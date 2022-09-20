Read full article on original website
Related
A luxury cruise ship launching in 2025 will allow travelers to permanently live at sea with residences starting at $1 million — see what it'll be like aboard
Storylines is building a residential cruise ship that'll indefinitely circumnavigate the globe starting in 2025. Rooms aboard the vessel range from a $1 million studio to four-bedroom bi-level $8 million home. Some floor plans are almost sold out as the company continues to "build momentum everyday." Why take a monthslong...
I worked on cruises for 15 years and now live on a ship. Here are 7 things first-time cruisers should know before sailing.
I worked on cruise ships for over a decade, now I live on one most of the year with my husband. I wish first-time cruisers would look into their cruise lines and ports before booking. It's also helpful to be kind to the crew and prepare to possibly feel seasick.
Thrillist
What to Pack for a Caribbean Cruise, According to Experts
We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work. When you’re planning a Caribbean cruise vacation, your mind is...
I've been on 110 cruises. Here are 6 of my favorite ports I've visited.
I've been on 110 cruises and disembarked at ports around the world. Some of my favorite places to dock are off the beaten path and don't appear on many itineraries. St. Martin, Santorini, and Sitka are several of the most memorable ports I've visited.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here's What It's Like Inside A Swanky, Adults-Only Cruise Ship
I had never been on a cruise before because I assumed I would hate it. What I expected: bad food, screaming children, crowded pools, the smell of chlorine (because of said crowded pools), and bad drinks with a guaranteed side of hangover. What I got aboard Valiant Lady, Virgin Voyages'...
My husband and I went on a 7-day Alaskan cruise. Here's what our 200-square-foot room with 3 closets and a balcony was like.
My husband and I went on a seven-day Alaskan cruise aboard Holland America Line's Westerdam ship. We stayed in a verandah stateroom — which had three closets, a queen-sized bed, and a balcony. The ship also had amenities, ranging from pools to theaters, outside of our room.
msn.com
Buh bye, buffets? Here’s what it’s like to cruise now
Cruisers are an enthusiastic tribe, and boy, are they back at it. Bucket list sails — think lengthy trips and expedition cruises — are selling out in record time, says Chris Gray Faust, managing editor of Cruise Critic (www.cruisecritic.com). Oceania Cruises’ world cruise for 2023 sold out in exactly one day. In a survey of readers, Cruise Critic found that 67 percent of respondents currently have at least one cruise booked, and 34 percent have more than one cruise booked, says Gray Faust. “This group is fully embracing the ability to return to sea, in a big way,” she adds.
Thrillist
You Can Live Aboard This Luxury $1 Billion Residential Cruise Ship
Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC’s latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘America’s Got Talent’ Star Suffers Serious Injuries After Falling From Stage on Cruise Ship
Former America’s Got Talent contestant Hans recently got injured while on a cruise ship. The performer suffered from spinal damage due to the injury. Hans, aka Matt Gilbertson, was a quarterfinalist in season 13 of the competition show. He performs under the name Hans as a German accordion player. Hans was performing on a cruise ship when he fell 13 feet into the pit orchestra, per PopCulture.
A 443-foot long Viking cruise ship collided with cargo ship with 'no significant injuries'
A Viking cruise ship collided with another vessel over the weekend, the cruise line said. The Viking Kvasir – a 443-foot long ship that can accommodate 190 passengers and 50 crew members – collided with a cargo ship in heavy fog on Sunday morning, a Viking spokesperson told USA TODAY in an email. The incident took place near Wesel, Germany.
Huge Royal Caribbean Move Puts Carnival, Norwegian on Notice
Being on vacation used to mean disconnecting from the world. Back in the 1980s into the 90s, that happened because travelers had very limited options when it came to keeping in touch. Domestic phone calls came with a hefty fee and international calling was even more price prohibitive. In those...
msn.com
How to track a cruise ship
MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. Ever spotted a major ship on the water and wondered which ship it could be?. Stop squinting! You can use a variety of cruise...
Royal Caribbean vs. Carnival: Which Is the Better Cruise Line?
Both Royal Caribbean International (RCL) and Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) operate massive cruise ships packed with family-friendly activities. Most of the ships in the two biggest cruise lines sailing from the United States offer water slides, amusement park-style rides, climbing walls, impressive kids' clubs, multiple pools, and countless dining and drinking options.
Cruise passengers wake up to see cabins flooding in ‘Titanic-like scene’
Cruise passengers said they got the fright of their lives when they saw a corridor of the ship filling up with water in what they said was akin to a scene in the film Titanic. The chaos is shown in videos shared online this week by a TikTok user called Adrienne, who said that there were “Titanic vibes for about five minutes” after she “woke to water rushing into [her] cabin”.
Royal Caribbean Advances Two Huge Passenger-Friendly Changes
Every major cruise line seems to want to outdo its rivals by adding some new major feature to its next ship. Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) added an actual roller coaster to Mardi Gras and the upcoming Celebration, while MSC plans a virtual roller coaster for its next flagship. Both Norwegian...
Carnival and Royal Caribbean's Drink Packages Compared
When you book a cruise on Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) or Royal Caribbean International (RCL) , you're only paying for your room, many onboard activities, most entertainment, basic dining options, and a very limited selection of beverages. You can, of course, cruise without buying any extras, but most passengers opt...
Italy’s fab five: The string of colourful clifftop villages that make up Cinque Terre remains one of the world’s most spectacular coastal landscapes - here’s how to enjoy its highlights
Many of us are not even sure how to pronounce it — and yet this is one of the most spectacular coastal landscapes in the world. ‘Chink-way-tear-eh’ is how the Italians do it and I had to repeat it several times before getting it right. Maybe we’ve...
Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville Cruise Line Offers Free 3-Day Trip to Active Military & Veterans
If you’re a fan of margaritas and eating cheeseburgers in paradise — and if you’re active military, a veteran, first responder, law enforcement officer or an educator — you might be able to sail free on a 3-day, 2-night cruise to Grand Bahama Island, thanks to Jimmy’s Buffett’s Margaritaville Cruise Line.
travelawaits.com
15 Countries, 1 Boat — AmaWaterways Unveils 49-Night European River Cruise
AmaWaterways has announced the return of its Seven River Journeys through Europe with its longest-ever continuous river cruise. Guests will explore 15 European countries on a 49-night Spring or Summer edition journey on board a single ship, the luxurious AmaMora. “Since the debut of our Seven River Journeys in 2021,...
Comments / 0