Sports

Daily Mail

PSG star Sergio Ramos is 'extremely disappointed' to miss out on Spain's Nations League squad against Switzerland and Portugal... but the centre-back hopes to reclaim Luis Enrique's favour before the World Cup

PSG defender Sergio Ramos is reportedly 'extremely disappointed' to have missed out on Luis Enrique's Nations League squad, as Spain prepare to take on Switzerland and Portugal during the international break. The Spanish boss left out the likes of Liverpool playmaker Thiago Alcantara and Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati in favour...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Qatar are humbled after a 3-0 defeat by a makeshift Croatia Under-23s team in a friendly... just 60 days until they kick-off the 2022 World Cup in the opening match against Ecuador

Qatar were given a humbling two months ahead of hosting the World Cup as they were beaten 3-0 by Croatia's under-23s in a friendly on Tuesday. Early goals from Tonio Teklic and Josip Mitrovic put the young Croats in charge, and the win was sealed three minutes from time by Sandro Kulenovic.
FIFA
Daily Mail

Croatia 2-1 Denmark: Christian Eriksen STUNNER in vain as hosts move top of Group A1 with Borna Sosa and Lovro Majer on target either side of Man United star's long-range effort in hard-fought victory

Borna Sosa and Lovro Majer ensured Croatia to secured 2-1 win over Denmark this evening. In hard-fought game game, the Stuttgart man opened the scoring just after the break with a near finish to put his side into a deserving lead. Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen equalised for the visitors...
SOCCER
BBC

Prince of Wales announcement was divisive, says senior Plaid politician

The naming of William as the new Prince of Wales was "divisive", according to a senior Plaid Cymru politician. Senedd member Cefin Campbell also asked whether, in today's "more inclusive" and "egalitarian" society, whether "we need a monarchy at all". King Charles announced William and Catherine were Prince and Princess...
POLITICS
BBC

T﻿ransfer news: United keen on Portugal striker Ramos

Manchester United have contacted the representatives of Benfica's 21-year-old Portugal striker Goncalo Ramos - the Newcastle United and Bayern Munich target is valued at £25m but reportedly has a £100m release clause. (Sun), external. France defender Benjamin Pavard considered leaving Bayern Munich this summer, with Manchester United, Chelsea,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Couple 'lost everything' when open weir sank boat on River Thames

A couple are sleeping on a friend's sofa after their river boat sank when part of the Thames was drained. In May, a weir gate was opened at Sandford-on-Thames, lowering the water level by nearly 2m (6ft 5in) within an hour, boat owner Tim Wiseman said. Mr Wiseman's boat sank...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Scotland 3-0 Ukraine: 'Boring' sessions underpinned Nations League win

"Boring" sessions in meeting rooms and repeated walk-throughs on the training pitch were the catalyst for Scotland's win over Ukraine, says Steve Clarke. The Scots dominated the Nations League contest, and John McGinn finally broke through with 20 minutes left, before Lyndon Dykes added two near-identical headers from corners. Scotland...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

IAN LADYMAN: Gareth Southgate MUST nail it in the San Siro to stop the rot. England - winless in four - are running out of time to find form before the World Cup and desperately need a victory

The last time an England team went five games without winning was in 2014. Tonight would be a bad time to match that record. Roy Hodgson was the manager eight years ago. Three of those poor results, two defeats and a draw, came in the group stages of the World Cup in Brazil, meaning that England went home early.
SPORTS
BBC

Census 2021: One Northern Ireland census question grabs the headlines

About 60 questions were posed but in truth only one was going to grab the headlines. It is now official those from a Catholic background outnumber those from a Protestant background for the first time in Northern Ireland's 101-year history. It is a hugely significant and historic moment but not...
WORLD
The Independent

Republic of Ireland to host Erling Haaland’s Norway in friendly

The Republic of Ireland will lock horns with Premier League sensation Erling Haaland and his teammates when they return to friendly action in November.The Football Association of Ireland has confirmed Stephen Kenny’s side will host Norway at the Aviva Stadium on Thursday, November 17 before travelling to Ta’ Qali to face Malta at the Centenary Stadium three days later.Ireland, who drew 2-2 with Belgium in the FAI’s centenary match in March, will relish the opportunity to take on the Norwegians, complete with Manchester City star Haaland and Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard, in Dublin.The £51million frontman has scored 14 goals, including...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

England's concerns mount as Nations League relegation looms

The imminent prospect of relegation from the Nations League's elite is unlikely to worry Gareth Southgate. What might be troubling the England coach far more is the fitness issues, poor form or fragile club status of some of his key players two months out from the World Cup. From the...
UEFA
Yardbarker

Watch: Incredible Christian Eriksen Goal For Denmark Against Croatia

Christian Eriksen was called up to represent Denmark during the international break and he has scored an incredible goal. The midfielder has scored against Croatia in the current international fixtures. Eriksen has been a great addition to Erik Ten Hag’s side since joining Manchester United for free in the summer...
SOCCER
ESPN

Netherlands close on Nations League group win after beating Poland

Cody Gakpo scored early and Steven Bergwijn added a second to earn the Netherlands a 2-0 away win over Poland on Thursday and put them within one point of winning their Nations League group. The unbeaten Dutch have now won four of their five League A Group Four games and...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Roker Roundtable: Would Sunderland hosting Euro 2028 fixtures be an exciting prospect?

I’d be over the moon if Sunderland became a host city for the Euros. It would be great to experience a major tournament in person with my kids, and being the proud Sunderland resident I am, I’d love to see the city welcoming visitors and getting some exposure. It would no doubt boost the economy, and maybe even lead to one or two of the naysayers winding their necks in for once.
UEFA
BBC

West Ham gambling sponsor fined £400,000 for marketing on kids pages

West Ham gambling sponsor Betway has been fined £400,000 by the Gambling Commission for marketing on the kids' section of the club's website. Last year, BBC Sport found the Hammers' website included a direct link to bet on a 'colouring in' page which featured a picture of a teddy bear.
GAMBLING
Yardbarker

Nations League internationals hit Barcelona hard with double-injury blow

Barcelona will be lamenting their luck if they were tuned into the Nations League matches on Thursday evening, which saw two of their players leave the pitch injured. The headline was the departure from France’s 2-0 victory over Austria, when Jules Kounde sat down on the pitch after just 23 minutes. Unable to continue, he was taken off by Didier Deschamps with what looked like a muscle issue.
SOCCER

