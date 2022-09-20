ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commerce City, CO

Investigators search for missing 14-year-old in Commerce City

By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kvnx9_0i2sgC1S00

Investigators search for missing 14-year-old in Commerce City 00:21

Investigators are searching for 14-year-old Emmanuel Melgar on Tuesday after he was last seen yesterday at Adams City High School in Commerce City.

According to Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Emmanuel was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Monday. He has Asperger's Syndrome, and investigators say he might have been scared off  by the response to the school at that time after a student was arrested with a handgun at the school.

Anyone who sees Emmanuel can call 911 or Commerce City Police Department at 303-210-2023.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Teen found safe after going missing the day of response to school threat

A 14-year-old boy was found safe after he went missing in Commerce City on Monday, Commerce City tweeted on Wednesday. The teen's disappearance originally coincided with the response to the report of a student with a gun at the Adams City High School campus. Investigators believed he might have been scared away by the response after the school lockdown ended that day. Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Commerce City Police Department both worked together to search for the teenager, and an Endangered Missing Alert went out for him.The city confirmed the teen was found safe before noon on Wednesday.  
COMMERCE CITY, CO
CBS Denver

Woman killed in hit-and-run on Chambers Road in Aurora

A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle that never stopped for her when she was crossing the road in Aurora on Wednesday night. According to Aurora Police Department, close to 8:15 p.m., the woman was walking westbound in the crosswalk at the intersection with N Chambers Road and E 12th Ave when she was hit by a vehicle — suspected to be an older white pickup truck, possibly a GMC. Investigators determined the suspect vehicle was making a left turn from 12th Ave onto Chambers when the woman was hit, and the driver in the truck never stopped to help her.Police responded to the scene and found the woman lying in the street with life-threatening injuries. She was taken to the hospital, where she died. APD says this was the 34th deadly crash in the city since the beginning of 2022. Anyone with information can call Aurora Police Department at 303-739-7000.
AURORA, CO
broomfieldleader.com

Broomfield Police promote ‘9 p.m. Routine’ to reduce crime

The Broomfield Police Department is turning to a social media campaign in hopes of reducing thefts. For the last three years Broomfield Police have undertaken the educational effort to reduce property crime, according to Police Public Information Officer Rachel Haslett. “The 9 p.m. Routine was something that became popular nationwide...
BROOMFIELD, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Commerce City, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Commerce City, CO
City
Colorado City, CO
850wftl.com

Deputy killed in hit-and-run by undocumented immigrant

FORT COLLINS, CO.– — A 24-year-old deputy has died after she was fatally struck by an undocumented drunk driver. The incident occurred Sunday night near Greeley as Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz was riding her motorcycle to work. Authorities say the suspect was driving drunk when he struck the Weld...
GREELEY, CO
9NEWS

Woman dies in hit-and-run crash involving white pickup truck

AURORA, Colo. — A woman who was struck by a hit-and-run driver Wednesday evening in Aurora as she crossed the street in a crosswalk has died from her injuries. The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of East 12th Avenue and North Chambers Road, that's not far from Hinkley High School.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Greeley chop shop discovered, dismantled by police

Detectives discovered a chop shop during an auto theft investigation.Greeley Police is part of a multi-agency team of investigators. Last Friday, that team recovered two stolen cars in Greeley, and both were returned to their owners.During the investigation, the team also found a motorcycle chop shop operating from inside a storage unit off West 29th Street and 35th Avenue.Five motorcycles were recovered, the chop shop was dismantled and the investigation is ongoing, police said.Colorado was ranked highest in the nation for auto thefts in 2021 and also in the first six months of 2022 Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Greeley Police Department at 970-350-9605.  
GREELEY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#City High#911#Cbi
CBS Denver

Lawsuit: Boulder County sheriff's deputy tased restrained inmate

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office is facing another lawsuit. The lawsuit stems from a September 2020 incident where Sgt. Christopher Mecca tased a man who was already detained. Lawyers sent CBS News Colorado video of the tasing, which also shows the man with a bag over his head. Travis Cole was already under arrest, with both hands and both ankles strapped to a restraint chair. He's then tased by Mecca. Deputies are accused of leaving him like that for four hours. "How is a man tied to a chair a threat? Being Black didn't warrant that kind of treatment, humiliation,...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Suspect apprehended in connection to hit-and-run that killed Weld deputy

A suspect was arrested late on Monday night in connection to the hit-and-run that killed Weld County Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz this past Sunday, Weld County Sheriff's Office tweeted. The sheriff's office confirmed the suspect was taken into custody at 10:15 p.m. after being tracked to Fort Collins and apprehended by WCSO Strike Team, Colorado State Patrol and Fort Collins police.Octavio Gonzalez-Garcia was previously named as the suspect driver, who reportedly hid in a nearby cornfield after leaving the crash, but was now found the day it happened. However, WCSO did not confirm in its tweet update whether the new suspect in custody was in fact Gonzalez-Garcia. Anyone with any information about this investigation can call Colorado State Patrol investigators at 303-239-4501. Reference case # 3A221639. You can remain anonymous.RELATED: Weld County Sheriff's Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz killed in hit & run crash
WELD COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Ex-Circle-K worker says she was fired for defending self during robbery

For 16 years 74-year-old Mary Moreno says she was a well-liked employee of Circle-K. "I went on and beyond what they expected of me," she said speaking the offices of the Rathod Mohamedbhi Law Firm. She says all of that changed when new management took over. She says they treated her badly and often scheduled her to work alone at the store without breaks. It's a decision she says puts her in danger. On Oct. 4, 2020, she was working a night shift at a store located at 9489 Sheridan Blvd. in Westminster. Around 7 p.m., a man came in holding what she...
WESTMINSTER, CO
CBS Denver

Police seeking man who allegedly robbed two banks this month

FBI Denver and Aurora Police are asking for help finding a man accused of robbing two banks this month.The first robbery happened on Sept. 6 around 9:30 a.m. on East Dartmouth Avenue and South Parker Road west of I-225.Then on Sept. 12 around 10 a.m., the same suspect allegedly robbed the Credit Union only two miles away at East Iliff Avenue and South Peoria Street.In both cases, the man displayed a demand note and walked off, police say.
AURORA, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox News

Colorado man faces first-degree murder for allegedly killing a police officer

A man accused of killing a Colorado police officer made a virtual court appearance from jail on Tuesday to hear formal charges filed against him. Sonny Almanza, 31, faces first-degree murder charges in the Sept. 11 killing of Arvada Police Officer Dillon Vakoff, 27, who was shot while he and another officer responded to a family disturbance that spilled into a street outside a housing complex.
ARVADA, CO
CBS Denver

Amended autopsy report for Elijah McClain to be released

A new and amended version of Elijah McClain's autopsy report is expected to be released in less than 24 hours. McClain died after an altercation with Aurora Police and paramedics in 2019.Earlier this month, the autopsy had been amended, possibly altering the listed cause of death for McClain. It was originally listed as "undeclared." We don't know when the update happened, since the changed autopsy report had been sealed, but Thursday, a Denver judge said the report had to be released. Thursday night, the Adams County Coroner's Office said the report would be released without redactions and embraced the judge's...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
61K+
Followers
28K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy