CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There are no secrets during Presidents Cup week. Well, except for this one: it’s weird. After nine and a half months of unrelenting self-interest, golf’s best players entered Quail Hollow this week asked to do the opposite — to bond, to co-mingle, to fraternize, to hang. That dynamic is inherently different, particularly for the sports world’s most insular group of professional athletes.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO