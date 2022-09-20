Many clients self-identify as being passive-aggressive. For some people, this means they understand how conflict in their relationships exists because of the tension caused by their tendency to express anger indirectly, which was created by their formative childhood experiences. For other people, this just means they get in lots of fights with their partners. My understanding of passive-aggressive behavior has to do with a person’s inability to freely express anger as a child, and the resulting expression of that anger in less direct ways that avoid confrontation but still make that anger felt. This often results in the client being passive-aggressively angry towards their partner while their partner has no clue about the real reason for this anger.

