Cardi B’s Reaction To Beyonce Personalized Gift Is Priceless

By Shamika Sanders
HelloBeautiful
HelloBeautiful
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wr1n6_0i2sTNPI00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J4eQX_0i2sTNPI00

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

It doesn’t matter how big of a celebrity you are, when Beyonce sends you a personalized copy of her Renaissance album, you fan out all the same. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are loyal members of the Beyhive and took to social media to share the autographed special edition vinyl with a handwritten note.

“Hard working, beautiful and talented queen, thank you for always supporting me. “Sending so much love to you and yours,” wrote Bey. “Respect, Beyoncé.”

Cardi was so elated by her gift, she threatened anyone who dare get close to it. “It’s so beautiful, so lovely. I’m gonna put it in a glass frame with laser beams on it,” she joked. “Anybody who gets motherf–king next to it is gonna get electrocuted on motherf–king sight,” she added. “I just wanna say thank you so much. I feel so special.”

Cardi B wasn’t the only celeb to show their Beyonce fandom. Her fellow H-Town Hottie, Megan Thee Stallion , also received a special hand-penned note.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)

Guess who sent me something,” Megan excitedly narrated the Tik Tok clip. “To My H-Town sister. I’ll always have love for you queen,” Beyonce inscribed the case.

Fans are eagerly waiting for visuals from Beyonce. In the meantime, Bey’s celeb fans are still enjoying the album. Yung Miami wrote, “Beyoncé album still hitting.” Even Kanye dropped his favorite Renaissance track, which happens to be Church Girl.

Church Girl, which samples Clark Sisters’ 1981 devotion Center Thy Will, is the reported follow-up single to Break My Soul. It debuted at No. 22 on the Billboard Hot 100 during the week of Aug. 13, RatedRNB reports .

Renaissance continues to have a chokehold on the culture providing the vibes for the summer transition into Beyonce…we mean Virgo season.

