Oswego, NY

oswegocountynewsnow.com

Fulton varsity girls soccer team dominates in win over Syracuse

FULTON — The Fulton varsity girls soccer team steamrolled past visiting Syracuse with a dominant 4-1 victory on Tuesday. Following a hectic first five minutes that saw a shot from Fulton rattle the crossbar and two great chances from Syracuse, the game settled down with the Red Raiders controlling the pace. The Syracuse defense was put under constant pressure by forwards Mya Carroll, Gianna Thurlow and Aubrey Bush.
FULTON, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Buccaneer golf team drives to victory at Central Square

OSWEGO — After more than a week hiatus, the Oswego varsity golf team, led by sophomore Kevin Waters, whose early season play has put him in the SCAC Player of the Year conversation, headed to Greenview Golf Club to do battle with Central Square on its scenic front nine par-36 championship track.
OSWEGO, NY
Syracuse.com

11 Section III teams ranked top 10 in first state football poll

Syracuse, N.Y. — Week 3 of high school football is set to kick off this weekend but before the action begins, the state has released its first version of rankings. There are 11 Section III teams ranked in the top 10 of their respective classes: Christian Brothers Academy (No. 6) in AA; Fayetteville-Manlius (No. 9) in A; Indian River (No. 4) and Homer (No. 7) in B; Cazenovia (No. 4) and General Brown (No. 9) in C; Dolgeville (No. 6) and Cato-Meridian (No. 10) in D; and West Canada Valley (No. 4), New York Mills (No. 6) and Morrisville-Eaton (No. 10) in 8-Man.
SYRACUSE, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Oswego Kartway’s Fall Frenzy 200 to pay $1,500 to winner

OSWEGO — After a three-year hiatus, Oswego Kartway’s Fall Frenzy will return on Friday, Sept. 23, featuring the Pro Clone 360 Fall Frenzy 200. That event will pay a record $1,500 to the winner. The evening finale will be the longest-running event ever held at the Kartway, running...
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Buccaneer Boosters Golf Tournament ‘a huge success’ at Oswego Country Club

OSWEGO — The Buccaneer Boosters Golf Tournament was held Saturday at Oswego Country Club. “The event was a huge success for us again this year, with the support of so many local businesses and community members that came out to enjoy a great day of golf at Oswego Country Club,” said Sean Callen, president of the Buc Boosters.
OSWEGO, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse men’s basketball: Three freshmen reportedly in contention for starting lineup

Is it ever too early for Syracuse Orange basketball season?. Syracuse looks to rebound from an under-.500 season, the first in the Jim Boeheim era. The reinforcements for the Orange come in the form of five incoming freshmen. Boeheim said towards the end of last season that he expected two or three of the young guns to be in the starting lineup this season. And early indications say that statement is true, as Jon Rothstein reported on Monday.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Here are 5 local festivals to welcome the fall season

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Located about 20 minutes outside of Syracuse, the town of LaFayette is surrounded by forestry, making it a prime location to appreciate central New York’s transition into autumn. The region has long been known for its great bounty of apples during the fall months.
LAFAYETTE, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

OCSD considers recommendations with possibility of shutting down Leighton elementary

OSWEGO — The Oswego City School District is going to consider recommendations from an efficiency study that could change class sizes and could shut down Frederick Leighton Elementary School. The Oswego City School District (OCSD) Board of Education voted to engage with the recommendations for the study at Tuesday’s...
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Walk-thru trunk or treat coming to Oswego Speedway

OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow announced Tuesday the city of Oswego, in collaboration with the Oswego Speedway, is hosting a free “walk-thru trunk or treating” Halloween event at the Oswego Speedway on Saturday, Oct. 29, from noon until 3 p.m. The event, first created in 2020, allows...
OSWEGO, NY

