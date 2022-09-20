Paris Hilton Hires Pet Detective, Dog Whisperer, Pet Psychic in Search for Missing Dog Diamond Baby

Paris Hilton walks the runway with her dog Diamond Baby during New York Fashion Week on September 7, 2018. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Paris Hilton is pulling out all the stops to find her beloved chihuahua Diamond Baby, who’s been missing for nearly a week. In addition to going door-to-door in her neighborhood and offering a reward with “no questions asked,” the social star has hired a pet detective, a dog whisperer, and a pet psychic to help bring her baby home.

“Anyone who has ever loved a pet and lost a pet will understand this pain that I’m feeling – My heart is broken. I have been in tears, so sad and depressed,” Hilton wrote in a lengthy social media post. “I feel like part of me is missing and nothing is the same without her here. Diamond Baby is my everything, truly like a daughter to me. We were inseparable, she was my best friend and always by my side.”

Hilton believes Diamond Baby, whom she’s had since 2016, may have run away while Hilton was at a photoshoot. In the midst of moving houses, Hilton suggested that the movers may have left a door open.

She has set up a tip email at finddiamondbaby@gmail.com, pleading for any leads to help track down Diamond Baby.

Expanding the search to the masses was a last resort for Hilton, who wrote: “I’ve been scared to put out an APB to the public for her because people can be cruel and I worry about her safety but I’m desperate and the more time that passes, the farther away I feel from the chances are of me getting her back.”