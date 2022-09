With autumn arriving, trees are starting to show off their fall colors in Colorado. The primary factor in when the leaves change is the length of our nights. Pigments in the leaves determine what color appears as the green fades. That happens as chlorophyll production slows and stops as the days grow shorter. When that stops, those other pigments appear. In Colorado's mountains, that means those stretches of golden aspen trees. Weather in the weeks before chlorophyll production impacts just how brilliant the colors will be. The U.S. Forest Service says it seems a succession of warm, sunny days...

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO