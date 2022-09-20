ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Paris Hilton Hires Pet Detective, Dog Whisperer, Pet Psychic in Search for Missing Dog Diamond Baby

By Larisha Paul
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n86kY_0i2sYyA600
Paris Hilton walks the runway with her dog Diamond Baby during New York Fashion Week on September 7, 2018. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Paris Hilton is pulling out all the stops to find her beloved chihuahua Diamond Baby, who’s been missing for nearly a week. In addition to going door-to-door in her neighborhood and offering a reward with “no questions asked,” the social star has hired a pet detective, a dog whisperer, and a pet psychic to help bring her baby home.

“Anyone who has ever loved a pet and lost a pet will understand this pain that I’m feeling – My heart is broken. I have been in tears, so sad and depressed,” Hilton wrote in a lengthy social media post. “I feel like part of me is missing and nothing is the same without her here. Diamond Baby is my everything, truly like a daughter to me. We were inseparable, she was my best friend and always by my side.”

Hilton believes Diamond Baby, whom she’s had since 2016, may have run away while Hilton was at a photoshoot. In the midst of moving houses, Hilton suggested that the movers may have left a door open.

She has set up a tip email at finddiamondbaby@gmail.com, pleading for any leads to help track down Diamond Baby.

Expanding the search to the masses was a last resort for Hilton, who wrote: “I’ve been scared to put out an APB to the public for her because people can be cruel and I worry about her safety but I’m desperate and the more time that passes, the farther away I feel from the chances are of me getting her back.”

Comments / 5

Deborah
2d ago

Sending Prayers to Heaven for you...I pray that you get your Beloved lil Furbaby back🐾🐕💞...In Jesus Christ Holy Name Amen 🙏✝️💗

Reply
6
Related
Rolling Stone

Noah Cyrus Grapples with Her Desires in Lockdown on ‘I Just Want a Lover’ as New Album Drops

Noah Cyrus just wants a love that’s real. Is that too much to ask for? On Friday, as she celebrated the release of her LP The Hardest Part, Cyrus dropped the introspective, metaphoric video for her single “I Just Want a Lover.” “In the united hate of America/The hearts are just as broken as the nation,” she sings to open the track. “Where all they do is tear each other down/Trapped inside this permanent staycation.” The Actual Objects-directed video captures Cyrus in several blurried scenes — a bright purple entryway, a completely darkened room, and as she stands in front of...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Roseanne Barr Attempts Career Revival With ‘A Roseanne Comedy Special’

Rosanne Barr seems to be hoping three years is enough time for audiences to forget her past controversies. The comedian is attempting a career revival with a stand-up special aptly titled, A Roseanne Comedy Special, set for release via the Fox News streaming service Fox Nation in early 2023. It will mark her first stand-up special in 16 years. “Roseanne is a comedy icon whose humor connects with the American audience like no other,” said Jason Klarman, president of Fox Nation, in a statement. “Her ability to channel the challenges of everyday people and find the humor in it all...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Trump Is Now Claiming He Can Declassify Documents Telepathically

Donald Trump went on Fox News Wednesday night to vent to Sean Hannity about the civil fraud lawsuit New York Attorney General Letitia James slapped on him and three of his children earlier in the day. The former president didn’t exactly clear his name, instead claiming repeatedly that he has plenty of cash, very little debt, and that James’ investigation is nothing more than a political stunt. The conversation eventually turned to another of Trump’s myriad legal quandaries: the Justice Department’s investigation into the material he was — and maybe still is — hoarding at Mar-a-Lago. Trump has long argued...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paris Hilton
Newsweek

Watch as Cat Missing for Several Days Returns Home, Rings Doorbell

One polite cat finally managed to find her way home after going missing for days, making sure to ring the doorbell when she returned. Owner Stefanie Whitley, of Long Island, New York, said the doorbell camera has long been a "staple" in her family, with them using it for all the conventional reasons. "Whenever a package arrives, when our children get off the bus, when anyone walks by, or even when your pet returns home," she explained.
PETS
notabully.org

10 Dog Breeds That Bond With One Person

NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. When asked to describe dogs, one word that almost always comes to mind is, “loyal.” There are hundreds of thousands of stories depicting the incredible connections found between man and dog, bonds that have survived the tests of time going back centuries.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Dog#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment
msn.com

Man Returns Home From Having His Dog Cremated To Find A Strange Pooch on His Porch

One of the most moving things I’ve ever heard about losing a pet is that, while they are only with you for a little while, you are their entire lives. For animals like dogs and cats, their lifetimes are so short compared to ours that we experience many instances of pet loss throughout our pet-having years. I have a friend who absolutely believes that her current dog is a miniature reincarnation of one she had in her youth that has come back to find her again.
PETS
Field & Stream

Watch Three Men Save a Pet Dog from 12-Foot Anaconda

What would you do if your dog ended up in the grips of the world’s largest snake? Three men featured in an epic Nature’s Brutal Instagram video faced just that scenario in 2018. At the beginning of the video, a man reaches toward the muddy edge of a small stream in the Brazilian Amazon and rotates a massive form in the water. He grabs a tail and pulls as another man rushes to his side and helps. The long spotted underbelly of a huge snake emerges—an anaconda.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

LOOK: Crocodile Swallows Zebra Whole in the Most Gruesome Photo You’ll See All Week

The Maasai Mara national game reserve in Narok, Kenya, is home to some of the world’s most spectacular wildlife. In fact, the prominent conservation area is world-renowned for its thriving populations of lion, leopard, cheetah, and elephant. The reserve also houses zebra, hippos, crocodiles, and the endangered black rhino, along with hundreds of other awe-inspiring species.
ANIMALS
RadarOnline

Tom Hanks' Rebellious Son Chet Drinks Water During Tense Family Dinner After His Parents 'Cut Him Off' For Allegedly Boozing Again

Tom Hanks' wife Rita Wilson appeared emotional during a tense dinner with their troubled son, Chet Hanks. The estranged trio reunited for a meal in Malibu over the long weekend, but their time together was anything but pleasant, RadarOnline.com has learned. The chilly family dinner went down at Tra Di Noi restaurant on Sunday night. Rita, 65, appeared to be wiping away tears as Chet sat across from her. Her 32-year-old rebellious son recently labeled himself "the only hell my momma ever raised." Chet looked smug during his mother's breakdown over dinner and puffed away on his vape pen. Tom's...
MALIBU, CA
RadarOnline

‘A Huge Rift’: Miley Cyrus Cuts Off Her Dad Billy Ray As Mom Tish Fights Him In Divorce Court

Miley Cyrus has completely shut dad Billy Ray out of her life in the wake of her parents’ bitter divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. After Miley’s mom, Tish, 55, filed papers in April to end her turbulent 28- year marriage to Achy Breaky Heart country star Billy Ray, 61, a bitter family feud exploded — with Miley cutting all ties with her father, sources close to the situation tell RadarOnline.com.
RELATIONSHIPS
PetsRadar

Cat's sweet goodbye to dying dog leaves netizens in tears

While it's never easy losing a beloved pet for us humans, spare a thought for our furry companions. Bunny the cat has gone viral for her tender goodbye to her family's dog, leaving many netizens tearful. In the emotional video, seen 3.5 million times over on TikTok channel @ekkykay (opens...
PETS
ohmymag.co.uk

Heartbroken ‘new mum’ dog was taken away from her puppies and dumped in the park

A 5-year-old brindle terrier cross named by the RSPCA Florence was struggling to breathe when a couple came across her in Hull, England. Thankfully, they were just in time to save the abandoned animal’s life. A new mum who had her puppies taken away from her, Florence was in extreme distress. But to her rescuers' relief, the resilient pooch found happiness again in her new forever home.
ANIMALS
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

80K+
Followers
22K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy