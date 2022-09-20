The Republic of Ireland will lock horns with Premier League sensation Erling Haaland and his teammates when they return to friendly action in November.The Football Association of Ireland has confirmed Stephen Kenny’s side will host Norway at the Aviva Stadium on Thursday, November 17 before travelling to Ta’ Qali to face Malta at the Centenary Stadium three days later.Ireland, who drew 2-2 with Belgium in the FAI’s centenary match in March, will relish the opportunity to take on the Norwegians, complete with Manchester City star Haaland and Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard, in Dublin.The £51million frontman has scored 14 goals, including...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO