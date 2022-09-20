ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Medical News Today

Which medication is best for adult ADHD?

Selecting the best medication for an adult with ADHD can be a process of trial and error. The most effective type of medication and its timing and dosage depends on a person’s history, genetics, and response to the drug. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is one of the most...
MENTAL HEALTH
McKnight's

Medicare Advantage enrollees get less post-acute care than traditional beneficiaries: analysis

Members of Medicare Advantage plans used post-acute care less than people with traditional Medicare, according to an analysis of 62 studies on beneficiaries’ experiences with affordability, utilization and quality of both plans. Overall, the investigation could not determine whether beneficiaries’ lower post-acute care use was associated with better or...
HEALTH SERVICES
KXLY

HIV + Hep C Coinfection Not Tied to Increased Type 1 MI Risk

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For people with HIV (PWH), hepatitis C virus (HCV) coinfection is not associated with an increased risk for type 1 myocardial infarction (T1MI), but the risk with increasing age is magnified for those with versus without HCV, according to a study published online Sept. 21 in the Journal of the American Heart Association.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
PsyPost

White children are especially likely to be overdiagnosed and overtreated for ADHD, according to a new study

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. White children are especially likely to be overdiagnosed and overtreated for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder during elementary school. That is the key finding from our recent peer-reviewed study. We analyzed data from 1,070 U.S. elementary school children who had displayed above-average...
KIDS
KXLY

Liver Cancer Risk May Rise for 2nd-, 3rd-Generation U.S. Mexicans

TUESDAY, Sept. 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The risk of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) appears to be increased for successive generations of U.S. Mexicans, according to a study presented at the 15th AACR Conference on the Science of Cancer Health Disparities in Racial/Ethnic Minorities and the Medically Underserved, held from Sept. 16 to 19 in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ahchealthenews.com

The dangerous condition on the rise among adolescents

It is no surprise that children and adolescents faced extreme difficulties academically, socially and emotionally as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. But what many people don’t realize is that the pandemic took a toll on the physical health of this age group, as well. I, like so many...
KIDS
CBS Miami

New research suggests daily multivitamin supplement may possibly improve cognition in older adults

MIAMI - New research suggests a daily multivitamin supplement could possibly improve cognition in older adults.Diane Lowe is healthy and active. At age 79, she's an avid skier and walks five miles a day. When she heard about a study testing whether a multivitamin could improve her brain health, she wanted to take part. "With lots of friends dealing with either dementia or Alzheimer's, it was certainly a motivator. Because the more we learn about the health issues and how we can better take care of ourselves, the better we all are," she said. Laura Baker, Ph.D. at Wake Forest University School of Medicine...
HEALTH
KXLY

AACR Issues 12th Annual Cancer Progress Report

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Considerable progress has been made to improve, extend, and save lives of patients with cancer in the last year, according to the 12th annual Cancer Progress Report released by the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR). Researchers from the AACR present recent...
CANCER
KXLY

US adults should get routine anxiety screening, panel says

U.S. doctors should regularly screen all adults under 65 for anxiety, an influential health guidelines group proposed Tuesday. It’s the first time the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force has recommended anxiety screening in primary care for adults without symptoms. The proposal is open for public comment until Oct. 17, but the group usually affirms its draft guidance.
MENTAL HEALTH
KXLY

Paternal Childhood Smoke Exposure Tied to Asthma Risk in Offspring

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Fathers’ passive smoke exposure through childhood may be associated with nonallergic asthma risk in offspring, according to a research letter published online Sept. 14 in the European Respiratory Journal. Jiacheng Liu, from the University of Melbourne in Australia, and colleagues examined...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
TheConversationAU

How do we support Indigenous people in Australia living with musculoskeletal conditions?

There have been national, state and local campaigns to “Close the Gap” in Australia. Despite this, considerable health gaps still exist between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people. Musculoskeletal conditions are an area of health where there is a significant difference between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people. Although Indigenous people experience musculoskeletal conditions more, their access to high-quality and culturally informed support remains low. Musculoskeletal conditions can have a considerable effect on people’s lives. Such conditions can affect a person’s ability to walk, complete simple tasks at home without help, and participate in sports or work. Government health organisations need to provide better support for Indigenous...
WORLD
KXLY

Performance of COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests With Nasal Self-Sampling Examined

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) — During the period of omicron emergence, the performance of COVID-19 rapid antigen tests with nasal self-sampling declined, according to a study published online Sept. 14 in The BMJ. Ewoud Schuit, Ph.D., from Utrecht University in the Netherlands, and colleagues conducted a diagnostic...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Sleep experts advise parents to seek medical advice before giving melatonin to children

Melatonin use among children and teenagers is on the rise, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports increased calls to poison control centers and visits to the emergency room, primarily because of more unintentional melatonin ingestions in young children. Today, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine released a health advisory encouraging parents to talk to a health care professional before giving melatonin or any supplement to children.
KIDS
KXLY

Telehealth May Increase Use of Specialty Care for Serious Mental Illness

THURSDAY, Sept. 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Greater county-level use of telemental health visits is associated with modest increases in contact with outpatient specialty mental health care professionals and a greater likelihood of follow-up after hospitalization among Medicare beneficiaries with serious mental illness, according to a study recently published in JAMA Network Open.
MENTAL HEALTH
calmsage.com

All About Psychotic Break (Sign, Causes & Treatment)

We often talk about a mental breakdown but did you know about a psychotic break? A psychotic break can be best described as a ‘loss of touch with reality. A psychotic break is considered an indication of an underlying mental health condition or warning sign that your present mental illness is worsening.
MENTAL HEALTH
Parents Magazine

How Do I Get My Child Assessed for ADHD?

My daughter's seventh grade teacher brought up some focus issues that she's having in class—daydreaming and distraction, to the point where it's interfering with her work. The teacher suggested an ADHD assessment, but I am wary of medicating my daughter. But I also don't want my child to struggle. Where do I begin to start the process?
KIDS

