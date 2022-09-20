ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toronto Blue Jays at Philadelphia Phillies odds, picks and predictions

By Corey Scott
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Toronto Blue Jays (83-64) and Philadelphia Phillies (80-66) open a 2-game set Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Blue Jays vs. Phillies odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Blue Jays lead 2-0

The Blue Jays fell short of a 3-game sweep over the Baltimore Orioles with a 5-4 loss Sunday at Rogers Centre. Toronto closer RHP Jordan Romano allowed a 2-run single from Orioles C Adley Rutschman in the 9th inning to give Baltimore its first lead of the game. Blue Jays 3B Matt Chapman lined into Baltimore’s 15th triple play in team history in the 3rd inning.

Toronto All-Star C Alejandro Kirk (left hip) is expected to return Tuesday after sitting for the last 5 games.

The Blue Jays hold the top spot in the AL wild-card standings.

The Phillies were swept by the Atlanta Braves in a 3-game series after dropping a 5-2 decision Sunday at Truist Park. Philadelphia went hitless against Atlanta RHP Spencer Strider in the first 5 innings, and Braves C William Contreras hit a tiebreaking HR in the 6th.

The Phillies have lost 4 straight games after winning 5 in a row.

Philadelphia is 2.5 spots ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers for the NL’s final wild-card spot.

Blue Jays at Phillies projected starters

RHP Ross Stripling vs. RHP Kyle Gibson

Stripling (8-4, 2.94 ERA) makes his 22nd start and 30th appearance. He has a 0.99 WHIP, 1.5 BB/9 and 7.7 K/9 through 119 1/3 IP.

  • Last start: Win, 6 1/3 IP, 1 ER, 3 H, 1 BB and 4 K vs. the Tampa Bay Rays Wednesday
  • Won 4 of his last 5 decisions
  • Career vs. Phillies: 2-0, 4.08 ERA (35 1/3 IP, 16 ER) in 6 starts and 3 relief appearances

Gibson (10-6, 4.45 ERA) makes his 29th start. He has a 1.27 WHIP, 2.6 BB/9 and 7.4 K/9 through 151 2/3 IP.

  • Last start: Win, 6 IP, 1 ER, 6 H, 0 BB and 7 K at the Miami Marlins Wednesday
  • Career vs. Blue Jays: 5-1, 4.14 ERA (58 2/3, 27 ER) in 10 starts

Blue Jays at Phillies odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 10:25 a.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Blue Jays -125 (bet $125 to win $100) | Phillies +102 (bet $100 to win $102)
  • Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Blue Jays -1.5 (+125) | Phillies +1.5 (-155)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 8.5 (O: -115 | U: -107)

Blue Jays at Phillies picks and predictions

Prediction

Blue Jays 6, Phillies 3

BET BLUE JAYS (-125) ML.

Stripling has been reliable for Toronto lately and hasn’t allowed over 3 ER since May 7 at the Cleveland Guardians. Toronto’s offense should stay hot vs. a slumping Phillies team.

BET BLUE JAYS -1.5 (+125).

The Blue Jays’ last 4 wins have all been by 3 or more runs. Toronto should be able to win by multiple runs considering how consistent Stripling has been since mid-May.

PASS.

The Over is 3-0-1 in Toronto’s last 4 games, but it’s unlikely that Stripling will allow more than 3 ER. There are too many conflicting trends in this matchup to bet such a high number.

