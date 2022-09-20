Read full article on original website
GolfWRX
‘People don’t know what the F they’re talking about’ – Billy Horschel rips Presidents Cup lineup critics
The 2022 Presidents Cup is severely lacking star power, specifically on the International Team side. The United States Team has climbed all the way to a -800 favorite and looks to be all but guaranteed to dominate. The U.S. Team is 13-1-1 all time in the Presidents Cup, but there...
Dustin Johnson Is Playing Some of the Best Golf of His Career, but No One Cares Because of LIV Golf
Dustin Johnson is on the most meaningless hot streak of his career. The post Dustin Johnson Is Playing Some of the Best Golf of His Career, but No One Cares Because of LIV Golf appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Golf.com
Paul Azinger calls Justin Thomas chunk ‘one of the worst shots you’ll ever see a good player hit’
Paul Azinger used it as a teaching lesson: if Justin Thomas isn’t throwing clubs after hitting shots this bad, weekend hackers shouldn’t be chucking irons after their shanks. Azinger, the analyst for Golf Channel, was referring to Thomas’ chunked tee shot on the 4th hole at Quail Hollow,...
golfmagic.com
RUMOUR: Presidents Cup player has "agreed" to join LIV Golf
Chile's Mito Pereira has already "agreed" to join LIV Golf and he is expected to link up with the Saudi-backed circuit after making his debut at the Presidents Cup, an insider has told GolfMagic. Pereira, who threw away his chances of winning the US PGA Championship with a double-bogey six...
golfmagic.com
Adam Scott gives brutally honest answer about his LIV Golf Tour decision
Adam Scott has revealed why he has turned down the advances of the LIV Golf Invitational Series...for now. Cast your mind back to February and you may remember all the chatter about the LIV Golf Tour as it ramped up behind the scenes. Clearly, players like Tiger Woods and Rory...
Golf.com
The 2022 Presidents Cup is off to a nightmare start. Still, it’s far from over
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There’s no question that the star-spangled spectators who streamed through the Quail Hollow Club’s gates on Thursday morning were looking for a win for the red, white and blue. But even they didn’t want things to start like this. The Presidents Cup is...
Golf.com
Quail Hollow Club membership price: What it reportedly costs to join the exclusive club
If you are a golf fan, Quail Hollow should be no stranger. Established in 1959, the prestigious Charlotte, N.C., club hosted the Kemper Open and the senior tour’s PaineWebber Invitational, and most recently it’s been home to the Wells Fargo Championship. In 2017 it hosted its first major (the PGA Championship, won by Justin Thomas), and this week it’s the site of the 14th playing of the Presidents Cup.
Here Are the Pairings for Day 1 of the Presidents Cup
Both captains quickly set their foursomes groups; first off Thursday will be Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama against Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.
Golf legend Greg Norman pressed behind closed doors in 'lively' GOP discussion about Saudi-backed LIV tour
Greg Norman, the head of the controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour, faced some conservative criticism on Tuesday after he met with a group of House Republicans behind closed doors on Capitol Hill.
TV Times: How to Watch the Presidents Cup and Other Pro Tours
Here is how to watch the PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, LIV Golf, DP World Tour, Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour Champions every week.
GolfWRX
Golf Channel analyst roasts Patrick Reed during Presidents Cup coverage
The Presidents Cup gets underway today, with the U.S expected to dominate an International side heavily depleted due to LIV Golf defections. A mainstay in the U.S. side in both the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup, Patrick Reed is another who misses out, but it hasn’t stopped Rich Lerner of Golf Channel from taking a swipe at the divisive Texan during coverage this week.
Golf.com
At the Presidents Cup, golf’s secrets are out in the open
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There are no secrets during Presidents Cup week. Well, except for this one: it’s weird. After nine and a half months of unrelenting self-interest, golf’s best players entered Quail Hollow this week asked to do the opposite — to bond, to co-mingle, to fraternize, to hang. That dynamic is inherently different, particularly for the sports world’s most insular group of professional athletes.
Golf Digest
Presidents Cup 2022: Justin Thomas is as hard a 'no' as 'no' can get on a PGA Tour vs. LIV Golf team match
CHARLOTTE — An idea that has been bandied about by several notable members of the golf cognoscenti, among them longtime television broadcaster Gary McCord, is a call for a third men’s team match-play event. This one would feature PGA Tour players against LIV Golf series players. “You talk...
LIV Golf Players Petition Official World Golf Ranking Chairman in Letter
A world ranking without LIV players would be like a college football ranking without the SEC, said the letter. Players are seeking points to be issued retroactively.
GolfWRX
‘They can’t give it away’ – Latest viewing figures show worrying trend for LIV Golf
LIV Golf wants a television deal. Whilst there are almost unlimited reserves available from the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, the investors are sure to see something tangible come from the countless millions that have been ploughed into making the sport golf, but louder. A week ago, we reported that...
Golf Channel
Finally on U.S. team, Billy Horschel says haters 'don't know what the 'F' they're talking about'
Billy Horschel has been waiting 14 years for this moment, to be a part of a U.S. team. He remembers most vividly being passed over for the 2014 Ryder Cup despite winning two playoff events and later watching on television the Americans struggle to a five-point loss at Gleneagles. “I...
golfmagic.com
Paul McGinley calls for Presidents Cup to become mixed event
Former European Ryder Cup captain and player Paul McGinley wants the Presidents Cup to become a mixed event, combining the men's and women's games. Speaking on Golf Channel, McGinley strongly believes that the matches between America and the International side would benefit from this change and it would represent "growing the game."
Golf.com
How to watch the 2022 Presidents Cup: TV, streaming, matchups, format
This week, pro golf fans get treated to one of the best weeks in the game: the 2022 Presidents Cup. This year’s edition takes place at Quail Hollow in North Carolina and begins on Thursday, September 22. Here’s what you need to know to watch the Presidents Cup on TV or streaming online all week long.
ESPN
Longtime host and event founder Greg Norman, now of LIV Golf, won't attend this year's QBE Shootout
LIV Golf CEO and commissioner Greg Norman said Tuesday that he has been asked not to attend the QBE Shootout, an event he founded and has hosted since 1989. The 54-hole competition between two-man teams will be held at the Norman-designed Gold Course at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida, on Dec. 9-11.
Golf.com
Take a tour inside the Presidents Cup epic first-tee arena
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The golf world’s eyes are on Quail Hollow Club for the 2022 Presidents Cup, and competitors will feel the heat on the first tee box when they step into the arena-like setup. This has been called the first of its kind in Presidents Cup history. The walk-through to the first tee and out the tunnel should generate an adrenaline rush rarely found in golf.
