Grandville, MI

Things to do in Grand Rapids this weekend

“Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale” explores the rich history of the Boblo Island amusement park and its iconic ferries. The film opens on Friday, Sept. 23 at Celebration Cinema North. The documentary is narrated from the perspective of the beloved steamboat SS Columbia, voiced by Motown legend Martha...
Israeli-Jewish ensemble performs, broadens perspectives at GVSU

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kaufman Interfaith Institute hosted Music of the Jewish Diaspora at Grand Valley State University's (GVSU) Pew campus Tuesday morning. The Yamma Ensemble is an Israeli-Jewish group that plays music on ancient Jewish instruments like the duduk, kopuz and hand drums. Kyle Kooyers, associate director...
Morning Buzz: September 22

1. A favorite book store in Grand Rapids is celebrating a major milestone this weekend. Schuler Books will mark 40 years of service at its Grand Rapids, Okemos, and Ann Arbor stores on Saturday. There will be prizes, activities, cookies, and of course, books. Schuler is also known for their...
What's new at Grand Rapids Brewing Company

Grand Rapids Brewing Company is a name locals know quite well, offering dozens of different brews, good food, and a friendly atmosphere. Head Brewer Ramsey Louder discusses what Grand Rapids Brewing Company has to offer, especially now during ArtPrize. Learn more by visiting grbrewingcompany.com Stay up to date on events...
Grand Rapids Kids

ArtPrize 2022: Best Entries, Art Prize Map, Photo Scavenger Hunt, Tips, Events, Interactive Art & More

Families love this annual city-wide Grand Rapids MI event that places pop-up art installations and festival-like events everywhere – in parks, museums, restaurants, coffee shops, laundromats, theaters, hotel lobbies, bridges, and empty storefronts – over three square miles. It’s certainly one of the community’s favorite fall activities.
My Magic GR

Grand Rapids Was The First City In America To Do These 3 Things

Grand Rapids, Michigan has some fascinating history that I bet you didn't even know about until now. According to Experience GR French-Canadian Joseph La Framboise and his wife Magdalene established the first fur-trading post here in 1806. Twenty-some years later, Detroit-born Louis Campau, known as the official founder of Grand Rapids, built a trading post, blacksmith shop, and cabin on the banks of the Grand River. Grand Rapids became a village in 1838 and a city in 1850. Grand Rapids can also lay claim to being the first city in America to be the first to do these things.
townandtourist.com

26 BEST Restaurants in Grand Rapids (Brews, Tacos, Steaks, And More!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Grand Rapids, Michigan, is located on the Western side of the mitten. The city sits along the Grand River, just east of Lake Michigan. As the second largest city in the state, Grand Rapids (GR) has a solid artistic culture filled with art, dance, symphonies, and opera performances. The town welcomes almost a million visitors yearly, from tourists to business travelers.
WWMTCw

Allegan County Fair breaks attendance record with popular performers

ALLEGAN, Mich. — Allegan County Fair broke records Saturday. Through the lens: Allegan County Fair bring fun and entertainment. Over 318,000 people attended the record-breaking weekend, according to Saree Miller, executive director of the Allegan County Fair. Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias and Sam Hunt with Travis Denning performed in the...
hawaiimomblog.com

Visit Grand Rapids: Frosty Boy

Our obligatory ice cream stop while in Michigan was Frosty Boy, which has multiple locations throughout the state serving their popular soft serves and flurries. I had the Chocolate and Vanilla Twist. I'm not usually a soft-serve person (I love hard ice cream), but since Frosty Boy is known for their soft serve, I had to give it a try.
grmag.com

Fresh catch! GR welcomes new seafood restaurant

This summer, Grand Rapids welcomed a high-end seafood restaurant ready to serve an underserved niche in the downtown food scene. Michigan is not exactly a haven for seafood — the nice fish from the Great Lakes notwithstanding — so it’s no surprise there is not a huge array of restaurants serving a vast lineup of seafood. Leo’s has checked the box since the early 2000s, Fish Lad’s is a dynamic retailer in the Downtown Market, and Beacon Corner Bar recently opened to fill the niche, but the May opening of the Real Seafood Company, 141 Lyon St. NW, was a welcome addition. So far, it is delivering on its promise to add quality seafood to the marketplace.
MLive.com

Michigan's Best Local Eats: Renzema's Bakery

Loaves of bread sit on display at Renzema’s Bakery on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at 214 Link Ln in Parchment. Renzema's Bakery sells different types of bread for people to order the night before or purchase the next morning.Get Photo. 8 / 16. Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Renzema’s Bakery...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive.com

5 upward trending Grand Rapids football teams, plus weekly top 10

The season didn’t start so well for three of the Grand Rapids area football teams highlighted in this week’s trending upwards post. But it appears that those squads have their seasons turned around after this past Friday’s games. Check out who else is trending along with this week’s top 10 teams below:
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1049 The Edge

WATCH: Crowd At Allegan County Fair Gathers to Cheer On Dancing Plainwell Teen

This is the type of feel good story we love to hear about! The Allegan County Fairgrounds are always a special place during fair season, and this year was no different. The 170th Allegan County Fair took place September 9-19, 2022 and was filled with fun games, thrilling rides, and every fried food imaginable. Thankfully one of the most magical moments at this year's fair was caught on camera!
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI

