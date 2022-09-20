ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

RUMOUR: Presidents Cup player has "agreed" to join LIV Golf

Chile's Mito Pereira has already "agreed" to join LIV Golf and he is expected to link up with the Saudi-backed circuit after making his debut at the Presidents Cup, an insider has told GolfMagic. Pereira, who threw away his chances of winning the US PGA Championship with a double-bogey six...
Adam Scott gives brutally honest answer about his LIV Golf Tour decision

Adam Scott has revealed why he has turned down the advances of the LIV Golf Invitational Series...for now. Cast your mind back to February and you may remember all the chatter about the LIV Golf Tour as it ramped up behind the scenes. Clearly, players like Tiger Woods and Rory...
Quail Hollow Club membership price: What it reportedly costs to join the exclusive club

If you are a golf fan, Quail Hollow should be no stranger. Established in 1959, the prestigious Charlotte, N.C., club hosted the Kemper Open and the senior tour’s PaineWebber Invitational, and most recently it’s been home to the Wells Fargo Championship. In 2017 it hosted its first major (the PGA Championship, won by Justin Thomas), and this week it’s the site of the 14th playing of the Presidents Cup.
Golf Channel analyst roasts Patrick Reed during Presidents Cup coverage

The Presidents Cup gets underway today, with the U.S expected to dominate an International side heavily depleted due to LIV Golf defections. A mainstay in the U.S. side in both the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup, Patrick Reed is another who misses out, but it hasn’t stopped Rich Lerner of Golf Channel from taking a swipe at the divisive Texan during coverage this week.
At the Presidents Cup, golf’s secrets are out in the open

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There are no secrets during Presidents Cup week. Well, except for this one: it’s weird. After nine and a half months of unrelenting self-interest, golf’s best players entered Quail Hollow this week asked to do the opposite — to bond, to co-mingle, to fraternize, to hang. That dynamic is inherently different, particularly for the sports world’s most insular group of professional athletes.
Paul McGinley calls for Presidents Cup to become mixed event

Former European Ryder Cup captain and player Paul McGinley wants the Presidents Cup to become a mixed event, combining the men's and women's games. Speaking on Golf Channel, McGinley strongly believes that the matches between America and the International side would benefit from this change and it would represent "growing the game."
How to watch the 2022 Presidents Cup: TV, streaming, matchups, format

This week, pro golf fans get treated to one of the best weeks in the game: the 2022 Presidents Cup. This year’s edition takes place at Quail Hollow in North Carolina and begins on Thursday, September 22. Here’s what you need to know to watch the Presidents Cup on TV or streaming online all week long.
Take a tour inside the Presidents Cup epic first-tee arena

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The golf world’s eyes are on Quail Hollow Club for the 2022 Presidents Cup, and competitors will feel the heat on the first tee box when they step into the arena-like setup. This has been called the first of its kind in Presidents Cup history. The walk-through to the first tee and out the tunnel should generate an adrenaline rush rarely found in golf.
