BBC
Prince of Wales announcement was divisive, says senior Plaid politician
The naming of William as the new Prince of Wales was "divisive", according to a senior Plaid Cymru politician. Senedd member Cefin Campbell also asked whether, in today's "more inclusive" and "egalitarian" society, whether "we need a monarchy at all". King Charles announced William and Catherine were Prince and Princess...
BBC
Prince and Princess of Wales: William and Kate's Anglesey 'refuge'
When Flt Lt Wales was doing his helicopter training to become an RAF search and rescue pilot in 2010, like his fellow trainees he gave two preferences for his first posting. One was in Lossiemouth, in north east Scotland, and the other at Valley on Anglesey, off the north west coast of Wales.
BBC
'Christian focused' RE should be scrapped in schools, study says
Laws which mean schools have to teach "Christian focused" Religious Education (RE) and hold a daily act of collective worship should be scrapped, an Ulster Ulster (UU) research paper has said. It says more "controversial issues" should be taught in classrooms. There should also be "joint community schools" rather than...
BBC
Anger over Cambridgeshire bus company axing 18 routes
Cambridgeshire's mayor has called a bus company's plans to axe 18 routes as "unacceptable". According to data seen by the BBC, the routes, which are run by Stagecoach East, carried almost 90,000 passengers in June 2022, and lost £4.7m a year. The Tory leader of East Cambs District Council,...
Time Out Global
Could Wales be about to introduce a tourist tax?
It may not be the best time, given the cost-of-living crisis and all that, but Wales could be about to introduce a tourist tax. All overnight visitors would be charged extra, no matter where they are staying or whether they are visiting for business or leisure. The Welsh government said...
BBC
Covid-19 continues to drive fall in life expectancy in Scotland
Life expectancy in Scotland has fallen for another year, with Covid deaths pushing the figure down, according to official data. A report from the National Records of Scotland (NRS) showed the average life expectancy at birth for men was 76.6 years and 80.8 years for women. This was a decrease...
BBC
Welsh Tories say Wales' fracking ban should stay
Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd have backed Wales' keeping its ban on fracking, despite the Tory UK government's decision to end a mortarium in England. Labour Welsh ministers have opposed any new oil and gas extraction, including fracking, for years. The UK government argued an end to the ban was...
‘My respect would be increased’: Prince William urged to learn Welsh
Calls grow as first minister suggests Prince of Wales will want to ‘recognise the importance’ of language
U.K.・
BBC
NHS waiting list in Wales: Patients turn to surgery abroad
Several patients awaiting treatment on the Welsh NHS have turned to surgery abroad as waiting lists hit record levels again. One woman who waited for four-and-a-half years for a hip replacement said she spent several years' holiday money to get it done in Lithuania. Waiting lists hit a record of...
BBC
Free bus scheme for under-22s clocks up 21 million journeys
Young Scots have made more than 21 million free bus journeys since the travel scheme began at the start of the year, the Scottish government has said. Since January, everyone aged between five and 22 has been entitled to free bus travel. The government says more than half of the...
BBC
UK's first permanent memorial to WW2's Force K6
The UK's first permanent memorial to soldiers of World War Two's Force K6 has been unveiled in the Highlands. The detachment of the Royal Indian Army Service Corps was a transport unit that used mules to deliver supplies to front lines. During part of the war, Force K6 trained...
BBC
Glasgow students without flats told to consider quitting university
Students unable to find accommodation have been told by their university to considering deferring or even withdrawing from their studies. Hundreds of students have returned after the summer break with nowhere to stay due to a shortage of available flats and soaring rents. The situation has been described as "a...
BBC
Monarchy protest incident to be reviewed
At least one incident during protests following the death of the Queen in Scotland is to be reviewed, the justice secretary has confirmed. Police Scotland has faced criticism over arrests during events in Edinburgh to commemorate the late monarch. Keith Brown was asked at Holyrood whether the force's response was...
Wales may impose ‘visitor levy’ on overnight guests
Proposal to tax visitors – including Welsh residents – branded a ‘misguided and damaging bed tax’
BBC
Train strikes could impact the London Marathon
Train drivers and railway workers are set to stage the largest strike to date as part of a long-running row over pay. Members of the Aslef and RMT unions will walk out on 1 October in order to bring the rail network to an "effective standstill", union bosses said. Just...
Coffey promises £500 million ‘down payment’ for social care over winter
Health secretary Therese Coffey has promised a £500 million “down payment” for social care as part of plans to “rebalance” NHS and care funds. Unveiling her new plan for the NHS Ms Coffee also admitted NHS backlogs would rise before they fall. Speaking in the Commons on Thursday, she promised to have a “laser-like” focus on ambulance delays and said pharmacies would be able to prescribe more medications in a bid to free up GP time. As part of her emergency plan for the NHS, the new health secretary has set a new expectation for GP practices to see patients...
