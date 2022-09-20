Read full article on original website
Food 4 Souls helps homeless community in Indianapolis
Every Sunday, a group of Hamilton County volunteers spend time provide hot meals to people in downtown Indianapolis who are without stable housing. The volunteers are from Food 4 Souls, a Fishers-based nonprofit that has been helping homeless people in Indianapolis for nine years. The meals served in downtown Indianapolis are provided by volunteers through local partnerships with restaurants like Domino’s and the Dametra Cafe in Carmel, which alternate months providing food for the weekly excursions. The volunteers also help at Daniel’s House on Eastern Avenue in Indianapolis. Daniel’s House serves as a food pantry, helps with laundry and hygiene needs and provides local resources for those in need.
Gleaners cancels distribution due to ‘credible threat’
Gleaners Food Bank is canceling its Community Cupboard distribution due to what they are calling a credible threat.
Gleaners Food Bank on lockdown, employees evacuate
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gleaners Food Bank was placed on lockdown Thursday morning. According to a release, they’re evacuating the building and cancelling distribution at the Community Cupboard for caution. All warehouse operations are cancelled. The release says they’re anticipating normal operations Friday morning. The release did not...
Zoning Appeals Board approves new opioid treatment site for Twin Aire
INDIANAPOLIS — The Board of Zoning Appeals approved a variance that will permit the location of a new Opioid Treatment Program in a former Big Lots store at 3415 English Avenue in the Twin Aire community. The three-to-two vote overrode resident concerns of rising crime and falling property values to determine that the new site […]
Mexico company chooses Indianapolis for first U.S. shrimp farm location
A Mexico-based company is establishing its first U.S. sustainable shrimp production operation in Indianapolis.
Home health care worker charged with fraud
A 22-year-old home health care worker has been charged with fraud, accused of using a client's credit card to pay off about $950 worth of bills. Alise S. Dailey, of Eagles Way Drive in Lafayette, was a "fill-in employee" for a local company, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday. A West Lafayette customer called police in August to report two unrecognized charges on her credit card, and she suspected Dailey, who had been in the home to care for the caller's husband.
Indy infectious disease expert warns of tough pediatric respiratory season ahead
Central Indiana doctors are warning respiratory season for kids is here and taking hold. Haughn echoes that statement.
Hairstylist uses skills to help families at Riley hospital
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– At 27 weeks, she weighed just 1 pound and had a long road ahead of her. Amelia Pulley was born prematurely four 4 years ago. She was in the neonatal intensive care unit at Riley Hospital for Children for 125 days. The Ronald McDonald House became her mother’s home away from home.
Indiana lawmakers hear public input on marijuana legalization
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers are taking a closer look at whether the state should consider allowing medical or recreational marijuana. The Interim Study Committee on Public Health, Behavioral Health, and Human Services hosted a discussion on the topic Tuesday, focusing on “potential health benefits, potential decriminalization, and other potential consequences,” according to the committee’s meeting […]
Proposal 256 would requires registration to distribute charitable goods
Indianapolis City-County Council introduced proposal 256 in July of 2022. If passed, the act would prohibit the distribution of food, toiletries, clothing and other goods to more than 10 homeless community members without registration made 48 hours in advance. Any distribution of goods or services without this registration for donations to more than 10 recipients would result in a written warning and fine. Pending a council vote, the law would take effect in early October.
Shelby County school district arming staff members as part of safety plan
SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — Some staff members at Shelby Eastern Schools will have access to guns in the school buildings as part of a new school safety plan. Last week, the district rolled out new safety measures which includes fortifying buildings, additional funding for school resource officers, panic buttons for teachers and what leaders are […]
Gov. Holcomb announces appointments to state boards
INDIANA — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions. Including James Kennedy of Bloomington, to serve on the Indiana Education Savings Authority Board of Directors. Governor’s Workforce Cabinet. The governor made one reappointment to the cabinet, who will serve until December...
Cinnaholic to open first Indiana shop Sept. 30 in Carmel
Cinnaholic will open its first shop in Indiana on Sept. 30 at 1350 S. Range Line Rd. in Carmel. The Georgia-based shop is a plant-based bakery that specializes in gourmet cinnamon rolls, brownies, edible cookie dough and other treats. Customers can choose from more than 40 frostings and toppings to customize their order.
Indiana lawmakers discuss taxes on student loan forgiveness
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — With President Biden forgiving up to $20,000 in student loan debt for millions of Americans, the State of Indiana is set to cash in. The Hoosier State will be one of at least three in the country to collect state and county income taxes on the debt forgiveness.
Indianapolis settlement with condo complex could lead to its demolition
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The legal battle over the Towne and Terrace condominium complex on the city’s far-east side is over, the Indianapolis city government says. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett on Thursday announced a global settlement to end the long-running dispute in connection with the 1960s housing complex off East 42nd Street and Post Road. The settlement allows the city to become a voting member of the homeowners’ association, ends litigation against the city, and resolves the bankruptcy case.
Indy groups go door-to-door to help survivors of domestic violence
INDIANAPOLIS — Groups making up the Indianapolis gun violence reduction team and domestic violence team went door-to-door Tuesday providing resources to a far east side community. "It was our goal to hit every single townhouse here in Carriage House East, and we are about two-fourths of the way done,"...
Mayor Hogsett signs property tax relief proposal, relief coming to 90% of single-family households
Indianapolis residents can expect a little relief on their property tax bill next spring. Mayor Joe Hogsett, City-County Council President Vop Osili and Riverside neighborhood residents came together Sept. 14 to celebrate the signing and passage of Proposal 310. The proposal, which is set to allocate funding to property tax relief for Marion County homeowners, was approved unanimously by the City-County Council on Sept. 12.
Kokomo lot packed with pickups awaiting missing microchips
KOKOMO, Ind. — It looks like a jam-packed car lot, but none of the pickup trucks parked at the old GM plant in Kokomo are ready to hit the road. If nothing else shows that the chip shortage is still going on, it's that scene: row after row of vehicles, surrounding the building, just sitting in storage.
Heating costs forecasted to rise this winter, experts say prepare now
INDIANAPOLIS — While winter is still months away, heating your home this year is likely going to be a lot more expensive. The National Energy Assistance Directors is forecasting the highest winter heating costs in a decade with a 17% increase over last year. For a second year in a row, Americans will see big price […]
Indianapolis man follows passions to open tattoo shop — at 21 years old
INDIANAPOLIS — These days it can be tough to launch and run your own business, but for one recent Indiana University student, he's making it happen and possibly setting new milestones in the process. Samuel Lewis is Indiana's newest professional tattoo artist and shop owner — and also possibly...
