Bills OL Bobby Hart slapped with 1-game suspension for punching Titans coach
It was an action-packed contest between the Buffalo Bills and the Tennessee Titans as the two teams faced off on the field for their Week 2 matchup. The Bills flexed their collective muscle all over the Titans (and the rest of the league), as Josh Allen and Co. emerged with another highly impressive victory in the new season.
Buffalo Bills Vet Lineman Suspended For Punch That Hit Titans Coach
Bobby Hart was issued a one-game suspension on Tuesday for his involvement in a fight following the Bills’ blowout win win over the Titans.
Dane Jackson ‘Walks Out of Hospital’: Update on Buffalo Bills’ Scary Neck Injury
Bills cornerback Dane Jackson is “home after walking out of the hospital” on Tuesday after sustaining a neck injury in Monday night’s 41-7 win over the visiting Titans.
'Bills Mafia' reacts to Buffalo's dominating win on 'Monday Night Football' over Titans
Following the Buffalo Bills’ trouncing of the Tennessee Titans on “Monday Night Football” in Orchard Park, members of “Bills Mafia” were enthralled with the team’s performance. Read more here:
WATCH: Bills' Sean McDermott post-Titans win locker room speech
Bills head coach Sean McDermott and quarterback Josh Allen led the locker room breakdown for the team after their huge win against the Titans. The Bills routed the visitors by a score of 41-7. Regardless, the coach and QB were already quickly moving onto the Dolphins. That’s who the Bills...
Bills WR Stefon Diggs & QB Josh Allen: Plans to 'Grow Old' Together
There might not be a more unstoppable quarterback-receiver duo in the NFL than Buffalo Bills superstars Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs. The duo displays a natural chemistry, one that has been on full-throttle through the Bills' first two games of the season. That chemistry is part of what ...
Bills at Dolphins: Thursday injury reports
CB Dane Jackson (neck) DT Jordan Phillips (hamstring) FB Reggie Gilliam (elbow) Notes: Oliver, Settle were both injured in Week 1. … Davis was a late scratch in Week 2. .. Jackson was released from the hospital but has not practiced this week. … Poyer was downgraded from limited to DNP. … Knox was upgrade from out to limited practice on Thursday.
Stock up, stock down following the Bills' win over the Titans
Following the Buffalo Bills’ 41-7 win over the Tennessee Tians in Week 2, here is Bills Wire’s latest stock report:. Diggs had a fantastic day, no doubt about it. He caught 12 of 14 passes thrown his way for 148 yards and three touchdowns. Stock up: Josh Allen.
