AthlonSports.com
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Announces Surprising Dak Prescott Update
In Week 1, Dak Prescott suffered yet another significant injury. Initial reports suggested the Cowboys quarterback would miss the next six to eight weeks. Apparently, that's not what Jerry Jones was told. Jones is lowering that timeline down by several weeks. In fact, he's now telling reporters that his franchise...
Kirk Cousins roasted after 'one of the worst performances of his career' on MNF
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins’ well-documented struggles in primetime games continued in spectacular fashion against the Eagles on Monday night.
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Wide Receiver Release News
The Dallas Cowboys released rookie undrafted free agent wide receiver Dennis Houston on Tuesday. Normally, this wouldn't be big news, even though Houston did catch two passes in the season opener. However, Cowboys fans have been discussing what the next step following Houston's release will be. Will third-round rookie Jalen...
Jerry Jones complimentary of Jalen Hurts, Eagles after impressive display on MNF
Jerry Jones had plenty of nice things to say on “Shan & RJ” about Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles after they put on a show on Monday Night Football.
NFL insider says Dak Prescott’s Dallas Cowboys return is ‘realistic’ in Week 6 versus Eagles
While there’s been various speculation on the return date of Dallas Cowboys franchise quarterback Dak Prescott, one top NFL insider
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott does work with training ball
Injured Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was back at practice Thursday … gripping and throwing a training ball. Prescott did
FOX Sports
Cowboys and Giants renew NFC East rivalry on Monday night
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are going to renew their NFC East rivalry on Monday night, —and this one might be an indication of whether the times are changing. The Cowboys, the defending division champions, have owned the Giants the last...
Cooper Rush Comparison: 'He Looked Like Tom Brady!' - Cowboys' Michael Irvin to Stephen A. Smith
"Cooper Rush was doing a Tom Brady imitation the last few plays there!'' Dallas Cowboys homer Michael Irvin claims.
'Definitively no'; Mike Tomlin rules out quarterback change following Steelers loss to Browns
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- For those anticipating a quarterback change ahead of the Steelers' upcoming game against the New York Jets, Mike Tomlin has ruled out that possibility. Tomlin was asked about the possibility for a quarterback change following the team's 29-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football. "I'm not in that mindset. I'm interested in reviewing this tape and looking at the totality of it and figuring out how we collectively get better. I will answer that question definitively no," Tomlin said. The Steelers' offense has sputtered out of the gate to start the season with a 1-2 record...
Throwback Thursday: Rodney Hampton sets Giants record vs. Cowboys in 1995
The New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys have been playing one another at least twice per season every year since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger with the exception of the strike-shortened 1982 season. By 1995, both teams had taken several turns at the top of the league. The Cowboys had been...
Yardbarker
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones would welcome a QB controversy
Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones suggested earlier this week that starting quarterback Dak Prescott could return from the thumb injury he suffered during the Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as early as Week 4. For now, though, backup Cooper Rush is fixed atop the...
Yardbarker
Watch: Intruder yells 'communism wins' as Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy speaks with media
At least one individual attending the Monday press conference held by Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy didn't want to hear about the team's 20-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals or about Dallas' upcoming "Monday Night Football" showdown at the division-rival New York Giants. As Ryan Glasspiegel noted for the...
