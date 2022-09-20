ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Comments / 0

Related
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Central Square rolls past Oswego varsity football team

OSWEGO — The Oswego High School varsity football team fell to a strong Central Square squad 58-0 on Friday at OHS. Oswego had problems from the jump as the Bucs fumbled the ball and turned it over on the second play of the game. The Redhawks took advantage of their favorable field position and five plays later found their way into the end zone on a Nathan Weed run.
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Oswego Kartway’s Fall Frenzy 200 to pay $1,500 to winner

OSWEGO — After a three-year hiatus, Oswego Kartway’s Fall Frenzy will return on Friday, Sept. 23, featuring the Pro Clone 360 Fall Frenzy 200. That event will pay a record $1,500 to the winner. The evening finale will be the longest-running event ever held at the Kartway, running...
OSWEGO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Central Square, NY
City
Oswego, NY
Oswego, NY
Sports
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Sachel’s 8 aces contribute to Fulton volleyball team’s winning hand vs. Bucs

OSWEGO — Another installment of the Fulton-Oswego rivalry concluded Tuesday with a 3-0 sweep for the Red Raiders varsity girls volleyball team over the Buccaneers in Powers Gymnasium at Leighton Elementary School. Fulton won with set wins of 25-13, 25-12 and 25-15. The Raiders remained perfect on the season,...
FULTON, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Waters
Syracuse.com

11 Section III teams ranked top 10 in first state football poll

Syracuse, N.Y. — Week 3 of high school football is set to kick off this weekend but before the action begins, the state has released its first version of rankings. There are 11 Section III teams ranked in the top 10 of their respective classes: Christian Brothers Academy (No. 6) in AA; Fayetteville-Manlius (No. 9) in A; Indian River (No. 4) and Homer (No. 7) in B; Cazenovia (No. 4) and General Brown (No. 9) in C; Dolgeville (No. 6) and Cato-Meridian (No. 10) in D; and West Canada Valley (No. 4), New York Mills (No. 6) and Morrisville-Eaton (No. 10) in 8-Man.
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneer#Greenview Golf Club#Bucs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Syracuse.com

Longtime Syracuse fast-food restaurant closes

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A fast-food restaurant that has served patrons in one of Syracuse’s poorest neighborhoods for decades has closed. The Burger King at 700 S. Salina St. on the city’s South Side shut down a little more than a week ago and its sign has been removed. A note on the door says the location “is closed for business. We apologize for the inconvenience.”
SYRACUSE, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Walk-thru trunk or treat coming to Oswego Speedway

OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow announced Tuesday the city of Oswego, in collaboration with the Oswego Speedway, is hosting a free “walk-thru trunk or treating” Halloween event at the Oswego Speedway on Saturday, Oct. 29, from noon until 3 p.m. The event, first created in 2020, allows...
OSWEGO, NY
Daily Orange

Here are 5 local festivals to welcome the fall season

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Located about 20 minutes outside of Syracuse, the town of LaFayette is surrounded by forestry, making it a prime location to appreciate central New York’s transition into autumn. The region has long been known for its great bounty of apples during the fall months.
LAFAYETTE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy