NFL

AthlonSports.com

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Announces Surprising Dak Prescott Update

In Week 1, Dak Prescott suffered yet another significant injury. Initial reports suggested the Cowboys quarterback would miss the next six to eight weeks. Apparently, that's not what Jerry Jones was told. Jones is lowering that timeline down by several weeks. In fact, he's now telling reporters that his franchise...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Wide Receiver Release News

The Dallas Cowboys released rookie undrafted free agent wide receiver Dennis Houston on Tuesday. Normally, this wouldn't be big news, even though Houston did catch two passes in the season opener. However, Cowboys fans have been discussing what the next step following Houston's release will be. Will third-round rookie Jalen...
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Cowboys and Giants renew NFC East rivalry on Monday night

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are going to renew their NFC East rivalry on Monday night, —and this one might be an indication of whether the times are changing. The Cowboys, the defending division champions, have owned the Giants the last...
DALLAS, TX
CBS Pittsburgh

'Definitively no'; Mike Tomlin rules out quarterback change following Steelers loss to Browns

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- For those anticipating a quarterback change ahead of the Steelers' upcoming game against the New York Jets, Mike Tomlin has ruled out that possibility. Tomlin was asked about the possibility for a quarterback change following the team's 29-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football. "I'm not in that mindset. I'm interested in reviewing this tape and looking at the totality of it and figuring out how we collectively get better. I will answer that question definitively no," Tomlin said.  The Steelers' offense has sputtered out of the gate to start the season with a 1-2 record...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones would welcome a QB controversy

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones suggested earlier this week that starting quarterback Dak Prescott could return from the thumb injury he suffered during the Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as early as Week 4. For now, though, backup Cooper Rush is fixed atop the...
DALLAS, TX

