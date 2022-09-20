ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee's BC Modern offers mid-century modern, industrial furniture

MILWAUKEE - Looking for mid-century modern, industrial, or eclectic furniture for your home, office or business? There’s a good chance BC Modern (3116 S. Chase Avenue) may have what you need. Brian Kramp is checking out the new location of this Milwaukee favorite that’s all about vintage vibes.
MILWAUKEE, WI
mkewithkids.com

5 Free Kid-Friendly Tours Happening This Weekend

This weekend is Doors Open Milwaukee, Historic Milwaukee’s annual event that offers more than 100 free tours of buildings around Milwaukee. This year, 22 tours are designated as family-friendly, and they’ll have family passports available to stamp at the locations you visit. Here are five of the free...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Glendale retail thefts, Milwaukee man arrested, officer honored

GLENDALE, Wis. - A Glendale police officer was recognized for apprehending a Milwaukee man wanted in connection with numerous retail thefts at Glendale businesses. According to police, Bobby Grady, 50, of Milwaukee, has racked up 11 cases in Milwaukee County and had warrants out of Waukesha County. Grady was arrested with two others on Aug. 7.
GLENDALE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee drive-thru job fairs, 3 locations Thursday

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's Office of Workforce Development will be holding Northside and Southside Drive-Thru Job Fairs on Thursday, Sept. 22. The events are intended to "job and skill seekers" looking for immediate employment opportunities, the city said. The job fairs are supported by Common Council members Milele Coggs (6th District),...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Downtown Milwaukee to host Halloween-spirited event

MILWAUKEE — Downtown Milwaukee will host a new Halloween event this year at Red Arrow Park. Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29. "We're bringing safe, family fun to the heart of downtown with our new pumpkin palooza," said Beth Weirick, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown, Business Improvement District No. 21. "Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee ushers in Halloween and the fall season in a way kids and families will never forget."
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Southside Dining Week: Milwaukee restaurants offer deals on meals

MILWAUKEE - More than 30 local restaurants on Milwaukee's south side are taking part in a week of great deals and great meals during North Shore Bank’s Southside Dining Week. FOX6's Brhett Vickery has a preview of what to expect throughout the next week. Try something new during Southside...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee 'regular illegal dumping spot' draws neighbors' ire

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man who lives on 35th and Fairmount says the neighborhood has become a makeshift dumpster. FOX6's cameras Tuesday, Sept. 20 found dressers, a wheelchair, tables and more dumped on the street. Apparently, it's been going on for two years. Steven Krause said he will call and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

27th and Roosevelt crash; Milwaukee police say 2 hospitalized

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded to a rollover crash on the city's north side early Thursday morning, Sept. 22. Police said a pickup truck hit a parked vehicle some around 12:45 a.m. and rolled over. Jaws of Life were used, and the truck's two occupants were taken to a hospital.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: Wednesday shootings wound 4 including boy

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Wednesday, Sept. 21 responded to at least three separate shootings. Four people, including a 15-year-old boy, were wounded in the incidents. 21st and Burnham. A 29-year-old Milwaukee man, police said, was shot several times just before 4 a.m. He was taken to a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee hit-and-run; woman hit crossing street at 16th and Lincoln

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a hit-and-run crash at 16th and Lincoln on the city's south side that left a 61-year-old Milwaukee woman hospitalized. The wreck happened around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21. A car was making a left turn and a struck the woman who was crossing the street. Police say the driver fled the scene.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Man wanted in Milwaukee shooting near 21st and Burnham

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police released surveillance images of a man wanted in a shooting near 21st and Burnham Wednesday morning, Sept. 21. Police said the victim, a Milwaukee man, 29, was shot several times just before 4 a.m. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Police...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee PD investigating fatal shooting west of I-43

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Thursday, Sept. 22, at approximately 10:33 a.m. at W. Highland Ave. and N. 12th St. Officials say that the victim, a 30-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained fatal gunshot injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are...
MILWAUKEE, WI

