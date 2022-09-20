Read full article on original website
Tish James fundraising appeal vows she will 'never be bullied' as attacks from Trump, Cuomo mount
ALBANY, N.Y. — A 2021 report by New York Attorney General Tish James led Andrew Cuomo to resign from an office he’d held for more than a decade. As James runs for reelection, she’s angling to take down Donald Trump’s most prized possession — his company.
Liberal cities crying foul over Abbott, DeSantis migrant transports have record of bussing out homeless
Some liberal cities that have in recent weeks been crying foul over moves by Republican governors to bus migrants to sanctuary jurisdictions across the country have themselves used buses to transport homeless people out of their cities. Texas and Arizona have bussed more than 10,000 illegal immigrants to Washington, D.C.,...
uticaphoenix.net
State News: Attorney General James Helps Secure New Federal Energy Standards for American Families
NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced an agreement with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) committing DOE to a new timetable for updating energy efficiency standards for 20 categories of common consumer products and commercial equipment. The impacted products and equipment range from residential furnaces to laundry machines to electric motors. According to experts’ estimates, updated standards for these products could provide more than $600 billion in total utility bill savings to American families by 2050 and avoid more than 90 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually by 2040.
Gov. Murphy, Hochul united on climate change initiatives; still differ on congestion pricing
Gov. Phil Murphy and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul were side-by-side in Manhattan on Wednesday to unveil new measures to counter climate change.
Debate on number of debates heats up in N.Y. gubernatorial race
NEW YORK -- It's the latest gambit in the increasingly ugly New York governor's race.Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin has rejected an offer by Gov. Kathy Hochul to do just one debate on a cable station before the election, saying it will leave millions of New Yorkers in the dark.Zeldin is instead saying make me a new offer and Hochul is saying take it or leave it.CBS2's Marcia Kramer has more on latest moves in the political chess game.READ MORE: Gov. Kathy Hochul agrees to debate with Republican opponent Rep. Lee ZeldinThe 2022 governor's race may go down in history for answering...
NBC New York
NYC ShopRite Employee in Rudy Giuliani Back ‘Pat' to Get Off Scot-Free: Attorneys
The ShopRite employee charged with patting Rudy Giuliani on the back at a Staten Island supermarket this summer -- a pat that the former New York City Republican mayor had said knocked him forward "as if a boulder hit me" -- looks likely to get off scot-free, his lawyers indicated Thursday.
New York City opening 'humanitarian relief centers' for asylum seekers amid surge of migrant buses
Two centers will open in the coming weeks. Orchard Beach will open first, serving adults, and a second location is still being finalized.
arizonasuntimes.com
New York City Education Department Fires 850 More Teachers for Refusing COVID Vaccine
The New York City Department of Education has fired another 850 teachers and aides for refusing to comply with its COVID vaccine mandate, bringing the total number of school staff terminated over the mRNA shots that have not prevented the spread of infection to 2,000. Some 1,300 department employees agreed...
Adams rethinks NYC’s 3-K program as it’s set to a hit a fiscal cliff
When New York City schools received more than $7 billion in federal stimulus money last year, city officials planned to spend more than a quarter of it on one of then-Mayor Bill de Blasio’s signature initiatives: expanding preschool for 3-year-olds. His administration, however, never outlined how the city would pay for the program once those federal dollars ran out by the 2025-26 school year, only saying that he felt confident the economy...
If a nuclear attack hits NYC, these fallout shelters won't protect you
A leftover fallout shelter sign, one of an unknown number, displayed on a building on Aug. 11, 2017 in New York City. Officials concede that these iconic signs don't mean anything and shouldn't be followed. Fallout shelter signs are the last remnants of an ill-conceived program that was designed to quell the fears and anxieties of Americans who had little faith in the shelters to begin with. [ more › ]
NYC crime surge leaves former NY gov 'extremely worried' businesses will flee 'frightened' city
Former Democrat New York Gov. David Paterson expressed concern Wednesday that surging crime in New York City is driving businesses out of the Big Apple. Paterson joined "America's Newsroom" to discuss the city's crime crisis after a man went on an ax-wielding rampage inside a Manhattan McDonald’s over the weekend.
NYC ends vaccine mandate for private sector but not city workers
A COVID-19 vaccine and testing site outside of Yankee Stadium. Mayor Eric Adams announced the city will no longer require private-sector workers to be vaccinated. Tuesday’s announcement marked the formal end to a controversial mandate that received little enforcement under Mayor Eric Adams. [ more › ]
Heckler who slapped Giuliani on back can have charge dropped
Giuliani was standing with a group of people when a man walking past reached out, touched Giuliani's back with an open palm, and then said something as he walked away.
yonkerstimes.com
Pataki, New York’s Last Republican Governor, Endorse Lee Zeldin
On September 20, the last Republican Governor of the State of New York, Westchester native George Pataki, endorsed Congressman Lee Zeldin, the republican candidate for governor in 2022. Zeldin and Pataki came together outside Williams Grocery in Inwood, the site of the recent murder of Queens native Rody Rivera. “I...
NYC commission rejects measure that would extend S.I. seat into Brooklyn
CITY HALL, N.Y. — The Island won a small victory Thursday as the New York City Districting Commission voted down a set of maps that would’ve shared one of the borough’s three City Council districts with south Brooklyn. Commission Chair Dennis Walcott said the 15 members will...
New Jersey Globe
Control election coming up in Caldwell, where Dems are defending mayor, council majority
It takes about five minutes to walk from Caldwell Borough Hall to the small parsonage where President Grover Cleveland was born, but in the Essex County suburb of about 8,000 people, it doesn’t take long to walk anywhere. Caldwell used to be solid Republican – Benjamin Harrison beat Cleveland...
New York DA launches 'criminal' probe into Republican candidate Lee Zeldin over election fraud allegations
An upstate New York district attorney is moving forward with a criminal probe into elections fraud allegations lauded against Republican candidate for governor Rep. Lee Zeldin the same week absentee ballots are being sent out in the high-stakes race against Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul. The Times Union first reported on...
Shelter providers, housing advocates urge mayor remove barriers to housing amid longer shelter stays
Mayor Eric Adams makes a social services announcement with members of his administration at City Hall on March 30, 2022. Data in the annual Mayor's Management Report shows shelter stays average two-and-a-half years. Meanwhile, affordable housing production is on the decline. [ more › ]
clayconews.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Announces from Bradenton: 2023 Legislative Proposals to Provide Tax Relief of 1.1 Billion Dollars for Florida Families
BRADENTON, FL - On Tuesday, September 20th, 2022, Governor Ron DeSantis announced a portion of his tax relief proposal for the upcoming legislative session which would provide $1.1 billion in tax relief for Florida families through multiple tax holidays, if passed by the Legislature. Included in the proposal is an...
cpajournal.com
Key Personal Income Tax Decision
In a significant development, a New York appeals court recently held that a taxpayer’s vacation home did not, in fact, qualify as a “permanent place of abode” under New York’s personal income tax statutory residency rules. On June 30, 2022, the New York Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Third Department, reversed a lower court ruling and decided in favor of the taxpayer, Nelson Obus, concluding he was not a New York resident [In re Obus v. N.Y. Tax App. Trib., Dkt. No. 533310 (N.Y. S.Ct., App. Div., 3d Dept.)]. This article will provide an overview of this key personal income tax decision.
