinois legend on program's all-time list with efficient start, quick TD to Week 4 contest

Chase Brown is climbing the program all-time ranks at Illinois, and he passed an especially legendary figure in the first half of action against Chattanooga. On the opening drive of the Thursday night contest, Brown carried the ball 3 times for 24 yards and a touchdown. He finished the drive with a 9-yard plunge to give the Illini the lead before 3 minutes of game time had expired.
