Read full article on original website
Related
oswegocountynewsnow.com
VARSITY ROUNDUP: Oswego girls volleyball team rallies, but falls in five games at Cortland
The Oswego varsity girls volleyball team’s comeback effort fell just short against host Cortland on Wednesday. After Cortland won the first two games 25-23 and 25-18, Oswego charged back to win the next two by scores of 25-14 and 25-20.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Central Square rolls past Oswego varsity football team
OSWEGO — The Oswego High School varsity football team fell to a strong Central Square squad 58-0 on Friday at OHS. Oswego had problems from the jump as the Bucs fumbled the ball and turned it over on the second play of the game. The Redhawks took advantage of their favorable field position and five plays later found their way into the end zone on a Nathan Weed run.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego Kartway’s Fall Frenzy 200 to pay $1,500 to winner
OSWEGO — After a three-year hiatus, Oswego Kartway’s Fall Frenzy will return on Friday, Sept. 23, featuring the Pro Clone 360 Fall Frenzy 200. That event will pay a record $1,500 to the winner. The evening finale will be the longest-running event ever held at the Kartway, running...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
LAKER ROUNDUP: Men’s soccer falls; volleyball triumphs
BROCKPORT — The Oswego State men’s soccer team dropped a 1-0 decision at Brockport on Wednesday. The Eagles’ Russ Domm scored from a Max Voyer assist 6:24 into the second half for the game’s only goal.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oswegocountynewsnow.com
VARSITY ROUNDUP: Hannibal girls soccer team edges Homer; Buc girls fall to Redhawks
Zoey Turaj scored from an Amber Clarke assist and goalkeeper Sophia Salladin made 11 saves as the Hannibal varsity girls soccer team shut out visiting Homer 1-0 on Tuesday. Homer displayed some smart defensive tactics off the opening kick and it was definitely a battle between the top two goalies in the league.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Serrao’s second-half goal propels Oswego State to a 1-0 victory over Brockport in women’s soccer
OSWEGO — Junior Luigina Serrao scored 12:35 into the second half to give the Oswego State women’s soccer team a 1-0 triumph over Brockport on Wednesday at Laker Turf Stadium. Lexie Thompson assisted on the goal.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Sachel’s 8 aces contribute to Fulton volleyball team’s winning hand vs. Bucs
OSWEGO — Another installment of the Fulton-Oswego rivalry concluded Tuesday with a 3-0 sweep for the Red Raiders varsity girls volleyball team over the Buccaneers in Powers Gymnasium at Leighton Elementary School. Fulton won with set wins of 25-13, 25-12 and 25-15. The Raiders remained perfect on the season,...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
VARSITY ROUNDUP: Longley leads Hannibal football team over APW; Tigers top Fowler
Logan Longley carried 20 times for 202 yards and three touchdowns to help Hannibal defeat host Altmar-Parish-Williamstown 26-6 in varsity football action on Saturday. Longley’s TDs came on runs of 5, 33, and 13 yards.
RELATED PEOPLE
11 Section III teams ranked top 10 in first state football poll
Syracuse, N.Y. — Week 3 of high school football is set to kick off this weekend but before the action begins, the state has released its first version of rankings. There are 11 Section III teams ranked in the top 10 of their respective classes: Christian Brothers Academy (No. 6) in AA; Fayetteville-Manlius (No. 9) in A; Indian River (No. 4) and Homer (No. 7) in B; Cazenovia (No. 4) and General Brown (No. 9) in C; Dolgeville (No. 6) and Cato-Meridian (No. 10) in D; and West Canada Valley (No. 4), New York Mills (No. 6) and Morrisville-Eaton (No. 10) in 8-Man.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Registration is underway for Oswego Youth Basketball
OSWEGO — Registration details have been announced for the 2022-23 Oswego Youth Basketball season. Oswego Youth Basketball is for all boys and girls in grades K-12 interested in playing.
It’s lightning round time at Mike’s Mailbox: Nicknames, uniforms, Adam Weitsman’s next guest
Syracuse, N.Y. – With the start of the college basketball season just over a month away, the backlog of questions here at Mike’s Mailbox is becoming a problem. At my current rate, I’m not going to get to a lot of them before more questions start flooding in when the season begins.
New Twist To Fulton Speedway Outlaw 200 Halfway Break
FULTON – The traditional 15-minute halfway break at the Fulton Speedway Outlaw 200 always delivers intrigue. Be it gamesmanship, guesswork or simply necessary service, more times than not the work performed by race teams changes the complexion of the event. The lap 100 break will be a little more...
IN THIS ARTICLE
10 years ago, CNY soccer coach was about to die. Tuesday, he’ll celebrate life with game against alma mater
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Skaneateles assistant boys soccer coach Kevan Busa had the expected initial reaction when he looked at the Lakers’ schedule this summer and noticed that Marcellus was coming in for a visit on Sept. 27. “We better not lose that game,” Busa recalled thinking.
Axe: Adam Weitsman’s $1 million offer puts Syracuse in the gray area for NIL
Syracuse, N.Y. — When Dr. Evil put a pinky to his lip and offered to hold the world ransom for $1 million in the movie “Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery”, he was told that wasn’t exactly a lot of money these days. In the world...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police prepare for crowds, parties, ahead of the SU Football game
SU football is off to their best start in years with a chance of moving to 4-0 on the season when they face Virginia in the JMA Wireless Dome this Friday. With higher fan turnouts expected in the upcoming home games, Dome security, and security on the hill, are becoming increasingly important.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Let the sign wars begin: chicken joints jokingly spar off with arrival of Popeyes
OSWEGO — Two fast-food restaurants brought their best jokes to the sign post this week to mark the arrival of Popeyes in Oswego. Popeyes and KFC officially declared a sign war Monday, while the Louisiana style chicken joint celebrated its grand opening in Oswego. The friendly battle soon went viral.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Longtime Syracuse fast-food restaurant closes
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A fast-food restaurant that has served patrons in one of Syracuse’s poorest neighborhoods for decades has closed. The Burger King at 700 S. Salina St. on the city’s South Side shut down a little more than a week ago and its sign has been removed. A note on the door says the location “is closed for business. We apologize for the inconvenience.”
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Walk-thru trunk or treat coming to Oswego Speedway
OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow announced Tuesday the city of Oswego, in collaboration with the Oswego Speedway, is hosting a free “walk-thru trunk or treating” Halloween event at the Oswego Speedway on Saturday, Oct. 29, from noon until 3 p.m. The event, first created in 2020, allows...
Break out the fleece: After hot summer, fall weather descends upon Central NY
Syracuse, N.Y.—After another hot summer for Central New York, it looks like fall weather has come to stay. A cold front that rolled through Upstate New York overnight brought an abrupt end to a stretch of summery weather and ushered in cool days and cooler nights just in time for the start of fall.
Daily Orange
Here are 5 local festivals to welcome the fall season
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Located about 20 minutes outside of Syracuse, the town of LaFayette is surrounded by forestry, making it a prime location to appreciate central New York’s transition into autumn. The region has long been known for its great bounty of apples during the fall months.
Comments / 0