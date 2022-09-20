Read full article on original website
Related
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego Kartway’s Fall Frenzy 200 to pay $1,500 to winner
OSWEGO — After a three-year hiatus, Oswego Kartway’s Fall Frenzy will return on Friday, Sept. 23, featuring the Pro Clone 360 Fall Frenzy 200. That event will pay a record $1,500 to the winner. The evening finale will be the longest-running event ever held at the Kartway, running...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Buccaneer golf team drives to victory at Central Square
OSWEGO — After more than a week hiatus, the Oswego varsity golf team, led by sophomore Kevin Waters, whose early season play has put him in the SCAC Player of the Year conversation, headed to Greenview Golf Club to do battle with Central Square on its scenic front nine par-36 championship track.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Registration is underway for Oswego Youth Basketball
OSWEGO — Registration details have been announced for the 2022-23 Oswego Youth Basketball season. Oswego Youth Basketball is for all boys and girls in grades K-12 interested in playing.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
VARSITY ROUNDUP: Oswego girls volleyball team rallies, but falls in five games at Cortland
The Oswego varsity girls volleyball team’s comeback effort fell just short against host Cortland on Wednesday. After Cortland won the first two games 25-23 and 25-18, Oswego charged back to win the next two by scores of 25-14 and 25-20.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Twist To Fulton Speedway Outlaw 200 Halfway Break
FULTON – The traditional 15-minute halfway break at the Fulton Speedway Outlaw 200 always delivers intrigue. Be it gamesmanship, guesswork or simply necessary service, more times than not the work performed by race teams changes the complexion of the event. The lap 100 break will be a little more...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
LAKER ROUNDUP: Men’s soccer falls; volleyball triumphs
BROCKPORT — The Oswego State men’s soccer team dropped a 1-0 decision at Brockport on Wednesday. The Eagles’ Russ Domm scored from a Max Voyer assist 6:24 into the second half for the game’s only goal.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Central Square rolls past Oswego varsity football team
OSWEGO — The Oswego High School varsity football team fell to a strong Central Square squad 58-0 on Friday at OHS. Oswego had problems from the jump as the Bucs fumbled the ball and turned it over on the second play of the game. The Redhawks took advantage of their favorable field position and five plays later found their way into the end zone on a Nathan Weed run.
10 years ago, CNY soccer coach was about to die. Tuesday, he’ll celebrate life with game against alma mater
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Skaneateles assistant boys soccer coach Kevan Busa had the expected initial reaction when he looked at the Lakers’ schedule this summer and noticed that Marcellus was coming in for a visit on Sept. 27. “We better not lose that game,” Busa recalled thinking.
IN THIS ARTICLE
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Serrao’s second-half goal propels Oswego State to a 1-0 victory over Brockport in women’s soccer
OSWEGO — Junior Luigina Serrao scored 12:35 into the second half to give the Oswego State women’s soccer team a 1-0 triumph over Brockport on Wednesday at Laker Turf Stadium. Lexie Thompson assisted on the goal.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Fulton varsity girls soccer team dominates in win over Syracuse
FULTON — The Fulton varsity girls soccer team steamrolled past visiting Syracuse with a dominant 4-1 victory on Tuesday. Following a hectic first five minutes that saw a shot from Fulton rattle the crossbar and two great chances from Syracuse, the game settled down with the Red Raiders controlling the pace. The Syracuse defense was put under constant pressure by forwards Mya Carroll, Gianna Thurlow and Aubrey Bush.
It’s lightning round time at Mike’s Mailbox: Nicknames, uniforms, Adam Weitsman’s next guest
Syracuse, N.Y. – With the start of the college basketball season just over a month away, the backlog of questions here at Mike’s Mailbox is becoming a problem. At my current rate, I’m not going to get to a lot of them before more questions start flooding in when the season begins.
11 Section III teams ranked top 10 in first state football poll
Syracuse, N.Y. — Week 3 of high school football is set to kick off this weekend but before the action begins, the state has released its first version of rankings. There are 11 Section III teams ranked in the top 10 of their respective classes: Christian Brothers Academy (No. 6) in AA; Fayetteville-Manlius (No. 9) in A; Indian River (No. 4) and Homer (No. 7) in B; Cazenovia (No. 4) and General Brown (No. 9) in C; Dolgeville (No. 6) and Cato-Meridian (No. 10) in D; and West Canada Valley (No. 4), New York Mills (No. 6) and Morrisville-Eaton (No. 10) in 8-Man.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Axe: Syracuse football’s star coaches remain mystery men. Why do fans rarely hear from them?
Syracuse, N.Y. — The two most significant voices that could be heard ahead of Friday night’s Syracuse-Virginia football game will remain silent this week. Syracuse offensive coordinator Robert Anae and quarterbacks coach Jason Beck came here from Virginia after coaching the Cavaliers’ offense to a top-five ranking in the country last season.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Special events committee wants Fulton Fall Festival to bring ‘sense of community’
FULTON — The second annual Fulton Fall Festival will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. along Lake Neatahwanta behind the Fulton War Memorial. The free event is presented by the Fulton Special Events Committee and will offer live music, food and various activities to the community. There will be over 100 vendors selling a wide variety of items, according to Special Events Committee member and Fulton Parks and Recreation Director Chris Waldron.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Walk-thru trunk or treat coming to Oswego Speedway
OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow announced Tuesday the city of Oswego, in collaboration with the Oswego Speedway, is hosting a free “walk-thru trunk or treating” Halloween event at the Oswego Speedway on Saturday, Oct. 29, from noon until 3 p.m. The event, first created in 2020, allows...
Daily Orange
Here are 5 local festivals to welcome the fall season
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Located about 20 minutes outside of Syracuse, the town of LaFayette is surrounded by forestry, making it a prime location to appreciate central New York’s transition into autumn. The region has long been known for its great bounty of apples during the fall months.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
John Long Wilson
John Long Wilson, “Duke,” was a loving father, a loyal and devoted husband, a friend, and a fly fisherman with a passion for environmental conservation. He peacefully swam into the stream in the sky on June 23, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones in his home in Helena, Montana, at the age of 75.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police prepare for crowds, parties, ahead of the SU Football game
SU football is off to their best start in years with a chance of moving to 4-0 on the season when they face Virginia in the JMA Wireless Dome this Friday. With higher fan turnouts expected in the upcoming home games, Dome security, and security on the hill, are becoming increasingly important.
johnnyjet.com
The Finger Lakes: A Tale of Two Counties
Bruce Northam is the author of THE DIRECTIONS TO HAPPINESS, a 135-country quest for life lessons, and a Chicken Soup for the traveler—but with balls. Check out his alternative keynote on AmericanDetour.com and follow him on Facebook. The Finger Lakes’ magical Inns of Aurora. Sometimes your home state...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Let the sign wars begin: chicken joints jokingly spar off with arrival of Popeyes
OSWEGO — Two fast-food restaurants brought their best jokes to the sign post this week to mark the arrival of Popeyes in Oswego. Popeyes and KFC officially declared a sign war Monday, while the Louisiana style chicken joint celebrated its grand opening in Oswego. The friendly battle soon went viral.
Comments / 0