Read full article on original website
Related
foxillinois.com
Father overcomes addiction to help others
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — September is National Recovery Month. According to the national survey on drug use and health, 40 million people in the United States suffered from substance use disorder in the year 2020. Shane Hassler went through the recovery process and is now working to help others...
foxillinois.com
Balloon release planned in memory of 11-year-old Chatham girl
CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Parents who have children at Glenwood Intermediate School are coming together next month to say a final goodbye to a young Chatham girl. Destiny Kling, 11, died from a gunshot wound on Oct. 14, 2021. She was a 6th grader within the Ball-Chatham School District.
foxillinois.com
Lanphier teacher arrested for aggravated battery to a student
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A Lanphier High School teacher was arrested on Monday after an altercation with a student at the school, according to the Springfield Police Department. Adrian Akers, 44, was arrested for aggravated battery. Akers says the student, a 15-year-old-boy, punched him in the face multiple times;...
foxillinois.com
Obstacle course raising money to end veteran suicide
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — There will be an obstacle course for a good cause in Decatur. At 10 a.m. on Saturday, Richland Community College is hosting Operation Obstacle - The Race to End Veteran Suicide. Check-in for the race is between 8:30-9:30. The race is a timed two-mile obstacle...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxillinois.com
Two Central A&M High School students injured in crash
MOWEAQUA, Ill (WICS) — Two Central A&M students were involved in an accident on Thursday, the school principal annouced. Both students were taken to the hospital due to the crash. Central A&M Principal Charlie Brown said the students involved in the accident were injured, but the outlook is positive.
foxillinois.com
District 186 signs a contract with Legacy Pointe Sports Complex
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WICS) — District 186 School Board officially gave the approval to enter into a contract with the Legacy Pointe Sports Complex. The Legacy Pointe Sports Complex will be over 95 acres located on MacArthur Boulevard by the Scheels. The project has been in the works for some...
foxillinois.com
Decatur launching Small Home Improvement Program
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur is launching a Small Home Improvement Program. (SHIP) The owner-occupied Small Housing Improvement Program is an attempt to invest in the urban core where City staff is starting to see the first signs of housing decline. Residents can apply for assistance to make necessary...
foxillinois.com
500 mile bike ride journey begins
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Cyclists will begin a 500-mile bicycle journey on Tuesday. The event is called the Gold Star 500, and the cyclist bike through Springfield, Quincy, Macomb, Galesburg, Rock Falls, Rockford, Woodstock, Fort Sheridan, and Great Lakes Naval Station. The schedule for the event is:. Ride Day...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxillinois.com
More than $1M in pollution prevention grants for U of I schools
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — On Wednesday it was announced that the University of Illinois systems will receive over $1 million. The money will be used to provide businesses with technical assistance to help them implement pollution prevention (P2) practices to prevent or reduce pollution before it is even created, while also reducing business and liability costs.
foxillinois.com
All clear after gas leak near elementary school
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There was a gas leak in the area around Black Hawk Elementary School on Tuesday. Officials say that the leak happened at the end of the school day near dismissal. We're told that Ameren has given the school the all-clear. The school will be in...
foxillinois.com
Most asbestos cleared from Pillsbury Mills Plant, report shows
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The president of Moving Pillsbury Forward, Chris Richmond, provided an update this week on the environmental study at the Pillsbury Mills Plant. The study was completed in late August by Fehr Graham. The final report shows much of the asbestos in the abandoned facility was...
foxillinois.com
Power restored to CWLP customers after pole on fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. Power was restored to all customers by 11 a.m. More than 1,400 City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) customers were without power Tuesday morning after an equipment failure that left a pole on fire. CWLP says the failure happened at its Eastdale substation. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxillinois.com
Crews temporarily fix flooded Springfield underpass
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The underpass on Laurel Street in Springfield was flooded on Tuesday. According to Springfield Director of Public Works Nate Bottom, a part of the pumps used to keep the underpass clear was damaged due to high voltage, which led to the flooding. City crews were...
foxillinois.com
Taylorville man pleads guilty to trying to hurt baby
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Taylorville man was sentenced for trying to harm a 5-month-old baby. Daniel Dailey, 25, was arrested in October of 2020 on charges of aggravated battery of a child. Earlier this month Dailey pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated battery of a child. On Oct. 13,...
foxillinois.com
$150,000 in grants coming to Champaign-Urbana
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign-Urbana area will be receiving $150,000 in grants. Champaign-Urbana funds will go towards regional market analysis that focuses on office, retail and industrial spaces in the area. “This area has proven to be an attraction for people in recent years, though it has still...
foxillinois.com
Recap: Soccer Match Between St. Thomas More and Champaign Central
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — St. Thomas More took on Champaign Central, this evening, in a cross-town matchup between two high-scoring teams. Central came into this matchup 10-1-1, while Thomas entered 7-0-3. the match began slowly, with great goal play from both goalies. Twenty minutes into the first half, a goal from Cooper Carson, assisted by Ezra Bernhard gave Central their first goal of the match and a 1-0 lead. St. Thomas was able to put multiple shots on goal in the first half but no goals to show for it. With ten minutes remaining in the half, Central found the back of the net again with a goal from Christian Squire. Central added to that lead in the second half, while holding St. Thomas More scoreless.
foxillinois.com
Springfield man sentenced for COVID-19 fraud
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield man will spend time behind bars for being a felon with a gun, wire fraud, and making false statements on pandemic Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loan applications. We're told 32-year-old Carlos Wright received $41,666 in PPP loan funds. At the sentencing...
foxillinois.com
Two-vehicle crash leaves driver with life-threatening injuries
FARMERSVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 on Thursday. Illinois State Police say the crash took place at 1:04 p.m. near mile marker 75.5 in Montgomery County. Police say that one of the drivers was taken to a hospital with life-threatening...
foxillinois.com
Taylorville FFA Livestock Judging team wins world championship
Taylorville FFA, one of the most storied and accomplished programs in the state, has picked up another title: world champions. Their program has more than 300 students enrolled, making it the second largest in Illinois, according to Taylorville FFA officers. Six of those students went on a two-week trip this...
foxillinois.com
ISP awarding $1 million to 32 law enforcement agencies
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Police (ISP) is in the process of awarding $1 million in grants to 32 local law agencies across Illinois to conduct firearm enforcement. ISP says it is trying to keep firearms out of individuals who pose a significant threat to themselves or...
Comments / 0