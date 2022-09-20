Read full article on original website
Social Media Reacts to LeBron James Showing Off New Shaved-Head Look: 'Welcome to the Bald Side My Brother'
LeBron James appeared to show off a newly shaved head in his Instagram story on Tuesday A new look LeBron James has arrived — at least on Instagram. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Lakers star shared a picture of himself smiling in a barber's chair with his head seemingly shaved bald. As some pointed out on social media, the picture channeled two other famous NBA players who rocked the bald look with confidence when the time inevitably came — Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. For years, James' hair...
Shaq Called Out By Ben Simmons: NBA World Reacts
Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons recently appeared on "The Old Man and the Three" podcast. While on JJ Redick's show, the three-time All-Star opened up about his struggle with mental health. "I was in such a bad place where I was like, f---, I'm trying to get here and you...
LeBron James Appears To Shave His Head, Go Completely Bald
LeBron James’ new hairdo made the online world go crazy. On Tuesday, the Lakers star posted a photo to his Instagram story that sent social media wild. The photo showed him sporting a completely bald head. James, who turns 38 this December, smiles while wearing a barber cape. Nick...
Nike Officially Unveils the LeBron XX
Entering his 20th season in the Association with a new head coach and new personnel on his squad, LeBron James is locked in and ready to hunt down his fifth championship ring. And of course, with a new batch of 82 games set to be played, The King is going to have new footwear to lace up all year long, his go-to being his newest.
LeBron James, Savannah James & Their Family Take Us Inside Their Home With Gorgeous Vanity Fair Photo Profile
On Tuesday, September 13, Vanity Fair published a photo portfolio of LeBron James, his wife Savannah, and their three children, Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri.
Shaquille O'Neal Reveals His Reaction To Jerry Buss' Decision To Trade Him To The Miami Heat
The Los Angeles Lakers are without a doubt one of the most iconic NBA franchises in the history of the league. There are many amazing players who contributed to making the Lakers reach this place in the eyes of fans. But apart from the players, there was another important figure...
Nike Reveals the Next Signature Sneaker for NBA Icon LeBron James
LeBron James is taking his signature performance shoe line to new heights with his latest: the Nike LeBron 20, which celebrates both his 20th year with the athletic giant and in the NBA. The basketball star’s new low-top sneaker — the first to debut in the silhouette in James’ collection — features a synthetic-wrapped lateral across its uppers in a mint green “Time Machine” palette. The woven texture is punctuated by two layered Swoosh logos: one mint green, beneath a second with a pink and purple ombré hue. Light green laces and deep pink counters finished the pair’s top layer. Beneath,...
Adam Silver Releases Statement on Sarver’s Plan to Sell Suns, Mercury
The NBA’s commissioner shared his response to Sarver’s plan to sell both basketball teams.
Celtics Rumors: 'Optimism' Grant Williams, Boston Will Agree to Contract Extension
The Boston Celtics reportedly have "optimism" they'll agree to a contract extension with power forward Grant Williams ahead of the NBA's Oct. 17 deadline. Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports reported Tuesday the sides haven't talked since earlier in the offseason and there are no further discussions currently scheduled, but one source involved in the process believes the deadline may spur action in the coming weeks.
Winners and Losers of Detroit Pistons and Utah Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic Trade
Home improvement shows love to show you scenes of "demolition day." The Utah Jazz have given you an entire demolition summer. On Thursday, another piece of the old core was removed. In the wake of the megadeals that sent Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Jazz traded sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee.
Suspended Sarver says he’s decided to sell Suns, Mercury
Robert Sarver says he has started the process of selling the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury, a move that came barely a week after he was suspended by the NBA over workplace misconduct that included racist speech and hostile behavior toward employees. The decision was quickly applauded by many —...
Lakers Rumors: LA Held Trade Talks With Pacers This Week; IND Still Seeks 2 1sts
The Los Angeles Lakers and Indiana Pacers engaged in trade talks this week, but Indiana's asking price of two unprotected first-round picks was too high. Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported that news during an appearance on Bally Sports on Wednesday. Charania mentioned Indiana center Myles Turner and...
Celtics' Ime Udoka Reportedly Won't Resign as HC After Alleged Staff Relationship
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka reportedly will not resign from his position while he awaits punishment from the Boston Celtics for having a consensual relationship with a female member of the organization, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes. Per multiple reports, he is potentially facing punishment and possibly a...
Celtics' Ime Udoka Suspended for 2022-23 Season Following Alleged Affair with Staffer
The Boston Celtics announced that they have suspended head coach Ime Udoka for the entire 2022-23 season for "violations of team policies." A decision regarding his future with the team past this season will be made at a later date. "I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire...
Who Takes the Last Shot: Rockets Edition
Houston has a group of young and hungry players. Do you trust the youth or go with the veteran bucket-getter? 🗳
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard Cleared for 5-on-5 Activity amid Knee Injury Rehab
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard has been cleared for five-on-five activities, team president Lawrence Frank told reporters Thursday. Frank said Leonard "feels great" as the team prepares to open training camp next week. The five-time All-Star missed the entire 2021-22 season amid recovery from a partial ACL tear. With...
Bulls' Lonzo Ball to Have Surgery on Knee Injury; Will Be Re-Evaluated in 4-6 Weeks
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball will undergo an arthroscopic debridement of his left knee that could keep him out for the start of the regular season, the team announced Wednesday. He will be re-evaluated in four-to-six weeks. The Bulls open their regular season exactly four weeks from Wednesday on Oct....
NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Julius Randle Trade, Jae Crowder and Grant Williams
The 2022-23 NBA season will arrive sooner than you think. Media day is just around the corner, with training camps to commence shortly thereafter. Throw in a handful of preseason contests, and poof—the new campaign will be here. With the season so close, front offices are finalizing their plans...
LeBron James responds to big Robert Sarver news
LeBron James has issued a response to the news that Robert Sarver will sell the Phoenix Suns in the wake of a workplace misconduct investigation. Sarver announced Wednesday that he would sell both the Suns and the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury after the NBA found that he used racist language and engaged in sexually inappropriate conduct as Suns owner. James offered a swift reaction on Twitter by saying he was “proud to be part of a league committed to progress.”
Ben Simmons Says Nets Are 'a Great Fit for What I Do'
Ben Simmons is excited about what he can accomplish alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving with the Brooklyn Nets as he prepares to return to the court after sitting out the entire 2021-22 season. The three-time NBA All-Star discussed his outlook with the Nets, who acquired him in a February...
