Baltimore, MD

Hae Min Lee's Family Releases Statement After Adnan Syed's Murder Conviction Is Vacated

Adnan Syed was convicted in 2000 of Hae Min Lee's murder, but he walked out of prison yesterday after the conviction was vacated Hae Min Lee was 18 years old when she was murdered in 1999. For more than two decades, Lee's family has believed that her killer was behind bars after then-17-year-old Adnan Syed was arrested and found guilty of murdering her in a 2000 trial. Now, the courts are saying the conviction was a mistake. Yesterday, September 19, Baltimore Circuit Judge Melissa Phinn vacated Syed's first-degree murder conviction,...
The Independent

Celebrities react to Serial podcast subject Adnan Syed’s release from prison

A judge has overturned the murder conviction of Adnan Syed, whose legal case was the subject of the hit podcast series Serial. On Monday 19 September, the 41-year-old was released after 23 years behind bars.Follow live updates around the case here. Syed was convicted in 2000 of first-degree murder, robbery, kidnapping and the imprisonment of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee. Prosecutors had recently requested Syed’s release on the basis that “the state no longer has confidence in the integrity of the conviction”, after an investigation cast doubts about the validity of cellphone tower data and uncovered two alternate...
International Business Times

In US, Podcasts Can Sometimes Shape Course Of Justice

The release this week of one of the main characters on the hit podcast "Serial" has reignited the debate over Americans' "obsession" with true crime series and their effect on the US penal system. When Adnan Syed walked out of the Baltimore courthouse free on Monday, 22 years after being...
Deadline

Trevor Noah Credits Podcast & Prosecutor In Adnan Syed Release From Prison

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah took note of the latest developments in the Serial case – the overturning of the conviction of Adnan Syed – joking about the popularity of podcasts before turning serious about the role of true justice in the justice system. “I find it weird that America confuses fixing a mistake with a happy ending,” Noah said before providing a few comic examples – “Good news! We took the pink slime out of the meat.” Facetiously adding that podcasts should become part of the justice system – replacing juries with podcasts listeners who then vote on guilt or...
