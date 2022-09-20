Read full article on original website
Queen Elizabeth II just died. Here’s what will happen to her $500 million fortune
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smiles during a visit to officially open the new building of Thames Hospice in Maidenhead, Berkshire, on July 15, 2022. Her Majesty leaves behind over $500 million in personal assets from her 70 years on the throne, which Prince Charles will inherit when he is crowned king.
We are amused: how the Queen saw the funny side
From slapstick to dry wit, Elizabeth often used humour to defuse situations
Final picture of Queen Elizabeth II before her death
Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle surrounded by her family.The above picture is one of the last public images of the Queen, taken two days before her death at her Scottish home on 6 September 2022.It was taken by PA photographer Jane Barlow, who was chosen to record the moment the queen appointed the fifteenth prime minster of her reign, Liz Truss.On the evening of Thursday 8 September, a notice posted on the gates of Buckingham Palace read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this...
Queen Elizabeth II Owned The 2nd Most Expensive Car In The World. Here's Why It Was Special
Queen Elizabeth II notoriously traveled around in a custom Bentley, one that cost millions of dollars and was equipped with one-of-a-kind features.
How Queen Elizabeth Used Hatwear To Fool Everyone
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. As monarch for 70 years and as royalty for her entire life, Queen Elizabeth II was frequently in the public eye. At times during her reign, she had to change clothes up to five times a day to make sure she was wearing the right outfit for the occasion, according to Forbes. And as you might imagine, no detail was overlooked in her ensembles and the clothes and jewelry she wore to events and outings often had a deeper meaning. Some examples of her fashion diplomacy were when she met President Ronald Reagan in California while wearing a dress with California poppies embroidered on it. And when visiting Ireland in 2011, which has a long and troubled history with England, she wore a green coat and dress when she arrived, and for the state dinner there, her dress had over 2,000 embroidered shamrocks on it, per The Washington Post.
TMZ.com
Queen Elizabeth II's Will Determines Who Gets Her Beloved Horses, Dogs
Queen Elizabeth II is leaving behind a trove of precious possessions, but probably none more important to her than her beloved horses and dogs. As for who gets them ... it may take nearly a century to find out. The Queen adored her horses ... she had more than 100...
Karine Jean-Pierre discovers Queen Elizabeth II has died while answering Fox News question
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was lost for words as she heard the news that Queen Elizabeth II had died as she was giving a press briefing.Her Majesty died peacefully aged 96 on Thursday, 8 September, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced.Footage shows Ms Jean-Pierre answering a question from Fox News’ Peter Doocy before being informed of the monarch’s passing.“Our hearts and our thoughts go to the family members of the Queen,” Ms Jean-Pierre said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updatesThe Queen has died aged 96 after historic 70-year reign
Brits describe Queen Elizabeth II in one word
"Tenacious, unshakable, influential": CBS News asked everyday Brits to describe Queen Elizabeth II using just one word. Here's what they said.
Why Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral Will Include a Lead-Lined Coffin
When her funeral happens, one long-standing trend will end while Queen Elizabeth follows royal family tradition with her coffin.
U.K.・
Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral: Every Emotional Photo
A final goodbye. The royal family paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II during an emotional funeral on Monday, September 19. The event began with a short procession to Westminster Abbey from Westminster Hall, where the late monarch had been lying in state since Wednesday, September 14. King Charles III and his siblings — Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — led the procession alongside three of the queen’s grandchildren: Prince William, Prince Harry and Peter Phillips.
The auburn-haired cherub stealing the show: Social media users fall in love with 'superstar' choirboy singing his heart out at Queen's state funeral
Social media users have heaped praise on an auburn-haired choirboy who was filmed singing his heart out in Westminster Abbey during the Queen's state funeral. Throughout the service to celebrate the life of Queen Elizabeth II, the Choir of Westminster Abbey sang hymns and psalms as well as the National Anthem.
What the note left on Queen Elizabeth II's coffin says
The note from King Charles III was placed on a wreath of flowers.
U.K.・
The Unexpected Car Taking Queen Elizabeth To Her Funeral
Last week, when the Queen of England Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96, most thought that the hearse leading the procession through Scotland would be something quintessentially British, like a Bentley, Range Rover, Jaguar, or Rolls-Royce — marques which have featured multiple times in her own private collection. But the vehicle carrying the coffin though Scotland was from the other side of the English Channel. It's a decidedly German vehicle, in fact, a Mercedes E-Class.
CARS・
Harry And Meghan Return To LAX, Reportedly On British Airways
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have returned to Southern California after extending their trip to the UK by several days due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II. British tabloids report the couple flew British Airways to Los Angeles. Report: Harry And Meghan Back In California After British Airways Flight.
Why Archie and Lilibet Were Not in Attendance at Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended Queen Elizabeth II's funeral with the rest of the British royal family at Westminster Abbey on Monday, Sept. 19. Noticeably absent, though, were their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, who recently inherited royal titles in the wake of the queen's death as the grandchildren of King Charles III.
Prince George, 9, Sticks His Tongue Out At Photographer After The Queen’s Funeral: Photos
Ever the expressive heir to the throne, Prince George finished out the long day of his great grandmother’s funeral with a cheeky gesture. In photos you can SEE HERE, the nine year old member of the Royal Family was seen in a car following services for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, September 19, glaring at a photographer, and then unapologetically extending his tongue from behind the safety of the vehicle’s passenger window. Next to him, younger sister Princess Charlotte, 7, stole a glance at photographers following the Westminster Abbey event, though Prince Louis, 4, wasn’t at the event — he was deemed too young for the somber occasion.
Queen Elizabeth II’s Personal Staff Line Up to Watch Funeral Procession Pass Buckingham Palace
A final tribute. Queen Elizabeth II‘s household staff lined up outside Buckingham Palace to watch her funeral procession pass the residence on Monday, September 19. Staff members arranged themselves on the sidewalk in front of the palace as the queen’s coffin was carried from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch following the state funeral. After the procession through central London, the casket was driven to Windsor Castle, where the former monarch will be buried alongside her late husband, Prince Philip.
brides.com
Queen Elizabeth II's Royal Engagement Ring: Get the Look
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. There are many engagement rings that will go down in history as one of "the greats"—those that are forever memorialized online and in our memories. And when it comes to the royals, as we've seen time and time again, no celebrity engagement ring can infiltrate their distinction of "most iconic". Specifically, the engagement ring that Prince Philip once gave to Queen Elizabeth II is etched into history as a wedding staple.
Royal fans are saying the same thing about Lady Louise after being left emotional about the Queen’s horse Emma
ROYAL fans were left in tears yesterday as the Queen's treasured horse Emma waited for her coffin to arrive at Windsor Castle in a nod to the late monarch's love of the animals. Brits watched as Emma the pony stood amid a sea of flowers left by adoring subjects as...
PETS・
A signal from the King's equerry, rubber-soled boots and the crown bolted down on Queen's coffin: How pallbearers carried Her Majesty to her final resting place - as calls are made for Grenadier Guards who did the 'toughest job in the world' to get medals
The steady-shouldered pallbearers who safely carried the Queen's coffin during her state funeral have won the hearts of the nation amid growing calls for the soldiers to be honoured with medals. With the eyes of the world on them, the eight soldiers from the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards raised and...
