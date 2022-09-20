PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- For those anticipating a quarterback change ahead of the Steelers' upcoming game against the New York Jets, Mike Tomlin has ruled out that possibility. Tomlin was asked about the possibility for a quarterback change following the team's 29-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football. "I'm not in that mindset. I'm interested in reviewing this tape and looking at the totality of it and figuring out how we collectively get better. I will answer that question definitively no," Tomlin said. The Steelers' offense has sputtered out of the gate to start the season with a 1-2 record...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 27 MINUTES AGO