Marion County, IN

Current Publishing

Food 4 Souls helps homeless community in Indianapolis

Every Sunday, a group of Hamilton County volunteers spend time provide hot meals to people in downtown Indianapolis who are without stable housing. The volunteers are from Food 4 Souls, a Fishers-based nonprofit that has been helping homeless people in Indianapolis for nine years. The meals served in downtown Indianapolis are provided by volunteers through local partnerships with restaurants like Domino’s and the Dametra Cafe in Carmel, which alternate months providing food for the weekly excursions. The volunteers also help at Daniel’s House on Eastern Avenue in Indianapolis. Daniel’s House serves as a food pantry, helps with laundry and hygiene needs and provides local resources for those in need.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Gleaners Food Bank on lockdown, employees evacuate

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gleaners Food Bank was placed on lockdown Thursday morning. According to a release, they’re evacuating the building and cancelling distribution at the Community Cupboard for caution. All warehouse operations are cancelled. The release says they’re anticipating normal operations Friday morning. The release did not...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Exponent

Home health care worker charged with fraud

A 22-year-old home health care worker has been charged with fraud, accused of using a client's credit card to pay off about $950 worth of bills. Alise S. Dailey, of Eagles Way Drive in Lafayette, was a "fill-in employee" for a local company, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday. A West Lafayette customer called police in August to report two unrecognized charges on her credit card, and she suspected Dailey, who had been in the home to care for the caller's husband.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WISH-TV

Hairstylist uses skills to help families at Riley hospital

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– At 27 weeks, she weighed just 1 pound and had a long road ahead of her. Amelia Pulley was born prematurely four 4 years ago. She was in the neonatal intensive care unit at Riley Hospital for Children for 125 days. The Ronald McDonald House became her mother’s home away from home.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indiana lawmakers hear public input on marijuana legalization

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers are taking a closer look at whether the state should consider allowing medical or recreational marijuana. The Interim Study Committee on Public Health, Behavioral Health, and Human Services hosted a discussion on the topic Tuesday, focusing on “potential health benefits, potential decriminalization, and other potential consequences,” according to the committee’s meeting […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
thebutlercollegian.com

Proposal 256 would requires registration to distribute charitable goods

Indianapolis City-County Council introduced proposal 256 in July of 2022. If passed, the act would prohibit the distribution of food, toiletries, clothing and other goods to more than 10 homeless community members without registration made 48 hours in advance. Any distribution of goods or services without this registration for donations to more than 10 recipients would result in a written warning and fine. Pending a council vote, the law would take effect in early October.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Gov. Holcomb announces appointments to state boards

INDIANA — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions. Including James Kennedy of Bloomington, to serve on the Indiana Education Savings Authority Board of Directors. Governor’s Workforce Cabinet. The governor made one reappointment to the cabinet, who will serve until December...
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Cinnaholic to open first Indiana shop Sept. 30 in Carmel

Cinnaholic will open its first shop in Indiana on Sept. 30 at 1350 S. Range Line Rd. in Carmel. The Georgia-based shop is a plant-based bakery that specializes in gourmet cinnamon rolls, brownies, edible cookie dough and other treats. Customers can choose from more than 40 frostings and toppings to customize their order.
CARMEL, IN
WLFI.com

Indiana lawmakers discuss taxes on student loan forgiveness

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — With President Biden forgiving up to $20,000 in student loan debt for millions of Americans, the State of Indiana is set to cash in. The Hoosier State will be one of at least three in the country to collect state and county income taxes on the debt forgiveness.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indianapolis settlement with condo complex could lead to its demolition

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The legal battle over the Towne and Terrace condominium complex on the city’s far-east side is over, the Indianapolis city government says. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett on Thursday announced a global settlement to end the long-running dispute in connection with the 1960s housing complex off East 42nd Street and Post Road. The settlement allows the city to become a voting member of the homeowners’ association, ends litigation against the city, and resolves the bankruptcy case.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis Recorder

Mayor Hogsett signs property tax relief proposal, relief coming to 90% of single-family households

Indianapolis residents can expect a little relief on their property tax bill next spring. Mayor Joe Hogsett, City-County Council President Vop Osili and Riverside neighborhood residents came together Sept. 14 to celebrate the signing and passage of Proposal 310. The proposal, which is set to allocate funding to property tax relief for Marion County homeowners, was approved unanimously by the City-County Council on Sept. 12.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Kokomo lot packed with pickups awaiting missing microchips

KOKOMO, Ind. — It looks like a jam-packed car lot, but none of the pickup trucks parked at the old GM plant in Kokomo are ready to hit the road. If nothing else shows that the chip shortage is still going on, it's that scene: row after row of vehicles, surrounding the building, just sitting in storage.
KOKOMO, IN

