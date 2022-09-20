Read full article on original website
Related
Cops investigate another report of $12k stolen from Skills machine
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a second theft case involving a Skills machine, though this time, it’s in Clearfield County. Sometime between July 26 at 7:05 to 8:05 p.m., someone stole approximately $12,000 from a Skills machine at a building along Walton Street in Decatur Township, according to troopers. Just yesterday, […]
WJAC TV
DA: Two in custody following early morning bust in Johnstown's West End
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Cambria County District Attorney's office say two individuals were taken into custody early Wednesday morning after a search warrant was executed at a home in the West End section of Johnstown. Authorities say members of the Cambria County SERT, the Pennsylvania Office...
Fayette County woman identified as victim in fatal Westmoreland crash
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Fayette County woman has been identified as the victim in a fatal two-vehicle collision that occurred around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County. Betty J. Wagner, 73, of Franklin Township, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Arona Road....
wtae.com
Co-defendant testifies in Fayette County homicide and kidnapping trial
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — One week after pleading guilty to third-degree murder and conspiracy to commit kidnapping charges, a Fayette County woman took the stand to testify against her former co-defendant. Marjorie Jay told a jury Thursday that Keith Bradshaw planned to kidnap a 16-year-old boy from a Connellsville home...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ford pickup stolen out of Somerset County, search continues
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police in Somerset are asking anyone with information on a stolen inoperable Ford truck to come forward to help solve the case. State police were told the theft took place sometime between Aug. 18 at 10 p.m. to Aug. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the 14700 block of Main […]
Pittsburgh police searching for missing woman
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing woman. According to a social media post from police, 27-year-old Calya Combs was last seen Wednesday morning at her home in Marshall-Shadeland. Combs is 5′1″ and weighs 200 pounds. She has brown eyes, and her hair is half black and...
Missing man located by Pennsylvania State Police
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: Pennsylvania State Police have located Green. Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a missing and endangered man who was last seen in the Rankin Borough area. According to a social media post, 43-year-old Anthony Green was last seen in the area of Miller Avenue...
Fugitive in custody following massive search, lockdowns in Beaver County
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Police cars lined the command center in Brighton Township this afternoon. “It’s scary like it’s quiet here and everybody knows everybody so it’s scary something like that could be in your neighborhood,” said Debbie Morgan. That something was 21-year-old suspect Nathan...
IN THIS ARTICLE
explore venango
Police Investigating Accidental Shooting Involving Local Man
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating an accidental shooting in which a local man shot himself in the hand with a Ruger pistol on Wednesday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers responded to UPMC Northwest, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, for a report of an accidental shooting.
Fayette woman killed in head-on crash in Hempfield, police say
A Fayette County woman was killed in a Hempfield crash Wednesday afternoon, according to state police. Troopers said another vehicle slammed head-on into the Kia Sedona Betty J. Wagner, 73, of Franklin Township, was driving on Arona Road at 4:45 p.m. Wagner was pronounced dead at the scene. Wagner and...
Police: More than $12k, Skills machine stolen in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a burglary where someone reportedly made off with a Skills Redemption Center machine. The machine itself is valued at $10,000 and it had nearly $13,000 in cash inside of it. The burglary happened at a business on River Road in Blair Township (East Freedom) on Sept. […]
Pennsylvania man hit man in head with baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire after fight over refrigerator
A local man was charged after allegedly hitting another man in the head with a baseball bat covered in barbed wire. William Ring from Uniontown said people came to get a refrigerator from his residence that belong to his roommate and his roommate was hit in the face. After the hit in the face, Ring […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Missing, endangered man found safe
RANKIN, Pa. (KDKA) - A man previously considered missing and endangered has been found safe. State police put out an alert for the missing 43-year-old on Tuesday. A few hours later, they said he'd been found.
Boat, trailer stolen from Bedford County business
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a theft of a boat and trailer from Snake Spring Township. The boat and trailer were stolen from a business on Bedford Plaza Road in Snake Spring Township, according to state police in Bedford. The incident is believed to have occurred Aug. 18 around 1:30 p.m. […]
Ex-girlfriend accused of vandalizing woman’s car in Pa. man’s driveway
They say “Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.” What happened here could be an example of that. According to Fox56, a woman was arrested earlier this month after allegedly vandalizing a woman’s car she found in her ex-boyfriend’s driveway. According to state police, troopers...
wisr680.com
More Charges Filed Against Kittanning Man
More charges have been filed against a Kittanning man who is accused of sexually assaulting multiple underage girls. State police say two more 16-year-old victims have come forward accusing 24-year-old Zachary Baum of raping them. Baum allegedly used the social media app Snapchat to connect with the victims. One victim...
Mt. Pleasant man facing more charges after another assault at county jail
A Mt. Pleasant man accused this week in an incident in a Westmoreland County courtroom was charged Wednesday with head-butting a second guard at the county jail in a month, according to court papers. Joe Paul Biller, 37, is facing aggravated and simple assault charges. He was being readied for...
9-year-old Pittsburgh girl beaten by older boy on school bus, per mother
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh mother contacted Channel 11 after her 9-year-old daughter was reportedly beaten up by an older boy on her ride home from school. “He punched her like 20 times... she was defenseless,” said Brandi Anderson. Anderson told us that her daughter, Alona, had just started...
Pittsburgh police investigating after 2 people fell from balcony in Mount Washington
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating after two people fell from a balcony in Mount Washington early Tuesday. Officers were called to Satalio’s in the 20 block of Bailey Avenue just before 1:40 a.m. When first responders arrived, they found a man and a woman on the ground...
Multiple arrested at Johnstown’s Oakhurst Homes over stolen guns
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three men who police said were among a group of people previously involved in shootings and homicides in the City of Johnstown are in jail after police found them with stolen guns. On Saturday, Sept. 17, around 6 p.m., Johnstown police were reviewing live video from an Oakhurst camera when […]
Comments / 0