3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMichigan State
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customersKristen WaltersGrand Haven, MI
The Best Small Town in Michigan For A Weekend GetawayTravel MavenSaugatuck, MI
Psychologists explains signs that you might be in a toxic relationshipBella SmithSpring Lake, MI
Fox17
Enjoy show tunes, food, and raise money for North Kent Connect at "A Night on Broadway"
Come see some of West Michigan's pastors performing show tunes, eating wonderful food, and raising money for a good cause at North Kent Connect's fundraiser, A Night On Broadway. A Night On Broadway will be hosted by Sparta’s favorite funny man, Jeff “Spanky” Amlotte. In addition to pastors singing the...
grmag.com
Things to do in Grand Rapids this weekend
“Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale” explores the rich history of the Boblo Island amusement park and its iconic ferries. The film opens on Friday, Sept. 23 at Celebration Cinema North. The documentary is narrated from the perspective of the beloved steamboat SS Columbia, voiced by Motown legend Martha...
Farmgirl Flea Market combining vendors, food, & drinks for a fair-like feel
Over 200 vendors are ready and waiting for you at the Fall 2022 Farmgirl Flea Market. This year promises your fair-food favorites, plus live music, beer and wine.
Fox17
Israeli-Jewish ensemble performs, broadens perspectives at GVSU
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kaufman Interfaith Institute hosted Music of the Jewish Diaspora at Grand Valley State University's (GVSU) Pew campus Tuesday morning. The Yamma Ensemble is an Israeli-Jewish group that plays music on ancient Jewish instruments like the duduk, kopuz and hand drums. Kyle Kooyers, associate director...
Daryl Hall to perform at DeVos Performance Hall on November 23
Daryl Hall’s tour will be making a stop in Grand Rapids. Hall will perform at the DeVos Performance Hall on Wednesday, November 23.
Shock rocker Alice Cooper hits links with Grand Rapids Community College coaches
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Shock rocker Alice Cooper is well-known for his on-stage dramatics. But maybe not so much his golf game. Still, he’s an avid golfer who hit the links Wednesday, Sept. 21 with Grand Rapids Community College golf coaches before a planned show at DeVos Performance Hall.
Fox17
Morning Buzz: September 22
1. A favorite book store in Grand Rapids is celebrating a major milestone this weekend. Schuler Books will mark 40 years of service at its Grand Rapids, Okemos, and Ann Arbor stores on Saturday. There will be prizes, activities, cookies, and of course, books. Schuler is also known for their...
Fox17
What's new at Grand Rapids Brewing Company
Grand Rapids Brewing Company is a name locals know quite well, offering dozens of different brews, good food, and a friendly atmosphere. Head Brewer Ramsey Louder discusses what Grand Rapids Brewing Company has to offer, especially now during ArtPrize. Learn more by visiting grbrewingcompany.com Stay up to date on events...
ArtPrize 2022: Best Entries, Art Prize Map, Photo Scavenger Hunt, Tips, Events, Interactive Art & More
Families love this annual city-wide Grand Rapids MI event that places pop-up art installations and festival-like events everywhere – in parks, museums, restaurants, coffee shops, laundromats, theaters, hotel lobbies, bridges, and empty storefronts – over three square miles. It’s certainly one of the community’s favorite fall activities.
A ‘Bone Chilling’ & Snowy Forecast For Grand Rapids This Winter
It looks like West Michigan may be in store for a 'Bone Chilling Winter' with 'Loads of Snow' according to the Old Farmers Almanac's 2022-2023 Winter Weather prediction. Will West Michigan have a harsh winter in 2022-2023?. Last month we let you know that the Old Farmer's Almanac predicted an...
Grand Rapids Was The First City In America To Do These 3 Things
Grand Rapids, Michigan has some fascinating history that I bet you didn't even know about until now. According to Experience GR French-Canadian Joseph La Framboise and his wife Magdalene established the first fur-trading post here in 1806. Twenty-some years later, Detroit-born Louis Campau, known as the official founder of Grand Rapids, built a trading post, blacksmith shop, and cabin on the banks of the Grand River. Grand Rapids became a village in 1838 and a city in 1850. Grand Rapids can also lay claim to being the first city in America to be the first to do these things.
townandtourist.com
26 BEST Restaurants in Grand Rapids (Brews, Tacos, Steaks, And More!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Grand Rapids, Michigan, is located on the Western side of the mitten. The city sits along the Grand River, just east of Lake Michigan. As the second largest city in the state, Grand Rapids (GR) has a solid artistic culture filled with art, dance, symphonies, and opera performances. The town welcomes almost a million visitors yearly, from tourists to business travelers.
Rebel Road, Muskegon Bike Time announce annual rallies will kickoff later in July 2023
MUSKEGON, MI - The annual Rebel Road and Bike Time motorcycle rallies have announced the 2023 dates for hosting thousands of bikers in downtown Muskegon. The two rallies, historically held at the same time on the third weekend of July, are now slated for the week after, July 19-23, 2023.
WWMTCw
Allegan County Fair breaks attendance record with popular performers
ALLEGAN, Mich. — Allegan County Fair broke records Saturday. Through the lens: Allegan County Fair bring fun and entertainment. Over 318,000 people attended the record-breaking weekend, according to Saree Miller, executive director of the Allegan County Fair. Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias and Sam Hunt with Travis Denning performed in the...
hawaiimomblog.com
Visit Grand Rapids: Frosty Boy
Our obligatory ice cream stop while in Michigan was Frosty Boy, which has multiple locations throughout the state serving their popular soft serves and flurries. I had the Chocolate and Vanilla Twist. I'm not usually a soft-serve person (I love hard ice cream), but since Frosty Boy is known for their soft serve, I had to give it a try.
Michigan couple gifted custom, four-tiered cocktail sausage cake on their wedding day
CANADIAN LAKES, MI – A Michigan couple recently celebrated their big day with a slew of tasty, little snacks. It started when the bride, Kasey Bailey of Howard City, reached out to packaged meat brand Hillshire Farm to explain that she and her fiancé, Mike, were massive fans of the brand’s Lit’l Smokies.
grmag.com
Fresh catch! GR welcomes new seafood restaurant
This summer, Grand Rapids welcomed a high-end seafood restaurant ready to serve an underserved niche in the downtown food scene. Michigan is not exactly a haven for seafood — the nice fish from the Great Lakes notwithstanding — so it’s no surprise there is not a huge array of restaurants serving a vast lineup of seafood. Leo’s has checked the box since the early 2000s, Fish Lad’s is a dynamic retailer in the Downtown Market, and Beacon Corner Bar recently opened to fill the niche, but the May opening of the Real Seafood Company, 141 Lyon St. NW, was a welcome addition. So far, it is delivering on its promise to add quality seafood to the marketplace.
MLive.com
Michigan's Best Local Eats: Renzema's Bakery
Loaves of bread sit on display at Renzema’s Bakery on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at 214 Link Ln in Parchment. Renzema's Bakery sells different types of bread for people to order the night before or purchase the next morning.Get Photo. 8 / 16. Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Renzema’s Bakery...
MLive.com
5 upward trending Grand Rapids football teams, plus weekly top 10
The season didn’t start so well for three of the Grand Rapids area football teams highlighted in this week’s trending upwards post. But it appears that those squads have their seasons turned around after this past Friday’s games. Check out who else is trending along with this week’s top 10 teams below:
WATCH: Crowd At Allegan County Fair Gathers to Cheer On Dancing Plainwell Teen
This is the type of feel good story we love to hear about! The Allegan County Fairgrounds are always a special place during fair season, and this year was no different. The 170th Allegan County Fair took place September 9-19, 2022 and was filled with fun games, thrilling rides, and every fried food imaginable. Thankfully one of the most magical moments at this year's fair was caught on camera!
