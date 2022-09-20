Read full article on original website
Look: NFL World Stunned By The Kirk Cousins News
There were some interesting survey results that came out on Monday night. This survey dove into the NFL's most-liked players heading into the 2022 season and Kirk Cousins was fairly high on it. The Minnesota Vikings quarterback finished in sixth for this survey, just behind Matt Ryan, Matthew Stafford, Tom...
Mickey Joseph addresses potential for more staff turnover at Nebraska
Mickey Joseph ended up firing Nebraska’s DC Erik Chinander after the blowout loss to Oklahoma on Saturday. He was asked if he has plans to change up the staff any further per Evan Bland of the Omaha World-Herald. After the first quarter of action in Lincoln, Nebraska was only...
Arizona State staffers reportedly helped bring down Herm Edwards by leaking info to opponents
How much did Arizona State want Herm Edwards out as head coach? Reportedly, coaches were willing to throw him under the bus for a chance to send him packing. According to a report from The Athletic shared by the RedditCFB Twitter account, athletic department staffers were willing to share their game plans with opposing coaches to make it seem as if Edwards was in over his head. Per The Atheltic’s Doug Haller, getting intel on the Sun Devils’ game plan “wasn’t hard” as the staff had checked out on Edwards running the show.
Jalen Rose shares reaction to Michigan's Week 3 beatdown: 'UConn, can you at least score once?'
Jalen Rose is a proud Michigan product and former star for Wolverine basketball. A member of the Fab 5 and former teammate of Michigan head coach Juwan Howard, Rose is an outspoken supporter of all things Wolverine. During Monday’s airing of ESPN’s “Jalen and Jacoby,” Rose shared how he was...
Brian Ferentz stepped in as emergency food delivery guy during Iowa's Week 3 weather delay
Brian Ferentz pulled some strings while Iowa was stuck in a weather delay against Nevada. David Ubben of The Athletic posted about what happened. There were three weather delays before the final whistle sounded at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday. Some media members hadn’t eaten in a while, when Ferentz came to the rescue. He asked if they had eaten anything, and quickly brought out some turkey sandwiches that the team wasn’t able to get to.
Trev Alberts weighs in on reports and rumors surrounding Nebraska's coaching vacancy
Trev Alberts is heading into a crucial head coaching search for Nebraska. After firing Scott Frost following an abysmal start to the 2022 season, the coaching carousel and rumor mill surrounding the Huskers has already been fired up. Some of those reports and rumors have included Urban Meyer, Kansas head...
Paul Finebaum says Alabama has been replaced as the premier program in college football
Although the Georgia Bulldogs have just won their first national championship in over 40 years this past season, Paul Finebaum thinks they have replaced Alabama as the premier college football program in the country. “Georgia looks like a better program right now, and they’re backing it up on the field,”...
James Franklin warns that athletic dorms are hurting Penn State in recruiting
Facilities are crucial to a team’s ability to recruit, and dorms are perhaps the most important. One of the country’s best recruiters in James Franklin believes so too. When asked about freshman Dani Dennis-Sutton’s stellar performance this season, Franklin used it to pitch that new dorms would help bring in more guys like him.
ESPN's FPI predicts Indiana's Week 4 road trip to Cincinnati
Indiana is off to a 3-0 start in the 2022 college football season. The Hoosiers are about to face their toughest yet. Tom Allen’s squad is on the road in Week 4 to take on the Cincinnati Bearcats in Nipper Stadium. The Bearcats enter with a blemish on their record (2-1) but are favored on Saturday.
Nebraska announces new special teams coordinator following Bill Busch’s promotion
Nebraska football is making more changes following its heartbreaking loss to No. 6 Oklahoma. Interim head coach Mickey Joseph officially promoted Special Teams Quality Control coach Joey Connors to special teams coordinator on Tuesday. The move followed Joesph’s promotion of special teams coordinator Bill Busch to defensive play-calling following the firing of Erik Chinander.
Nebraska coaching search: Lance Leipold addresses rumors linking him to other jobs
Nebraska’s head coaching search is invading and will continue to invade headlines throughout the course of the 2022 season. A college football blue blood has a vacancy, so naturally, successful coaches at non-blue blood programs are rumored as candidates. That is just the case for Kansas coach Lance Leipold,...
Joel Klatt has 3 B1G schools inside his Top 10 for Week 4
Joel Klatt released his college football rankings following the Week 3 action. He had 3 B1G programs on his list. Ohio State, Michigan, and Penn State were the teams that he liked from the B1G so far. Ohio State came in at No. 2, with Michigan at No. 4, and Penn State at No. 9.
Michael Locksley, Maryland 'have nothing to lose' in B1G road trip to Ann Arbor
Michael Locksley and Maryland are off to a 3-0 start, but things take a big step up in Week 4. The Terrapins head to Ann Arbor and visit against Michigan in the Big House to open conference play. Coming into the matchup, it is not lost on the Terrapins that...
Jake Butt, former Michigan TE, names reasons Maryland could be a dangerous matchup for Wolverines
Until given a reason, Michigan is going to be a fan favorite to go undefeated this season in B1G play. Then again, not everyone is ready to crown the Wolverines the champs of the B1G East just yet. Former Michigan tight end Jake Butt isn’t playing favorites entering Saturday’s game...
Watch Live: Minnesota guard Taison Chatman announcing school choice at 8 p.m. ET
Minneapolis (Minn.) Totino-Grace combo guard Taison Chatman will announce his verbal commitment at 8 p.m. Eastern time/7 p.m. Central on the 247Sports YouTube page. The video board will go live at 8 p.m. Eastern with the announcement ceremony. The 6-4 Chatman is ranked as the nation’s No. 44 prospect in...
FOX announces impressive viewership numbers through Week 3 of 2022 season
While many Nebraska fans may have turned off the tv during the Oklahoma blowout loss on Saturday, it still drew a pretty good crowd. FOX released the stats from the game, as well as the numbers through Week 3 so far. Nebraska-Oklahoma had 3.4 million people watching on FOX. This...
Tom Izzo, Michigan State HC, sets the record straight on retirement rumors
When will Tom Izzo hang up the whistle at Breslin Center? For those hoping his reign is coming to an end, think again. Izzo is at the ripe young age of 67. And he’s only getting started entering Year 28. As a guest on the Draymond Green Show, Izzo...
Purdue Pete helmet highlights Purdue's full uniform combination for Week 4 homecoming game
The Purdue Pete helmet is making its debut in Week 4 with the Boilermakers unveiling a unique uniform combination for Week 4 against the Florida Atlantic Owls. Purdue Pete will be on one side of the player’s helmet and the other side will have the player’s number. Purdue...
Trev Alberts, Nebraska announces major multimedia rights agreement for Huskers
Nebraska football has found its next media rights partner. The Huskers announced their new partnership with Playfly Sports Thursday morning. Playfly Sports, the emerging leader in sports marketing, media, and technology, agreed to terms on a 15-year deal worth $300 million. “We are pleased for the opportunity to work with...
Chase Brown passes Illinois legend on program's all-time list with efficient start, quick TD to Week 4 contest
Chase Brown is climbing the program all-time ranks at Illinois, and he passed an especially legendary figure in the first half of action against Chattanooga. On the opening drive of the Thursday night contest, Brown carried the ball 3 times for 24 yards and a touchdown. He finished the drive with a 9-yard plunge to give the Illini the lead before 3 minutes of game time had expired.
