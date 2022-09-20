Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMichigan State
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customersKristen WaltersGrand Haven, MI
Psychologists explains signs that you might be in a toxic relationshipBella SmithSpring Lake, MI
Related
Fox17
Jack O'Lantern World to feature thousands of carved pumpkins in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thousands of hand-carved pumpkins are scheduled to make their way to Grand Rapids this fall!. Organizers say more than 50 artists, carpenters, planners, architects and designers came together for Jack O’Lantern World at Millennium Park. The event, which will stretch across a three-quarter-mile-long walk,...
A ‘Bone Chilling’ & Snowy Forecast For Grand Rapids This Winter
It looks like West Michigan may be in store for a 'Bone Chilling Winter' with 'Loads of Snow' according to the Old Farmers Almanac's 2022-2023 Winter Weather prediction. Will West Michigan have a harsh winter in 2022-2023?. Last month we let you know that the Old Farmer's Almanac predicted an...
Farmgirl Flea Market combining vendors, food, & drinks for a fair-like feel
Over 200 vendors are ready and waiting for you at the Fall 2022 Farmgirl Flea Market. This year promises your fair-food favorites, plus live music, beer and wine.
Top 5 West Michigan Pumpkin Patches to Visit This Fall
If you missed the beautiful Sunflower Festival at Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo, no worries!. There are plenty of other opportunities to experience the best that the season has to offer right here in West Michigan. Jack o' lanterns are the perfect activity to do with the whole family or...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Is There Really a Narcan Vending Machine in Grand Rapids?
Opioid overdose is a community health epidemic – both prescription medications and heroin, and it's here in Grand Rapids and West Michigan just as much as it is across the country. Obviously, we all wish this weren't the case, but what happens when someone does overdose. You can call...
townandtourist.com
26 BEST Restaurants in Grand Rapids (Brews, Tacos, Steaks, And More!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Grand Rapids, Michigan, is located on the Western side of the mitten. The city sits along the Grand River, just east of Lake Michigan. As the second largest city in the state, Grand Rapids (GR) has a solid artistic culture filled with art, dance, symphonies, and opera performances. The town welcomes almost a million visitors yearly, from tourists to business travelers.
Grand Rapids Was The First City In America To Do These 3 Things
Grand Rapids, Michigan has some fascinating history that I bet you didn't even know about until now. According to Experience GR French-Canadian Joseph La Framboise and his wife Magdalene established the first fur-trading post here in 1806. Twenty-some years later, Detroit-born Louis Campau, known as the official founder of Grand Rapids, built a trading post, blacksmith shop, and cabin on the banks of the Grand River. Grand Rapids became a village in 1838 and a city in 1850. Grand Rapids can also lay claim to being the first city in America to be the first to do these things.
WZZM 13
Bioluminescent mushrooms are popping up around West Michigan
BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — Pumpkin Spice Lattes and Candy Corn often mark the transition from summer to fall, but what about glow-in-the-dark mushrooms?. Jeff Baurs and assistant Devin Desgranges, viewers from Barry County, stumbled upon this natural phenomenon. Often occurring in the late summer to early fall months, these...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLive.com
Michigan's Best Local Eats: Renzema's Bakery
Loaves of bread sit on display at Renzema’s Bakery on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at 214 Link Ln in Parchment. Renzema's Bakery sells different types of bread for people to order the night before or purchase the next morning.Get Photo. 8 / 16. Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Renzema’s Bakery...
Battle Creek Area Baker Gains Millions of Views With Muffins
Just in time for the weather to get a little cooler, a Battle Creek area baker is going viral on Tiktok for her scrumptious recipes. Chelsea (great name), also known as @chelslikescutefood on Tiktok, has gathered more than 57,000 followers thanks to her mouth-watering baking videos. Whether she's making muffins, cheesecakes, or lemon loaves, her videos are enough to make you drool. One of her more popular videos gained over one million views. You can see why:
Falling Leaves Cannabis Fest coming to Muskegon’s historic baseball field
MUSKEGON, MI - A fall-themed marijuana consumption event is on its way to Marsh Field in Muskegon this weekend. The Falling Leaves Fest — featuring hayrides, cider and donuts, food trucks, arts and crafts, Dougie the DJ, scavenger hunts and more — is planned for 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at Marsh Field, 1800 Peck St.
WWMTCw
Allegan County Fair breaks attendance record with popular performers
ALLEGAN, Mich. — Allegan County Fair broke records Saturday. Through the lens: Allegan County Fair bring fun and entertainment. Over 318,000 people attended the record-breaking weekend, according to Saree Miller, executive director of the Allegan County Fair. Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias and Sam Hunt with Travis Denning performed in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Michigan couple gifted custom, four-tiered cocktail sausage cake on their wedding day
CANADIAN LAKES, MI – A Michigan couple recently celebrated their big day with a slew of tasty, little snacks. It started when the bride, Kasey Bailey of Howard City, reached out to packaged meat brand Hillshire Farm to explain that she and her fiancé, Mike, were massive fans of the brand’s Lit’l Smokies.
Inside the Abandoned 1970 Murder House North of Lansing, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. On the night of Nov. 19, 1970, Alonzo Hart Jr. returned home, in the small Michigan city of Ithaca, north of Lansing, from work between 8:30-9:00 PM. His wife, Sarah Jane, had packed their six kids into the car and "went shopping" so she wouldn't be home during the murder she had planned with Phillip Lippert & William Pribble.
Two Michiganders Find Abandoned Victorian Mansion in the New York Woods
This Victorian-style mansion got its construction underway by Nathaniel Alward but was actually completed in the late 1800s by John Failing Barber. Barber decided to name his home The Chestnut Place”, thanks to all the chestnut trees in the area.....the public referred to it as “The Barber House”.
Rockford Harvest Fest 2022 – Free Family Concert, Kid Activities & Town Scarecrows + MORE
Fall festivals are here! One of the amazing fall activities in the area is the Rockford Harvest Fest. Kids activities, make-it-take-it scarecrows, a car show, and a chili cook-off are just a tiny fraction of what’s planned for this long weekend – Sept 23-25 – in Rockford, MI.
'One of them got popped': Witness to southeast GR shooting say it was done in self defense
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We're learning more about a shooting on the southeast side of Grand Rapids Wednesday night where a teen got injured. The shooting happened near Fair Street and Jefferson Avenue. 13 ON YOUR SIDE went to the neighborhood on Thursday, where a woman told reporter Nate...
kzookids.com
Best New Restaurants in Kalamazoo: Your Fave New Dining Spots
We are lucky to live in Kalamazoo with so many culinary masterpieces nearby. While we LOVE our restaurants (6600+ votes for the best restaurants in Kalamazoo support that notion), we never settle for good enough when it comes to our food. And neither do our local restaurant owners: even during...
hawaiimomblog.com
Visit Grand Rapids: Frosty Boy
Our obligatory ice cream stop while in Michigan was Frosty Boy, which has multiple locations throughout the state serving their popular soft serves and flurries. I had the Chocolate and Vanilla Twist. I'm not usually a soft-serve person (I love hard ice cream), but since Frosty Boy is known for their soft serve, I had to give it a try.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Church acquires former Huntington Bank HQ for $7M
Family Church recently purchased the former Huntington Bank headquarters in Holland for $7 million. Constructed in 1992, the three-story building consists of 132,127 square feet and sits on 41.7 acres at 10717 Adams St. The site includes a private drive, parking and close access to downtown Holland and Grand Rapids via I-196.
99.1 WFMK
Lansing, MI
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
99.1 WFMK plays the best light rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://99wfmk.com
Comments / 0