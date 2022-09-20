Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
5 Red Wings Roster Spots up for Grabs at Training Camp
With the Traverse City Prospect Tournament in the rearview mirror, it’s time to look ahead to Detroit Red Wings NHL training camp. Plenty of NHL players, AHL regulars, and young prospects will be in attendance on Thursday, Sept. 22, when training camp opens in Traverse City, Michigan, all fighting for one thing: a spot on the Red Wings’ NHL roster.
theScore
P.K. Subban ends career after 13 seasons
Longtime defenseman P.K. Subban is ending his NHL tenure, he announced Tuesday. The 33-year-old won the Norris Trophy in 2013 and played his final three campaigns with the New Jersey Devils after three seasons with the Nashville Predators and parts of seven with the Montreal Canadiens to begin his career.
NBC Sports
Report: Bruins sign veteran defenseman to PTO contract
The Boston Bruins had room to invite one more player to 2022 training camp, and it appears they're doing so. The Bruins are adding veteran defenseman Anton Stralman on a professional tryout contract, or PTO, 98.5 The Sports Hub's Ty Anderson reported Thursday. PTOs aren't standard NHL contracts, but allow...
Connor McDavid drops 100% truth bomb on Nathan MacKinnon’s record-setting contract
Nathan MacKinnon is now the highest-paid player in the NHL. It’s not NBA superstar money, but MacKinnon is still a whole lot richer after signing an eight-year extension deal with the Colorado Avalanche worth $100.8 million which comes with an Average Annual Value of $12.6 million. That tops the $12.5 million AAV of the contract of Edmont Oilers star Connor McDavid, who shares an interesting reaction to MacKinnon’s huge deal.
markerzone.com
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS ANNOUNCE MAJOR CHANGES TO 2022-23 UNIFORMS
The Vegas Golden Knights announced today their plans to shift to their gold sweaters, previously worn as an alternate jersey, will become the team's primary home kit. They are calling it simply, 'The Golden Age.'. In addition to the permanent shift to gold, the Golden Knights will also change the...
Yardbarker
New York Rangers not much left to show from Ryan McDonagh trade
On February 26th, 2018 the New York Rangers traded captain Ryan McDonagh and JT Miller to the Tampa Bay Lightning. In exchange, they received Libor Hajek, Brett Howden, Vladislav Nemestnikov, 2018 1st round pick (Nils Lundkvist), and a conditional second round pick (Karl Henriksson). Namestnikov was traded in 2019 to...
markerzone.com
NHL VETOES THE DALLAS STARS' HIRING OF BEN BISHOP
Stars' GM Jim Bill announced today that the NHL has asked Ben Bishop and the club to stop their employment partnership, per Saad Yousuf of The Athletic. The league's reasoning here, is that Bishop is still under contract with the Buffalo Sabres until 2023. To summarize, the NHL must exercise...
theScore
Avalanche sign MacKinnon to 8-year extension with reported $12.6M AAV
Nathan MacKinnon is staying in Colorado for the long haul. The Avalanche inked the superstar center to an eight-year contract extension Tuesday. MacKinnon's new deal carries an average annual value of $12.6 million, reports Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. Colorado will pay approximately 85% of the agreement ($85.34 million of $100.8 million) in signing bonuses, according to TSN's Pierre LeBrun.
theScore
Chara signs 1-day contract with Bruins, retires after 24 NHL seasons
"Big Z" is finally hanging up his skates. Veteran defenseman Zdeno Chara announced his retirement Tuesday after 24 seasons in the NHL. The 45-year-old will sign a one-day contract later Tuesday to retire as a member of the Boston Bruins, his team for 14 seasons. The Bruins saluted Chara following...
FOX Sports
Training camps open around NHL after another short offseason
Training camps open around the NHL on Thursday after another short offseason, a third in a row squeezed by the pandemic. That doesn’t bother Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon one bit. For one of hockey's best players and his teammates, it's already time to get back on the ice...
Yardbarker
Best and Worst of the Penguins Offseason
Year three of the Ron Hextall and Brian Burke era with the Pittsburgh Penguins is the first that they have made a significant mark on the organization. The Penguins front office duo were much more active this summer than in their first with the organization, leaving plenty of room for judgment.
theScore
Kane: Offseason trade rumors were 'just a lot of noise'
Despite being a trending topic for most of the dog days of the offseason, Chicago Blackhawks superstar Patrick Kane says he hasn't paid much attention to swirling trade rumors. Kane is entering the final year of his contract while Chicago is set to embark on a potentially lengthy rebuild, leading...
theScore
Report: Avalanche add Galchenyuk on PTO
The Colorado Avalanche have signed forward Alex Galchenyuk to a professional tryout, according to The Athletic's Peter Baugh. Galchenyuk totaled six goals and 21 points in 60 games with the Arizona Coyotes last season. He averaged 13:09 of ice time while playing on a one-year, league-minumum contract. A veteran of...
theScore
Flyers don't expect Ellis to play this season
Philadelphia Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher doesn't anticipate that star defenseman Ryan Ellis will play this coming season. "No timetable for his return to play," Fletcher said Thursday, according to Philly Hockey Now's Sam Carchidi. "I'll just say, my assumption is he won't play this season. If he does, it'll be a bonus."
