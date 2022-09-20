ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

247Sports

Georgia football: Kirby Smart provides injury updates on 4 Bulldogs

Coming off a big SEC road victory, the Georgia Bulldogs are relatively healthy but are trying to get a few players back to 100 percent. On Wednesday, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart gave injury updates on four different Bulldogs as the team prepares for a return to Sanford Stadium. Smart...
CBS 46

No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs announce 2023 schedule

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - University of Georgia football team officials announced the schedule for the 2023 season. College football’s defending champs will begin the 2023 season against the University of Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks at home on Sept. 2. The Skyhawks play in the Ohio Valley conference. In three games played...
footballscoop.com

247Sports

dawgnation.com

Kirby Smart is going to hate what Kent State coach Sean Lewis said about Georgia football

Technically speaking, Kent State’s Sean Lewis was incorrect when assessing the Georgia football team. “I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say it’s the greatest collection of talent that has ever been assembled on a football team because of the work that coach Smart, his staff and the tireless, relentless effort that they’ve put in to building a program to an elite, elite level,” Lewis said in his Monday press conference. “It’s a tremendous test, a tremendous opportunity. They’re uber-talented.”
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia and you also love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should visit if you haven't already.
bulldawgillustrated.com

Loran Smith: A Classic Wedding

When she was a little girl, like grade school years, we began to watch our neighbor’s daughter grow up. Demi Fitzgerald was always an energetic, kinetic, and perpetual motion kid, one with a warm and engaging smile. She was a normal kid with nice manners and a pleasant countenance...
WGAU

Want to help UGA scientists track spiders? There’s an app for that

There is an invasive spider that has made its way to Georgia and you can help scientists keep track of it. It’s big, it’s ugly, it’s yellow and have no doubt seen the Japanese Joro Spider in your yards. Rebekah Wallace with the University of Georgia’s Center of Invasive Species and Ecosystem Health says there is a smartphone app called Joro Watch that allows you to take pics and report information to researchers.
fox5atlanta.com

A visit to the massive 'Monarch' estate in Hall County

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - If you watched the premiere of "Monarch" last Sunday on FOX, you know that the first family of country music lives in Austin, Texas. But we’re going to let you in on a little secret: they don’t actually live in Texas. The real home of the Romans … is in North Georgia!
fox5atlanta.com

Lords of the Flies plaguing Georgia homeowners

LOUISVILLE, Ga. - The owners of a defunct Georgia dairy farm agreed to pay $85,000 for causing a toxic spill that killed nearly 1,700 fish. The June fish kill happened after David and Roger McAvoy allowed liquid waste — called soil amendments — to leak into a nearby Wilkes County river.
traveltasteandtour.com

Dawsonville, GA

Less than 60 miles north of Atlanta you will find the charming city of Dawsonville, Georgia. Among other attractions, Dawsonville is known for being home to the Amicalola Falls, the tallest cascading waterfall in Georgia and third tallest east of the Mississippi River. Fall is a fantastic time to visit the area, as many of the local farms are open seasonally. Burt’s Pumpkin Farm opens September 1st celebrating their 50th anniversary. in business this year when they open on September 1st Famous for their family hayrides, incredible made from scratch pumpkin rolls and lots of other goodies available at their Country Store. A few miles from Burt’s sits Fausett Farms, which you may recognize as it is one of the top-10 most “Instagrammed” spots in Georgia! The farm opens in mid-September and features over 1 million sunflowers planted across 30 acres. Another family favorite is Uncle Shuck’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch. For those seeking a thrill, Uncle Shuck’s offers a unique haunted trail through some of the most twisted trails of their corn field each Friday and Saturday night in October. Kids will love the jumping pad, towering goat walk, kiddy maze, tire mountain, wagon rides, corn cannons, bonfires, s’mores and much more. It really is fun for the whole family.
DAWSONVILLE, GA

