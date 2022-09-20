Read full article on original website
PSG star Sergio Ramos is 'extremely disappointed' to miss out on Spain's Nations League squad against Switzerland and Portugal... but the centre-back hopes to reclaim Luis Enrique's favour before the World Cup
PSG defender Sergio Ramos is reportedly 'extremely disappointed' to have missed out on Luis Enrique's Nations League squad, as Spain prepare to take on Switzerland and Portugal during the international break. The Spanish boss left out the likes of Liverpool playmaker Thiago Alcantara and Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati in favour...
Qatar are humbled after a 3-0 defeat by a makeshift Croatia Under-23s team in a friendly... just 60 days until they kick-off the 2022 World Cup in the opening match against Ecuador
Qatar were given a humbling two months ahead of hosting the World Cup as they were beaten 3-0 by Croatia's under-23s in a friendly on Tuesday. Early goals from Tonio Teklic and Josip Mitrovic put the young Croats in charge, and the win was sealed three minutes from time by Sandro Kulenovic.
FIFA・
Croatia 2-1 Denmark: Christian Eriksen STUNNER in vain as hosts move top of Group A1 with Borna Sosa and Lovro Majer on target either side of Man United star's long-range effort in hard-fought victory
Borna Sosa and Lovro Majer ensured Croatia to secured 2-1 win over Denmark this evening. In hard-fought game game, the Stuttgart man opened the scoring just after the break with a near finish to put his side into a deserving lead. Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen equalised for the visitors...
BBC
Prince of Wales announcement was divisive, says senior Plaid politician
The naming of William as the new Prince of Wales was "divisive", according to a senior Plaid Cymru politician. Senedd member Cefin Campbell also asked whether, in today's "more inclusive" and "egalitarian" society, whether "we need a monarchy at all". King Charles announced William and Catherine were Prince and Princess...
BBC
Transfer news: United keen on Portugal striker Ramos
Manchester United have contacted the representatives of Benfica's 21-year-old Portugal striker Goncalo Ramos - the Newcastle United and Bayern Munich target is valued at £25m but reportedly has a £100m release clause. (Sun), external. France defender Benjamin Pavard considered leaving Bayern Munich this summer, with Manchester United, Chelsea,...
International Business Times
Nations League: This Star Midfielder Replaces Kalvin Phillips In Gareth Southgate's England Squad
Liverpool FC captain Jordan Henderson has been added to Gareth Southgate's England squad for their upcoming Nations League fixtures. Henderson was initially not included in the Three Lions' squad because of a hamstring injury. However, the midfielder has now recovered and joined the squad at St George's Park, reported BBC Sport.
BBC
Couple 'lost everything' when open weir sank boat on River Thames
A couple are sleeping on a friend's sofa after their river boat sank when part of the Thames was drained. In May, a weir gate was opened at Sandford-on-Thames, lowering the water level by nearly 2m (6ft 5in) within an hour, boat owner Tim Wiseman said. Mr Wiseman's boat sank...
BBC
Scotland 3-0 Ukraine: 'Boring' sessions underpinned Nations League win
"Boring" sessions in meeting rooms and repeated walk-throughs on the training pitch were the catalyst for Scotland's win over Ukraine, says Steve Clarke. The Scots dominated the Nations League contest, and John McGinn finally broke through with 20 minutes left, before Lyndon Dykes added two near-identical headers from corners. Scotland...
IAN LADYMAN: Gareth Southgate MUST nail it in the San Siro to stop the rot. England - winless in four - are running out of time to find form before the World Cup and desperately need a victory
The last time an England team went five games without winning was in 2014. Tonight would be a bad time to match that record. Roy Hodgson was the manager eight years ago. Three of those poor results, two defeats and a draw, came in the group stages of the World Cup in Brazil, meaning that England went home early.
BBC
Census 2021: One Northern Ireland census question grabs the headlines
About 60 questions were posed but in truth only one was going to grab the headlines. It is now official those from a Catholic background outnumber those from a Protestant background for the first time in Northern Ireland's 101-year history. It is a hugely significant and historic moment but not...
Ex-Man Utd boss Louis van Gaal AXES Tim Krul from Netherlands squad for ‘refusing to take part in penalty tests’
FORMER Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has AXED veteran goalkeeper Tim Krul from Holland's World Cup squad. Krul, who has been a regular in the squad since his debut in 2011, was omitted from the 25-man shortlist ahead of his country's upcoming Nations League fixtures against Poland and Belgium.
Republic of Ireland to host Erling Haaland’s Norway in friendly
The Republic of Ireland will lock horns with Premier League sensation Erling Haaland and his teammates when they return to friendly action in November.The Football Association of Ireland has confirmed Stephen Kenny’s side will host Norway at the Aviva Stadium on Thursday, November 17 before travelling to Ta’ Qali to face Malta at the Centenary Stadium three days later.Ireland, who drew 2-2 with Belgium in the FAI’s centenary match in March, will relish the opportunity to take on the Norwegians, complete with Manchester City star Haaland and Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard, in Dublin.The £51million frontman has scored 14 goals, including...
FOX Sports
England's concerns mount as Nations League relegation looms
The imminent prospect of relegation from the Nations League's elite is unlikely to worry Gareth Southgate. What might be troubling the England coach far more is the fitness issues, poor form or fragile club status of some of his key players two months out from the World Cup. From the...
Yardbarker
Watch: Incredible Christian Eriksen Goal For Denmark Against Croatia
Christian Eriksen was called up to represent Denmark during the international break and he has scored an incredible goal. The midfielder has scored against Croatia in the current international fixtures. Eriksen has been a great addition to Erik Ten Hag’s side since joining Manchester United for free in the summer...
Watch: Liverpool Target Cody Gakpo Gives Netherlands Lead Over Poland - UEFA Nations League
Watch Liverpool and Manchester United target Cody Gakpo give Holland the lead over Poland in the UEFA Nations League.
ESPN
Netherlands close on Nations League group win after beating Poland
Cody Gakpo scored early and Steven Bergwijn added a second to earn the Netherlands a 2-0 away win over Poland on Thursday and put them within one point of winning their Nations League group. The unbeaten Dutch have now won four of their five League A Group Four games and...
Sportscasting Big 6 Picks: Premier League International Break Edition
The Premier League is on international break but that doesn't stop Big 6 Picks from letting you know who to watch with their national team. The post Sportscasting Big 6 Picks: Premier League International Break Edition appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
SB Nation
Roker Roundtable: Would Sunderland hosting Euro 2028 fixtures be an exciting prospect?
I’d be over the moon if Sunderland became a host city for the Euros. It would be great to experience a major tournament in person with my kids, and being the proud Sunderland resident I am, I’d love to see the city welcoming visitors and getting some exposure. It would no doubt boost the economy, and maybe even lead to one or two of the naysayers winding their necks in for once.
BBC
West Ham gambling sponsor fined £400,000 for marketing on kids pages
West Ham gambling sponsor Betway has been fined £400,000 by the Gambling Commission for marketing on the kids' section of the club's website. Last year, BBC Sport found the Hammers' website included a direct link to bet on a 'colouring in' page which featured a picture of a teddy bear.
Yardbarker
Nations League internationals hit Barcelona hard with double-injury blow
Barcelona will be lamenting their luck if they were tuned into the Nations League matches on Thursday evening, which saw two of their players leave the pitch injured. The headline was the departure from France’s 2-0 victory over Austria, when Jules Kounde sat down on the pitch after just 23 minutes. Unable to continue, he was taken off by Didier Deschamps with what looked like a muscle issue.
