Tahoe Daily Tribune
25th annual Tahoe Forest Stewardship Day on Saturday
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Join the League to Save Lake Tahoe and the USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Tahoe Forest Stewardship Day and National Public Lands Day with an hands-on restoration project from 8:30 a.m. – noon on Saturday, Sept. 24.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Groundbreaking ceremony held Monday for Meyers bike trail project
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday morning in Meyers for a new bridge project that will cross the Upper Truckee River and include connections to Washoe Meadows State Park and Tahoe Paradise Park and the Lake Tahoe Environmental Science Magnet School. On hand to...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
District 5 supervisor candidates to appear at League of Women Voters forum
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The League of Women Voters of El Dorado County will host a series of forums featuring candidates running in the Nov. 8 election, including the district 5 supervisor race between South Lake Tahoe candidates Kenny Curtzwiler and Brooke Laine. Curtzwiler and Laine will field...
Record-Courier
The Sept. 20, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Today is National Voter Registration Day. Sample ballots are available at govotedouglas.com. Early voting doesn’t start until October, but machines will be available at both the Community Center in Gardnerville and the historic courthouse in Minden. There’s a lot of information on the elections in...
KOLO TV Reno
Street Vibrations return to Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Street Vibrations returns to Northern Nevada Thursday. The free event is happening at The Sands Regency in Reno, as well as in Virginia City and Carson City. There’ll be several different events, including slow bike races, tattoo and beard competitions, and poker runs. Music will also...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe Action: Live music, history talks, Mark Twain, magic show on tap
Mountain Workspace in Incline Village is hosting an Artist Gallery Reception beginning at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, featuring William Cooper and JoAnn Lippert. The featured artist will rotate throughout the season. For more information, visit inclinevillagecrystalbay.com. Alibi Ale Works hosts live music Thursday nights. Alibi Ale Works will be...
rosevilletoday.com
See where Roseville region’s new college campus and master planned community is being built
2,200-acre project rebranded from Placer Ranch to Placer One. Roseville, Calif. – Taylor Builders announced plans to break ground at the beginning of October 2022 on a flagship project in Placer County named Placer One. The 2,200-acre approved master plan community, previously known as Placer Ranch, is a unique partnership between Placer County, California State University, Sacramento, Sierra College, and Taylor Builders.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
5th annual Tahoe Brewfest raises $50K for boys, girls club
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The 5th annual Tahoe Brewfest raised more than $50,000 for the Boys and Girls Club of Lake Tahoe, a nonprofit that provides afterschool and summer programs for community youth. A new venue on Ski Run Blvd., in the heart of South Lake Tahoe, provided...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Fire Fest returns this year to South Tahoe
STATELINE, Nev. — After a 2-year pandemic hiatus, Fire Fest is returning to Stateline. The free event offers families the opportunity to have fun while learning about safety and conservation from local . Fire Fest will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, outside the...
mynews4.com
How many people at Washoe County's Cares Campus homeless shelter move into housing?
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Washoe County officials touted progress on the staffing and housing fronts at the new Cares Campus homeless shelter during an update before county commissioners Tuesday. County leaders said they are now doubling the amount of permanent housing placements compared to late...
Sierra Sun
Measure V to hit the ballot: Measure would impose half-cent tax on purchases
A simple majority in favor of the half-cent sales tax will put it on the books. The new tax would be on all applicable sales throughout the incorporated areas of Truckee, Grass Valley, and Nevada City, as well as in unincorporated areas, according to a statement by Auditor-Controller Marcia Salter.
KOLO TV Reno
Lyon County manager Jeff Page retires
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Lyon County manager Jeff Page has notified the Board of Commissioners that he will retire effective Sept. 19. He has served as county manager since June of 2010, and has been with the county since 1985 as a reserve deputy sheriff. He held a variety...
Plastic water bottle ban in South Lake Tahoe moves forward
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of South Lake Tahoe is one big step closer to banning single-use plastic water bottles. The city council unanimously approved the reading of an ordinance that would do just that. “Mark Twain said, ‘Whiskey is for drinking and water is for fighting over.’ so I guess we […]
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Genoa golf courses on market for $14 million
The two Genoa Lakes Golf courses went on the market last week for $14 million. Chase International Broker Mike Dunn said with the slower season on the way this is a good time to purchase the courses, so new owners will be able to determine how they want to proceed before summer arrives.
KOLO TV Reno
LIBERTY Dental to offer free dental care to adults in Sparks
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - LIBERTY Dental Plan of Nevada announced they will be hosting a free dental care event later this month on Sept. 26. The event will feature on-site dental screenings, fluoride varnish applications, select emergency services and more. The event will be held at Community Health Alliance’s Sparks location at 2244 Oddie Boulevard.
sparkstrib.com
Legends Bay Casino expects to draw customers from outside Sparks and Reno
In the week before it opened, operators of the Legends Bay Casino in Sparks had to turn potential customers away because the $120 million property wasn’t open. Olympia Gaming Regional President Court Cardinal understood the confusion. The construction fencing at Legends Bay has disappeared and The Outlets at Legends,...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Flu vaccines available at Tahoe Forest in Incline Village
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Flu season runs October-April, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone over the age of 6 months get a flu shot each year. Tahoe Forest Health System is offering flu vaccines in Truckee and Incline Village. The flu vaccine is available for...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Oktoberfest celebration Saturday at AleWorX, Cocktail Corner
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Join in on the celebration this weekend of great beer, good grub, splendid conversations, and loads of family fun at the annual Oktoberfest celebration hosted by Lake Tahoe AleWorX, Cocktail Corner, and The Bistro. Show up at the Tahoe Valley location from 12-9 p.m....
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Phil’s Free Family Concert this Weekend
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Phil is gearing up for its annual Free Family Concert at the Pioneer Center. It’s a chance for people of all ages to enjoy the magic of the symphony and engage with the musicians. The theme this year is “Elements of Music.”
RSCVA CEO Charles Harris gets more than $100,000 bonus, no raise
Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority CEO Charles Harris was approved for an annual bonus of more than $100,000 — nearly double the bonus that he received last year — but did not get a permanent raise as board members balked at the high bonus amount that the executive received. The RSCVA board of...
