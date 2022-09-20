ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

News outlet scrutinizes Favre scandal involving Mississippi welfare money for stadium

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qaqSJ_0i2scbkf00

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre is at the center of a Mississippi scandal that involves $5 million in welfare funds used to finance a volleyball stadium.

On Friday, the Mississippi Free Press published an extensive account of the transactions involved in the scandal.

The story takes readers through the mounting court records in the case, which began with an investigation by Mississippi State Auditor Shad White. It dives into a civil suit by the State of Mississippi “to recover tens of millions in misspent funds” from Favre and others, including the nonprofit through which Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) money passed, the Mississippi Community Education Center.

The story publishes text messages included in court documents filed last week that “shed light on how $6.1 million meant for the poorest families in the poorest state wound up going to Favre and a pet project at his alma mater instead,” the Mississippi Free Press reports. That project was an $8 million University of Southern Mississippi volleyball stadium.

The nonprofit’s director, Nancy New, and her son have entered guilty pleas in the ongoing investigation, the Free Press reports.

“New ran the nonprofit Mississippi Community Education Center when it directed $5 million in Temporary Assistance For Needy Families to The University of Southern Mississippi Athletic Foundation, whose board she sat on, to fund the stadium on the Hattiesburg campus. Her nonprofit also directed $1.1 million to Favre for motivational speeches he never delivered,” the story states.

The Mississippi Free Press is a nonprofit journalism and multimedia website and organization founded in 2020.

Wisconsin Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Wisconsin Examiner maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Ruth Conniff for questions: info@wisconsinexaminer.com. Follow Wisconsin Examiner on Facebook and Twitter.

This story first appeared in the Wisconsin Examiner and is being republished with permission through a Creative Commons License. See the original story, here.

Comments / 27

Crystal G Madru
1d ago

If I stole from the state I'd be in jail. Why isn't Phil Bryant and Brett Farve in jail?? They stole from the poorest people in Mississippi yet they walk free. Our judicial system is so messed up. If you're poor you go to jail .... if you're rich you're never touched.

Reply(5)
19
Annie Mae
1d ago

Scrutinized,Really What about WHAT HE ALLEGEDLY DID ??He obviously didn’t give a crap about how he got the money REALLY???He comes off as arrogant, entitled, and selfish. He is a MILLIONAIRE HE COULD HAVE AFFORDED TO HAVE THAT VOLLEYBALL STADIUM BUILT ON HIS ON OUT OF HIS OWN POCKET.But instead he took the selfish way out .Not to mention the stadium was supposed to have his NAME ON IT .Shame on him ,the two CROOKED GOVERNORS OF MISSISSIPPI AND ANYONE ELSE INVOLVED.The sad thing is no one will ever no the full extent of what transpired because they are actively trying to sweep this under the rug .The average citizen would have been indicted,tried,and CONVICTED YES AND SERVING TIME .It’s not enough that he pays the money back FOLLOW THE DAMN LAW KEEP THAT SAME ENERGY THE LAW WOULD HAVE IF IT WERE ANY OTHER CITIZEN.While on the other hand ,all they can say is tell the would be recipient to “Get a job ,get a trade”.Well tell Brett to pay back that dam money

Reply(1)
12
Mrmacno6 Gotya
1d ago

Brett farve is the fall guy!!!!!! THOSE CROOKED POLITICIANS NEEDS TO BE ARRESTED ASAP TATOR TOT REEVES AND FORMER GOV FEEL BRYANT

Reply(3)
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Hattiesburg, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Money, MS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
Local
Wisconsin Football
Local
Wisconsin Government
Local
Mississippi Football
TheDailyBeast

How Mississippi’s Governor Made the Jackson Water Crisis Worse

Hurrying to drop off her rent check near her home in Jackson, Mississippi, Jasmine Roberson took a deep breath and did the math: She was seven days late, which took an extra $70 out of her already empty bank account. She has a looming $500 car payment, three boys to feed, a gas tank to fill, utilities. And she has to cover all of this and more with a week less of wages in her pocket, all because a lack of drinking water forced her to make a choice: caring for her children after schools and daycares closed or going...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shad White
B102.7

South Dakota Governor Welcomes Adorable New Family Member

Dogs are truly man's best friend. They are with us on our best days and our not so great days. That's why they are so easy to welcome into the family like South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and her family recently did. To kick-off the Labor Day holiday weekend, Governor...
PETS
Alabama Now

Mississippi preacher makes surprise confession to killing Alabama man three years ago, sheriff says

A Mississippi man reportedly walked into the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday and confessed to killing an Alabama man who went missing three years ago. WTVA in Tupelo reports that James Crisp, 37, of Gattman walked into the sheriff’s office and confessed to killing Roger Taylor, of Sulligent, Alabama, who has been missing since March 2019.
SULLIGENT, AL
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

What Happened To All Of These People Missing From Alabama?

34-year-old Jasmine lived at 801 Noccalula Drive in Gadsen, Alabama with her husband, Mark Host, and roommate, Rachel Sears. The trio was in the process of moving to Dawson Springs, Kentucky. The night before they moved, Jasmine disappeared. Rachel said when they got ready to leave for Kentucky, Jasmine was nowhere to be found, Alabama Crime Stoppers reports. Her disappearance date is listed as September 15, 2017.
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Hardee’s mocks Mike Lindell after he claimed the FBI took his phone at one of its Minnesota locations

The fast food restaurant chain Hardee’s took to social media to capitalise on its newfound notoriety after My Pillow CEO and ardent Donald Trump supporter Mike Lindell claimed that the FBI seized his cell phone at a Hardee’s in southern Minnesota on Tuesday. “Now that you know we exist... you should really try our pillowy biscuits,” Hardee’s tweeted early on Wednesday morning. Now that you know we exist... you should really try our pillowy biscuits.— Hardee’s (@Hardees) September 14, 2022Contacted by Insider for a reaction to the tweet, Mr Lindell replied to the chain’s missive with: “Funny!” He later...
MANKATO, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motivational Speeches#State Of Mississippi#American Football#Mississippi State Auditor#Tanf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
rolling out

Jay-Z and Roc Nation get allegedly crooked cop arrested

The social justice advocacy group founded by Jay-Z is celebrating the federal indictment of a former Kansas City, Kansas, police officer who allegedly kidnapped and raped women more than 20 years ago. The U.S. Department of Justice has filed federal civil rights crimes against ex-cop Roger Golubski for allegedly kidnapping...
KANSAS CITY, KS
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy