Georgia football: Champ Bailey explains how Kirby Smart ‘was built for this’
Twenty-six years ago, Kirby Smart and Champ Bailey were teammates and part of Georgia’s secondary. Bailey went on to NFL stardom after leaving Athens while Smart eventually turned to coaching. Looking back now, Bailey explained it was obvious back then that Smart was destined to pick up a headset.
dawgnation.com
Fran Brown, Will Muschamp and a gold necklace: How the safety position turned into a strength for Georgia football
Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. The golden necklace that helps explain Georgia football’s excellent safety play. ATHENS — Georgia safety Christopher...
247Sports
Georgia football: Kirby Smart provides injury updates on 4 Bulldogs
Coming off a big SEC road victory, the Georgia Bulldogs are relatively healthy but are trying to get a few players back to 100 percent. On Wednesday, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart gave injury updates on four different Bulldogs as the team prepares for a return to Sanford Stadium. Smart...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum compares Georgia to the 2021 team, says Bulldogs look 'significantly better than Alabama'
Paul Finebaum believes Georgia can be better this season than last year’s national championship team, and the Bulldogs are just getting started. Finebaum shared his thoughts on ESPN Radio Wednesday morning on the “Keyshawn, JWill and Max” show. “Yes, I’m not sure from a defensive standpoint they...
dawgnation.com
As more Power 5 head coaching jobs open, Georgia football very happy to have Todd Monken
ATHENS — Todd Monken earned a substantial raise this offseason, bumping his salary north of $2 million. It is believed he is the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the sport. And to start the 2022 season, Monken has been worth every penny and then some. The Bulldogs are averaging 43.5...
CBS 46
No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs announce 2023 schedule
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - University of Georgia football team officials announced the schedule for the 2023 season. College football’s defending champs will begin the 2023 season against the University of Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks at home on Sept. 2. The Skyhawks play in the Ohio Valley conference. In three games played...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Joel Klatt shares what distinguishes Georgia this season from previous years
Joel Klatt has taken a new perspective on the top team in college football, and noted on his podcast this week that Georgia has taken over the mantle from Alabama. The Bulldogs are now the team asked about taking them or the field, as Klatt suggests as the ongoing September narrative.
247Sports
Wake Forest safety Malik Mustapha grateful for lifelong friendship with Clemson's Shipley
As Wake Forest safety Malik Mustapha underwent surgery in January to treat a torn ACL suffered in the Gator Bowl victory over Rutgers, one of the first people to reach out to him was Clemson running back Will Shipley and his family. “It’s one of those relationships where you go...
247Sports
Georgia’s options at STAR prepare to step up following William Poole's departure
As a super senior, Georgia defensive back William Poole was viewed as a veteran player who was expected to play a significant role on the Bulldogs' defense. Now that Poole has left the team, the onus is on other players to step up and fill the role he would have played.
footballscoop.com
Georgia high school's resources look like an FBS program
During a 14-year run Josh Niblett led Hoover HS (AL) to six state titles, a 171-26 record and cemented a spot as one of the top high school football programs in the country. But high school football in Georgia is different, so when Gainesville HS (the third-winningest program in the state of Georgia) went out to look for the ultimate splash hire, they called Niblett, who decided to leave for the Red Elephants job in December of 2021.
247Sports
Georgia football commit Peyton Woodring nails 54-yard field goal
Back in June, Georgia picked a commitment from Lafayette (La.) Ascension Episcopal kicker Peyton Woodring. Woodring showed why he is ranked the No. 1 kicker in the country on 247Sports last week as he nailed a 54-yard field goal. Check it out in the video below. Through three games, Woodring says he is 3-of-3 on field goal attempts, 12-of-14 on kickoffs going for touchbacks, and 5-of-5 on PAT.
247Sports
Wake Forest Football vs. Clemson - Streaking Deacon
What is shaping up to be the biggest home game in the Dave Clawson beckons, as No. 16 Wake Forest hosts No. 5 Clemson at noon Saturday at Truist Field — the highest.
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart is going to hate what Kent State coach Sean Lewis said about Georgia football
Technically speaking, Kent State’s Sean Lewis was incorrect when assessing the Georgia football team. “I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say it’s the greatest collection of talent that has ever been assembled on a football team because of the work that coach Smart, his staff and the tireless, relentless effort that they’ve put in to building a program to an elite, elite level,” Lewis said in his Monday press conference. “It’s a tremendous test, a tremendous opportunity. They’re uber-talented.”
Friday Night Focus: Major 2025 UGA QB Target Having Stellar Season
Arguably UGAs top 2025 QB target is having the best start to his young career.
3 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia and you also love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should visit if you haven't already.
bulldawgillustrated.com
Loran Smith: A Classic Wedding
When she was a little girl, like grade school years, we began to watch our neighbor’s daughter grow up. Demi Fitzgerald was always an energetic, kinetic, and perpetual motion kid, one with a warm and engaging smile. She was a normal kid with nice manners and a pleasant countenance...
