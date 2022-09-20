ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boats & Watercrafts

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

A luxury cruise ship launching in 2025 will allow travelers to permanently live at sea with residences starting at $1 million — see what it'll be like aboard

Storylines is building a residential cruise ship that'll indefinitely circumnavigate the globe starting in 2025. Rooms aboard the vessel range from a $1 million studio to four-bedroom bi-level $8 million home. Some floor plans are almost sold out as the company continues to "build momentum everyday." Why take a monthslong...
TRAVEL
Thrillist

What to Pack for a Caribbean Cruise, According to Experts

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work. When you’re planning a Caribbean cruise vacation, your mind is...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Cruise#Linus Travel#Celebrity Cruises#Celebrity Apex#Travel Guide#Cruise Ship#Art#Martini Bar#Club
BuzzFeed

Here's What It's Like Inside A Swanky, Adults-Only Cruise Ship

I had never been on a cruise before because I assumed I would hate it. What I expected: bad food, screaming children, crowded pools, the smell of chlorine (because of said crowded pools), and bad drinks with a guaranteed side of hangover. What I got aboard Valiant Lady, Virgin Voyages'...
TRAVEL
msn.com

Buh bye, buffets? Here’s what it’s like to cruise now

Cruisers are an enthusiastic tribe, and boy, are they back at it. Bucket list sails — think lengthy trips and expedition cruises — are selling out in record time, says Chris Gray Faust, managing editor of Cruise Critic (www.cruisecritic.com). Oceania Cruises’ world cruise for 2023 sold out in exactly one day. In a survey of readers, Cruise Critic found that 67 percent of respondents currently have at least one cruise booked, and 34 percent have more than one cruise booked, says Gray Faust. “This group is fully embracing the ability to return to sea, in a big way,” she adds.
TRAVEL
Thrillist

You Can Live Aboard This Luxury $1 Billion Residential Cruise Ship

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC’s latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Cars
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’ Star Suffers Serious Injuries After Falling From Stage on Cruise Ship

Former America’s Got Talent contestant Hans recently got injured while on a cruise ship. The performer suffered from spinal damage due to the injury. Hans, aka Matt Gilbertson, was a quarterfinalist in season 13 of the competition show. He performs under the name Hans as a German accordion player. Hans was performing on a cruise ship when he fell 13 feet into the pit orchestra, per PopCulture.
ACCIDENTS
TheStreet

Huge Royal Caribbean Move Puts Carnival, Norwegian on Notice

Being on vacation used to mean disconnecting from the world. Back in the 1980s into the 90s, that happened because travelers had very limited options when it came to keeping in touch. Domestic phone calls came with a hefty fee and international calling was even more price prohibitive. In those...
TRAVEL
msn.com

How to track a cruise ship

MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. Ever spotted a major ship on the water and wondered which ship it could be?. Stop squinting! You can use a variety of cruise...
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean vs. Carnival: Which Is the Better Cruise Line?

Both Royal Caribbean International (RCL) and Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) operate massive cruise ships packed with family-friendly activities. Most of the ships in the two biggest cruise lines sailing from the United States offer water slides, amusement park-style rides, climbing walls, impressive kids' clubs, multiple pools, and countless dining and drinking options.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Cruise passengers wake up to see cabins flooding in ‘Titanic-like scene’

Cruise passengers said they got the fright of their lives when they saw a corridor of the ship filling up with water in what they said was akin to a scene in the film Titanic. The chaos is shown in videos shared online this week by a TikTok user called Adrienne, who said that there were “Titanic vibes for about five minutes” after she “woke to water rushing into [her] cabin”.
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Advances Two Huge Passenger-Friendly Changes

Every major cruise line seems to want to outdo its rivals by adding some new major feature to its next ship. Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) added an actual roller coaster to Mardi Gras and the upcoming Celebration, while MSC plans a virtual roller coaster for its next flagship. Both Norwegian...
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Carnival and Royal Caribbean's Drink Packages Compared

When you book a cruise on Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) or Royal Caribbean International (RCL) , you're only paying for your room, many onboard activities, most entertainment, basic dining options, and a very limited selection of beverages. You can, of course, cruise without buying any extras, but most passengers opt...
DRINKS
travelawaits.com

15 Countries, 1 Boat — AmaWaterways Unveils 49-Night European River Cruise

AmaWaterways has announced the return of its Seven River Journeys through Europe with its longest-ever continuous river cruise. Guests will explore 15 European countries on a 49-night Spring or Summer edition journey on board a single ship, the luxurious AmaMora. “Since the debut of our Seven River Journeys in 2021,...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy