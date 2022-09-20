ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Incline Village, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tahoe Daily Tribune

25th annual Tahoe Forest Stewardship Day on Saturday

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Join the League to Save Lake Tahoe and the USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Tahoe Forest Stewardship Day and National Public Lands Day with an hands-on restoration project from 8:30 a.m. – noon on Saturday, Sept. 24.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Groundbreaking ceremony held Monday for Meyers bike trail project

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday morning in Meyers for a new bridge project that will cross the Upper Truckee River and include connections to Washoe Meadows State Park and Tahoe Paradise Park and the Lake Tahoe Environmental Science Magnet School. On hand to...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Record-Courier

The Sept. 20, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Today is National Voter Registration Day. Sample ballots are available at govotedouglas.com. Early voting doesn’t start until October, but machines will be available at both the Community Center in Gardnerville and the historic courthouse in Minden. There’s a lot of information on the elections in...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crystal Bay, NV
Incline Village, NV
Government
Local
Nevada Government
City
Incline Village, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Street Vibrations return to Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Street Vibrations returns to Northern Nevada Thursday. The free event is happening at The Sands Regency in Reno, as well as in Virginia City and Carson City. There’ll be several different events, including slow bike races, tattoo and beard competitions, and poker runs. Music will also...
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Tahoe Action: Live music, history talks, Mark Twain, magic show on tap

Mountain Workspace in Incline Village is hosting an Artist Gallery Reception beginning at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, featuring William Cooper and JoAnn Lippert. The featured artist will rotate throughout the season. For more information, visit inclinevillagecrystalbay.com. Alibi Ale Works hosts live music Thursday nights. Alibi Ale Works will be...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
rosevilletoday.com

See where Roseville region’s new college campus and master planned community is being built

2,200-acre project rebranded from Placer Ranch to Placer One. Roseville, Calif. – Taylor Builders announced plans to break ground at the beginning of October 2022 on a flagship project in Placer County named Placer One. The 2,200-acre approved master plan community, previously known as Placer Ranch, is a unique partnership between Placer County, California State University, Sacramento, Sierra College, and Taylor Builders.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

5th annual Tahoe Brewfest raises $50K for boys, girls club

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The 5th annual Tahoe Brewfest raised more than $50,000 for the Boys and Girls Club of Lake Tahoe, a nonprofit that provides afterschool and summer programs for community youth. A new venue on Ski Run Blvd., in the heart of South Lake Tahoe, provided...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Lyons
Person
Todd Lowe
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Fire Fest returns this year to South Tahoe

STATELINE, Nev. — After a 2-year pandemic hiatus, Fire Fest is returning to Stateline. The free event offers families the opportunity to have fun while learning about safety and conservation from local . Fire Fest will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, outside the...
STATELINE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Lyon County manager Jeff Page retires

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Lyon County manager Jeff Page has notified the Board of Commissioners that he will retire effective Sept. 19. He has served as county manager since June of 2010, and has been with the county since 1985 as a reserve deputy sheriff. He held a variety...
LYON COUNTY, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Town Hall Meeting#Volunteers#Chateau#The Village League#The Ivcb Community Forum#Ivcba
FOX40

Plastic water bottle ban in South Lake Tahoe moves forward

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of South Lake Tahoe is one big step closer to banning single-use plastic water bottles. The city council unanimously approved the reading of an ordinance that would do just that. “Mark Twain said, ‘Whiskey is for drinking and water is for fighting over.’ so I guess we […]
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Genoa golf courses on market for $14 million

The two Genoa Lakes Golf courses went on the market last week for $14 million. Chase International Broker Mike Dunn said with the slower season on the way this is a good time to purchase the courses, so new owners will be able to determine how they want to proceed before summer arrives.
GENOA, NV
KOLO TV Reno

LIBERTY Dental to offer free dental care to adults in Sparks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - LIBERTY Dental Plan of Nevada announced they will be hosting a free dental care event later this month on Sept. 26. The event will feature on-site dental screenings, fluoride varnish applications, select emergency services and more. The event will be held at Community Health Alliance’s Sparks location at 2244 Oddie Boulevard.
SPARKS, NV
sparkstrib.com

Legends Bay Casino expects to draw customers from outside Sparks and Reno

In the week before it opened, operators of the Legends Bay Casino in Sparks had to turn potential customers away because the $120 million property wasn’t open. Olympia Gaming Regional President Court Cardinal understood the confusion. The construction fencing at Legends Bay has disappeared and The Outlets at Legends,...
SPARKS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Flu vaccines available at Tahoe Forest in Incline Village

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Flu season runs October-April, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone over the age of 6 months get a flu shot each year. Tahoe Forest Health System is offering flu vaccines in Truckee and Incline Village. The flu vaccine is available for...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Oktoberfest celebration Saturday at AleWorX, Cocktail Corner

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Join in on the celebration this weekend of great beer, good grub, splendid conversations, and loads of family fun at the annual Oktoberfest celebration hosted by Lake Tahoe AleWorX, Cocktail Corner, and The Bistro. Show up at the Tahoe Valley location from 12-9 p.m....
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Reno Phil’s Free Family Concert this Weekend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Phil is gearing up for its annual Free Family Concert at the Pioneer Center. It’s a chance for people of all ages to enjoy the magic of the symphony and engage with the musicians. The theme this year is “Elements of Music.”
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy