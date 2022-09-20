Read full article on original website
New charges lead to revocation of probation for Berrien County man
District Attorney Chase Studstill announced the revocation of the probation of Zachery Paul Zeigler in the Superior Court of Berrien County. Zeigler was original sentenced during the February term of court in 2019 to six years with the first two in confinement after pleading guilty to false imprisonment and battery family violence.
Omega man sentenced for assaulting an officer, terroristic treats in Cook County
An Omega man was sentenced in August following a 2018 assault on a police officer in Cook County. Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney Chase L. Studstill announced that 31-year-old Clyde Hamby, Jr., of Omega, was sentenced August 24, for felony charges of aggravated assault on a police officer, terroristic threats and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Calhoun State prisoner sentenced in drug conspiracy
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Calhoun State prisoner was sentenced to federal prison Thursday for his involvement in a heroin and methamphetamine trafficking network directed by himself and another person, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. Eric Gilbert, 46, was sentenced to 228...
Moultrie man sentenced for more than 50 years in 2021 Cook County shooting
A man will remain behind bars after a plea was entered in the July Term of Court. Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney Chase L. Studstill announced that 45-year-old James Avery, of Moultrie, was sentenced July 28, on felony charges of two counts of aggravated battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Murder conviction upheld in 2017 Albany double homicide
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction of a man sentenced in connection to the 2017 shooting deaths of two teenagers. Joseph Jones III was convicted on murder and aggravated assault charges in connection to the deaths of Quatez Strong and Jalen Walker. In...
Man sentenced to 20 years for 3 separate cases
NASHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A 19-year-old man was sentenced on several different charges in connection to three different cases, according to the Alapaha Judicial Circuit. On Sept. 9, Ziron Dicorey Palmer was sentenced in three separate felony cases of child molestation in one case, aggravated stalking and sexual exploitation of a child in a second case and aggravated stalking, terroristic threats and inciting a riot in a third case.
Omega man sentenced to 25 years in police aggravated assault case
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Omega man was sentenced in an aggravated assault case that happened in 2018, according to Alapaha Judicial Circuit. Clyde Doyle Hamby, Jr., 31, was sentenced on felony charges of aggravated assault on a police officer, terroristic threats and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
9 charged in fight at Dougherty High
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Nine students were charged after a fight that happened at Dougherty Comprehensive High School on Wednesday, according to the Dougherty County School System. The school system said several students were involved in a fight on the high school’s campus. After a preliminary investigation by the...
Georgia Bureau of Investigation requested to investigate death in Cairo
The Cairo Police Department requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to assist it in a death investigation of an 18 year old.
GBI, Cairo police investigating death of missing teen
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to help investigate the death of a missing teen in Cairo Wednesday. The GBI says that their agency was requested by the Cairo Police Department around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. 18-year-old Lewis Herring, Jr. was found deceased in the Forrest Lawn Cemetery, located...
Americus police make arrests, seek suspects in gun cases
AMERICUS — Two suspects were detained and two others are at large after recent gun-related incidents here. Americus Police Department officers responded to the 500 Block of East Forsyth Street after receiving a report of shots being fired. Two Hispanic males reported that they had been chased and shot at by two black male suspects. Investigation of the incident identified the two suspects as a juvenile who has been detained and Jyquavious Malik Pitts, 21, of Americus.
Former operator sentenced to 20 years for neglect, exploitation
A woman convicted of operating an unlicensed personal care home in Georgia received a 20-year prison sentence on neglect and exploitation charges. Michelle Oliver, former owner and operator of Miracle One Care Center in Hiram, GA, was convicted last week following a seven-day jury trial in Dougherty County on one count of operating an unlicensed personal care home, one count of willful deprivation of an elder person, seven counts of willful deprivation of a disabled adult and 51 counts of financial exploitation of a disabled adult.
No injuries in Albany armed robbery
Albany police responded to Murphy's Express, in the 200 block of Cordele Road, on Tuesday evening for an armed robbery. Upon arrival, police spoke with the clerk who told police that he was cleaning the exterior of the business when he was approached by a man demanding money. A man...
No injuries reported after bullet passes through West Gordon home
Albany police are investigating a late-night shooting on West Gordon Wednesday. Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of West Gordon Avenue around 11 p.m. Officers made contact with the victim who told police she was laying in bed scrolling through her phone when she heard several gunshots. The victim...
4 arrested, 11 cited following Highway 300 road check in Crisp County
Numerous law enforcement agencies teamed up for a road check in Crisp County. The Crisp County Sheriff's Office and the Middle Georgia Traffic Enforcement Network conducted a road check on Georgia Highway 300 in Crisp County Friday night. Citations were issued for suspended licenses, seat belt violations, child restraint violations...
Eufaula Police arrest four juveniles on fraudulent credit card charges
EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Eufaula Police Department is investigating a case of credit card fraud that led to the arrest of four Lakeside School students, ranging from 14 years old to 17 years old. The investigation showed these fraudulent transactions were taking place since the previous school year. Eufaula Police say that the suspects […]
Eufaula Police: Students stole classmates’ credit info to buy sneakers, other items
EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – Several students at Lakeside School are facing felony charges, after allegedly stealing other students’ debit/credit card numbers and using the info to purchase thousands of dollars worth of items including expensive sneakers. Eufaula investigators say the card numbers were being obtained in an area common to athletes. The suspects were allegedly […]
Colquitt County deputies need help from community to find missing man
The Colquitt County Sheriff Office is seeking community help to find a missing man. CCSO says that 24-year-old Tyler Aubrey Wood has been missing since September 16. He was seen near Old Doerun Rd, in Moultrie. Tyler stands at 5’08’ and weighs 130 pounds. The sheriff’s office says that he...
Decatur deputies seek help to identify two wanted for Attapulgus incident
The Decatur County Sheriff's Office needs help from the public to identify two people. Deputies say that the two are wanted after an incident at the Dollar General in Attapulgus. According to law enforcement, the female in the photos may be a missing juvenile from Decatur County. Anyone with information...
1 injured after vehicle flipped and struck concrete divider in Albany
Albany police are investigating a serious accident that happened on Saturday. On September 17, police responded to an accident at North Westover Boulevard and Nottingham Way. Police say that the driver of a maroon Chevrolet Silverado was traveling eastbound from the Liberty Expressway, through the intersection, when the vehicle left the roadway.
