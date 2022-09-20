ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

oswegocountynewsnow.com

Oswego Kartway’s Fall Frenzy 200 to pay $1,500 to winner

OSWEGO — After a three-year hiatus, Oswego Kartway’s Fall Frenzy will return on Friday, Sept. 23, featuring the Pro Clone 360 Fall Frenzy 200. That event will pay a record $1,500 to the winner. The evening finale will be the longest-running event ever held at the Kartway, running...
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Buccaneer golf team drives to victory at Central Square

OSWEGO — After more than a week hiatus, the Oswego varsity golf team, led by sophomore Kevin Waters, whose early season play has put him in the SCAC Player of the Year conversation, headed to Greenview Golf Club to do battle with Central Square on its scenic front nine par-36 championship track.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego, NY
Oswego, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Central Square rolls past Oswego varsity football team

OSWEGO — The Oswego High School varsity football team fell to a strong Central Square squad 58-0 on Friday at OHS. Oswego had problems from the jump as the Bucs fumbled the ball and turned it over on the second play of the game. The Redhawks took advantage of their favorable field position and five plays later found their way into the end zone on a Nathan Weed run.
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Fulton varsity girls soccer team dominates in win over Syracuse

FULTON — The Fulton varsity girls soccer team steamrolled past visiting Syracuse with a dominant 4-1 victory on Tuesday. Following a hectic first five minutes that saw a shot from Fulton rattle the crossbar and two great chances from Syracuse, the game settled down with the Red Raiders controlling the pace. The Syracuse defense was put under constant pressure by forwards Mya Carroll, Gianna Thurlow and Aubrey Bush.
FULTON, NY
Syracuse.com

11 Section III teams ranked top 10 in first state football poll

Syracuse, N.Y. — Week 3 of high school football is set to kick off this weekend but before the action begins, the state has released its first version of rankings. There are 11 Section III teams ranked in the top 10 of their respective classes: Christian Brothers Academy (No. 6) in AA; Fayetteville-Manlius (No. 9) in A; Indian River (No. 4) and Homer (No. 7) in B; Cazenovia (No. 4) and General Brown (No. 9) in C; Dolgeville (No. 6) and Cato-Meridian (No. 10) in D; and West Canada Valley (No. 4), New York Mills (No. 6) and Morrisville-Eaton (No. 10) in 8-Man.
SYRACUSE, NY
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Special events committee wants Fulton Fall Festival to bring ‘sense of community’

FULTON — The second annual Fulton Fall Festival will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. along Lake Neatahwanta behind the Fulton War Memorial. The free event is presented by the Fulton Special Events Committee and will offer live music, food and various activities to the community. There will be over 100 vendors selling a wide variety of items, according to Special Events Committee member and Fulton Parks and Recreation Director Chris Waldron.
FULTON, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Walk-thru trunk or treat coming to Oswego Speedway

OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow announced Tuesday the city of Oswego, in collaboration with the Oswego Speedway, is hosting a free “walk-thru trunk or treating” Halloween event at the Oswego Speedway on Saturday, Oct. 29, from noon until 3 p.m. The event, first created in 2020, allows...
OSWEGO, NY
Daily Orange

Here are 5 local festivals to welcome the fall season

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Located about 20 minutes outside of Syracuse, the town of LaFayette is surrounded by forestry, making it a prime location to appreciate central New York’s transition into autumn. The region has long been known for its great bounty of apples during the fall months.
LAFAYETTE, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

John Long Wilson

John Long Wilson, “Duke,” was a loving father, a loyal and devoted husband, a friend, and a fly fisherman with a passion for environmental conservation. He peacefully swam into the stream in the sky on June 23, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones in his home in Helena, Montana, at the age of 75.
HELENA, MT
johnnyjet.com

The Finger Lakes: A Tale of Two Counties

Bruce Northam is the author of THE DIRECTIONS TO HAPPINESS, a 135-country quest for life lessons, and a Chicken Soup for the traveler—but with balls. Check out his alternative keynote on AmericanDetour.com and follow him on Facebook. The Finger Lakes’ magical Inns of Aurora. Sometimes your home state...
AURORA, NY

