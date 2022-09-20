Read full article on original website
PromoWest Productions provides Columbus concert-goers venue options to see their favorite artistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: Londot earns consecutive Big Ten honors, helping Buckeyes become ‘complete team’The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes look for first win in Ann Arbor since 2016The LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes draw 0-0 at unranked Cleveland StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wisconsin’s Braelon Allen vs. Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson won’t be a battle for Big Ten running back supremacy like the past
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Over the past decade, Ohio State football’s matchups with Wisconsin have routinely turned into a contest of figuring out who has the best running back in the Big Ten. That conversation has produced Melvin Gordon vs. Ezekiel Elliott in 2014 and J.K. Dobbins vs. Jonathan Taylor...
Notes: Isaiah Mullens preparing to play close to home, Graham Mertz discusses OSU's C.J. Stroud
MADISON, Wis. — Asked during spring practices about the games he had circled on his calendar, Wisconsin Badgers defensive end Isaiah Mullens had a chance to look ahead to his homecoming. Mullens grew up in Columbus, Ohio, home of the Ohio State Buckeyes. His family members have long been...
Ryan Day Admits He Was Shocked By 1 Touchdown Saturday
Ohio State's 77-21 blowout win over Toledo in Week 3 featured an unexpected touchdown run from freshman running back T.C. Caffey. With the game well out of reach, the first-year Buckeye got a chance to show his stuff during the fourth quarter. He broke out a 49-yard touchdown run, giving OSU their final score of the game.
Eleven Warriors
Jim Knowles Not Happy With Ohio State’s Defensive Performance Against Toledo:
Ohio State turned in its worst defensive performance of the season against Toledo. But in a 56-point win that featured a near-historic output by the Buckeye offense, it was hardly the headline of the night. The Buckeyes gave up only one fewer point to Toledo as Notre Dame and Arkansas...
ESPN Computer's Prediction For Ohio State vs. Wisconsin
No. 3 Ohio State and unranked Wisconsin are set to face off in their first Big Ten matchup of the 2022 season on Saturday. The Buckeyes are heavy favorites to win the game. According to ESPN's FPI predicted outcome, Ryan Day's 3-0 squad has an 89% chance to take down the visiting Badgers. OSU is favored by 18.5 points in the Week 4 contest.
Eleven Warriors
Jake Wheelock Will Likely Pull the Trigger “Pretty Quickly” if He Gets an Ohio State Offer, Four-star 2024 OT Brandon Baker is Offered by the Buckeyes
Ohio 2024 offensive lineman Jake Wheelock had the experience to remember while on his visit during Ohio State’s 77-21 victory last weekend against Toledo. Wheelock had been to an Ohio State game before, attending contests against Akron and Penn State a season ago, but Saturday stood out the most to the Stebbins High School product.
What Ohio State's Latest Basketball Commitment Means For Bronny James
Ohio State basketball's latest commitment could have a major domino effect on Bronny James. On Tuesday, four-star combo guard Taison Chatman pledged to the Buckeyes over UConn, Kansas, Xavier and others. Chatman, a Minnesota native, is the fourth overall commitment and third four-star commitment for Ohio State in the 2023 cycle.
Ohio State football recruiting: Momentum building for OSU to land 5-star recruit
As it sits right now, the Ohio State football team has the fifth-ranked recruiting class in the 2023 class. They have 20 recruits committed to the program. That leaves room for about five more prospects. There are still plenty of good uncommitted guys who are taking a look at the Buckeyes right now.
Wisconsin trailer: 'Madness is coming'
The Big Ten season kicks off for the Buckeyes on Saturday when No. 3 Ohio State hosts Wisconsin. It is a third primetime game in four weeks of the 2022 season for the Scarlet and Gray, and it is what Ohio State is calling a "Wear Black" game, as the Buckeyes will be back in their black alternate uniforms against the Badgers and encourage fans to do the same.
Football World Reacts To Ohio State-Michigan Betting Line
There's plenty of football left to play before Ohio State and Michigan collide for the annual Big Ten bout. That's not stopping sportsbooks -- and perhaps some bettors -- from planning ahead. As noted by Action Network's Brett McMurphy, the Buckeyes have opened as a 10.5-point favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook...
Ryan Day Had Message For Ohio State Fans Tuesday
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is pumped for another primetime night game at The Shoe. This coming Saturday, the No. 3 Buckeyes will host their first Big Ten opponent of the season: the Wisconsin Badgers. Day wants the Ohio State faithful to make Ohio Stadium the "loudest it's ever...
Ohio State football: Stover settling in at tight end
COLUMBUS — Ryan Day saw the potential in Cade Stover to become a starter at tight end a long time ago. But it took a while to convince Stover, who arrived at Ohio State thinking defense was where he could have the biggest impact. With eight catches in OSU’s...
Ryan Day Makes His Opinion On Wisconsin Very Clear
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day isn't taking Wisconsin lightly. The two schools are set to play each other this Saturday night in what promises to be a fun matchup. Day thinks that the Badgers are a good and sound team. He also thinks they're well-coached under Paul Chryst. "Wisconsin...
offtackleempire.com
Where, When, Why, How and On What TV Channel Does Ohio State Football Play Wisconsin?
Is the time and channel you need to find the Ohio State football game against Wisconsin. Where: Ohio Stadium, which is not where Ohio plays. When: 7:30 PM Eastern, or 6:30 Central. Relative to the Iowa - Rutgers game, it starts 30 minutes later than that one. Why: When this...
Top Minnesota hoops recruit Taison Chatman commits to Ohio State
Chatman is one of the highest-rated recruits in the entire country.
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to Ohio State’s special uniforms
When the Ohio State Buckeyes host the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday night in Ohio Stadium, the Buckeyes won’t be wearing their traditional Scarlet and Gray home uniforms. Instead, Ohio State will be rocking special all-black uniforms. Ohio State officially announced the special uniforms on Tuesday afternoon, sharing a video...
Latest on Buckeye DE/LB target includes possibility he attends Ohio State - Wisconsin game
Bucknuts has latest on talented Cincinnati area defensive end/linebacker including the possibility he attends Ohio State - Wisconsin game.
Four-star guard George Washington breaks down his final five
After de-committing from Ohio State at the beginning of the month, George Washington is now down to a final list of five schools. Dayton, Louisville, Michigan, Virginia, and Wake Forest all made the cut. “My parents and I decided that the best thing for me is to be committed by...
Look: Ohio State Reveals Special Uniform For Saturday
The Ohio State Buckeyes have unveiled some special uniforms for this weekend's matchup against Wisconsin. The No. 3-ranked squad will be rocking all-black uniforms for their Week 4 contest at The Shoe. "Blackout activated," the team wrote on Twitter. Ohio State is 3-0 to start the 2022 season, notching wins...
247Sports
