Westmoreland County, PA

WTAJ

Cops investigate another report of $12k stolen from Skills machine

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a second theft case involving a Skills machine, though this time, it’s in Clearfield County. Sometime between July 26 at 7:05 to 8:05 p.m., someone stole approximately $12,000 from a Skills machine at a building along Walton Street in Decatur Township, according to troopers. Just yesterday, […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

DA: Two in custody following early morning bust in Johnstown's West End

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Cambria County District Attorney's office say two individuals were taken into custody early Wednesday morning after a search warrant was executed at a home in the West End section of Johnstown. Authorities say members of the Cambria County SERT, the Pennsylvania Office...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
wtae.com

Co-defendant testifies in Fayette County homicide and kidnapping trial

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — One week after pleading guilty to third-degree murder and conspiracy to commit kidnapping charges, a Fayette County woman took the stand to testify against her former co-defendant. Marjorie Jay told a jury Thursday that Keith Bradshaw planned to kidnap a 16-year-old boy from a Connellsville home...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Ford pickup stolen out of Somerset County, search continues

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police in Somerset are asking anyone with information on a stolen inoperable Ford truck to come forward to help solve the case. State police were told the theft took place sometime between Aug. 18 at 10 p.m. to Aug. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the 14700 block of Main […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police searching for missing woman

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing woman. According to a social media post from police, 27-year-old Calya Combs was last seen Wednesday morning at her home in Marshall-Shadeland. Combs is 5′1″ and weighs 200 pounds. She has brown eyes, and her hair is half black and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Missing man located by Pennsylvania State Police

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: Pennsylvania State Police have located Green. Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a missing and endangered man who was last seen in the Rankin Borough area. According to a social media post, 43-year-old Anthony Green was last seen in the area of Miller Avenue...
RANKIN, PA
explore venango

Police Investigating Accidental Shooting Involving Local Man

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating an accidental shooting in which a local man shot himself in the hand with a Ruger pistol on Wednesday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers responded to UPMC Northwest, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, for a report of an accidental shooting.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police: More than $12k, Skills machine stolen in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a burglary where someone reportedly made off with a Skills Redemption Center machine. The machine itself is valued at $10,000 and it had nearly $13,000 in cash inside of it. The burglary happened at a business on River Road in Blair Township (East Freedom) on Sept. […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Missing, endangered man found safe

RANKIN, Pa. (KDKA) - A man previously considered missing and endangered has been found safe. State police put out an alert for the missing 43-year-old on Tuesday. A few hours later, they said he'd been found. 
RANKIN, PA
WTAJ

Boat, trailer stolen from Bedford County business

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a theft of a boat and trailer from Snake Spring Township. The boat and trailer were stolen from a business on Bedford Plaza Road in Snake Spring Township, according to state police in Bedford. The incident is believed to have occurred Aug. 18 around 1:30 p.m. […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
wisr680.com

More Charges Filed Against Kittanning Man

More charges have been filed against a Kittanning man who is accused of sexually assaulting multiple underage girls. State police say two more 16-year-old victims have come forward accusing 24-year-old Zachary Baum of raping them. Baum allegedly used the social media app Snapchat to connect with the victims. One victim...
KITTANNING, PA
WTAJ

Multiple arrested at Johnstown’s Oakhurst Homes over stolen guns

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three men who police said were among a group of people previously involved in shootings and homicides in the City of Johnstown are in jail after police found them with stolen guns. On Saturday, Sept. 17, around 6 p.m., Johnstown police were reviewing live video from an Oakhurst camera when […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA

