ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Belgian bishops propose prayer for gay couples, not marriage

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0i2sYHeD00

Belgian bishops on Tuesday published a proposed text for a prayer liturgy for same-sex couples that includes prayers, Scriptural readings and expressions of commitment, despite a 2021 Vatican directive barring church blessings for gay couples.

The Flemish-speaking bishops stressed that the “moment of prayer” was by no means akin to a sacramental marriage, which Catholic doctrine says is a lifelong union between a man and woman. Rather, they said their proposal is part of the Belgian church’s effort to be more responsive to its gay members and to “create a climate of respect, recognition and integration.” They cited Pope Francis ’ call for the church to be more welcoming to gays.

The publication of the text, first reported by the Dutch newspaper Nederlands Dagblad, marks the latest salvo in efforts by more progressive churches to extend greater outreach to gays, led by the German church and its controversial “synodal” process of dialogue with the German laity.

Catholic teaching holds that gays must be treated with dignity and respect, but that homosexual acts are “intrinsically disordered.”

Last year, the Vatican’s doctrine office decreed that the church cannot bless same-sex unions “because God cannot bless sin.”

The proposed Belgian ceremony includes an “opening word, opening prayer, Scripture reading” as well as the texts of two proposed prayers — one committing both parties to themselves and the other, a prayer of the community for the couple — and ends with the “Our Father prayer, a closing prayer and a blessing.”

Tommy Scholtes, spokesman for Belgium's bishops conference, denied the proposal amounted to a “blessing” much less a sacramental marriage. He said it was part of the Belgian bishops’ decision to create contact people within each diocese in charge of pastoral care for gays.

With such “point of contacts” created, Scholtes said there will be “an opportunity for homosexual couples to pray together, and others will also be able to pray for them.”

“But there is no blessing, no exchange of consent, there is nothing like a marriage,” he told The Associated Press.

The text of the proposed commitment prayer suggests that the couple thank God for letting them find each other and pledge to be there for one another throughout their lives. The community then responds with a prayer of its own, praying for God’s grace to “make their commitment to each other strong and faithful.”

The Rev. James Martin, who has championed greater church outreach to the LGBTQ community, said the Flemish-language text suggests a blessing.

Given a same-sex couple in the prayer, "then you are asking God to be with same-sex partners not only in the home they share, but in what the prayer calls their ‘commitment,’” Martin said. “So, unless I’m missing something in the translation, while the prayer is not a formal ratification of same-sex marriage, when you invoke the mercy of God on anyone, you are asking God to bless them.”

———

Petrequin reported from Brussels.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Leader of Christian faith group linked to Amy Coney Barrett admitted driving women to tears in leaked video

A religious leader at a secretive Christian faith group linked to Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett seemingly admitted that the church’s teachings about gender made women cry. In a leaked video obtained by The Guardian, Dorothy Ranaghan — the wife of People of Praise founder Kevin Ranaghan — recounts how women who first joined People of Praise in the 1970s wore sunglasses to hide their tears when they heard teachings about “hardships and the role of men and women.”“Some of the women – who are still in my women’s group, as a matter of fact – were wearing...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Francis
Alissa Rose

Man claims to be Jesus Christ living in Australia

A man named Alan John Miller believes that he is Jesus Christ himself. Alan John Miller is an Australian former computer engineer who claims to be the reincarnation of Jesus. Alan John Miller is a divorced father of two who claims to have been Jesus Christ in a past life. He also claimed that his first marriage ended as he began to recall details of the supposed reincarnation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gay Marriage#Marriages#Same Sex Marriage#Gay People#Gay Community#Racism#Belgian#Vatican#Catholic#Dutch#German
Tampa Bay Times

Jesus was not a white Christian American | Letters

I am one of many Christians who are deeply troubled by the kind of Christianity being used by more and more politicians and religious leaders, including the governor of Florida. In the name of “religious freedom” and fighting for Christ, these people are urging us to deepen the dividing lines of “good versus evil,” feeding mistrust, fear and hatred. White Christian nationalism misses the heart of the life and teachings of Jesus: Love God, love neighbor as self and love enemies. In following Jesus, the law of love is to be our guide, including in public discourse and decision-making (like voting). Finally, to other white Christians, let us remember that Jesus was not a white Christian American. Jesus was a brown Jew, living under the oppression of the empire of his time, and his chosen weapon was nonviolent inclusive love.
RELIGION
BBC

Iran sentences two LGBT activists to death

Two LGBT activists have been sentenced to death in Iran, rights groups say. A court in Urmia found Zahra Seddiqi Hamedani, 31, and Elham Choubdar, 24, guilty of "corruption on Earth". The Hengaw Organization for Human Rights reported that they were accused of promoting homosexuality, promoting Christianity and communicating with...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Vatican City
ABC News

ABC News

840K+
Followers
179K+
Post
472M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy