Ryan Day Admits He Was Shocked By 1 Touchdown Saturday

Ohio State's 77-21 blowout win over Toledo in Week 3 featured an unexpected touchdown run from freshman running back T.C. Caffey. With the game well out of reach, the first-year Buckeye got a chance to show his stuff during the fourth quarter. He broke out a 49-yard touchdown run, giving OSU their final score of the game.
ESPN Computer's Prediction For Ohio State vs. Wisconsin

No. 3 Ohio State and unranked Wisconsin are set to face off in their first Big Ten matchup of the 2022 season on Saturday. The Buckeyes are heavy favorites to win the game. According to ESPN's FPI predicted outcome, Ryan Day's 3-0 squad has an 89% chance to take down the visiting Badgers. OSU is favored by 18.5 points in the Week 4 contest.
Jake Wheelock Will Likely Pull the Trigger “Pretty Quickly” if He Gets an Ohio State Offer, Four-star 2024 OT Brandon Baker is Offered by the Buckeyes

Ohio 2024 offensive lineman Jake Wheelock had the experience to remember while on his visit during Ohio State’s 77-21 victory last weekend against Toledo. Wheelock had been to an Ohio State game before, attending contests against Akron and Penn State a season ago, but Saturday stood out the most to the Stebbins High School product.
Wisconsin trailer: 'Madness is coming'

The Big Ten season kicks off for the Buckeyes on Saturday when No. 3 Ohio State hosts Wisconsin. It is a third primetime game in four weeks of the 2022 season for the Scarlet and Gray, and it is what Ohio State is calling a "Wear Black" game, as the Buckeyes will be back in their black alternate uniforms against the Badgers and encourage fans to do the same.
Football World Reacts To Ohio State-Michigan Betting Line

There's plenty of football left to play before Ohio State and Michigan collide for the annual Big Ten bout. That's not stopping sportsbooks -- and perhaps some bettors -- from planning ahead. As noted by Action Network's Brett McMurphy, the Buckeyes have opened as a 10.5-point favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook...
Ryan Day Had Message For Ohio State Fans Tuesday

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is pumped for another primetime night game at The Shoe. This coming Saturday, the No. 3 Buckeyes will host their first Big Ten opponent of the season: the Wisconsin Badgers. Day wants the Ohio State faithful to make Ohio Stadium the "loudest it's ever...
Ryan Day Makes His Opinion On Wisconsin Very Clear

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day isn't taking Wisconsin lightly. The two schools are set to play each other this Saturday night in what promises to be a fun matchup. Day thinks that the Badgers are a good and sound team. He also thinks they're well-coached under Paul Chryst. "Wisconsin...
College football world reacts to Ohio State’s special uniforms

When the Ohio State Buckeyes host the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday night in Ohio Stadium, the Buckeyes won’t be wearing their traditional Scarlet and Gray home uniforms. Instead, Ohio State will be rocking special all-black uniforms. Ohio State officially announced the special uniforms on Tuesday afternoon, sharing a video...
Look: Ohio State Reveals Special Uniform For Saturday

The Ohio State Buckeyes have unveiled some special uniforms for this weekend's matchup against Wisconsin. The No. 3-ranked squad will be rocking all-black uniforms for their Week 4 contest at The Shoe. "Blackout activated," the team wrote on Twitter. Ohio State is 3-0 to start the 2022 season, notching wins...
4 Places To Get Sandwiches in Ohio

Are you looking for a great deli that serves tasty sandwiches?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. The sandwiches at this deli in central Ohio are big on flavor and in size. Their most popular sandwich is their Reuben, which is stuffed with hot corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and their house-made Russian dressing on grilled rye bread. Customers also love their pastrami and Kahrl's Killer Club, a delicious club sandwich filled with oven roasted turkey breast, honey ham, applewood smoked bacon, Vermont white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on three slices of challah.
