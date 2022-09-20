Read full article on original website
psychologytoday.com
From Self-Loathing to Self-Loving in 5 Questions
People with neurodivergent needs might not automatically take care of basic needs such as air, food, clothing, and water. It is okay to let friends go. Some people will last a lifetime. Others will teach you something for a moment. Music can help when your self-esteem needs a boost. Source:...
Sleep expert claims to reveal how to fall back asleep in 2 minutes
We’ve all been there; you wake up in the middle of the night and then you can’t get back to sleep. While it can be frustrating to wake up in the middle of the night, sleep experts say that it’s completely normal. But having trouble getting back to sleep can be even more frustrating. That’s why experts recommend a few simple two-minute sleep hacks to help you curb the wakefulness and get back to snoozing calmly.
psychologytoday.com
Navigating Grief and Loss
Saying the deceased's name brings joy to the bereaved rather than more pain. We live in a death-denying society in which people are afraid to talk about someone who has died or even reach out to family and friends. It is in the telling of the story that the healing...
psychologytoday.com
Relearning the World Through Grief
Death and grief are at the heart of life. Closure is an unrealistic idea. Research supports that remaining connected to the deceased is often therapeutic. Grief is a process in which we relearn how to navigate the world after a significant loss. Millions of people around the world are discussing...
psychologytoday.com
Are You Afraid of Getting Older?
Many people fear getting older. There are some real difficulties inherent in aging, but research shows that many older people are happier than many younger ones. A fairly simple technique can help you reframe your thinking and stop worrying about getting older. Tashaun* is in his late thirties. “I’ve got...
pawesome.net
German Shepherd Absolutely Fed Up With Crying Baby
Crying babies. They can test the patience of even the most tolerant parent — or sibling. Just ask this German Shepherd who had to suffer not only the indignity of being a back-seat passenger, but also being seated next to the tiny human with impressive lungs. The video was...
Mom Expecting Husband to Drop Son at School Before 13-Hour-Day Dragged
According to a study, moms who shared child care with their partners had a more positive experience of "the work-family balance" during COVID-19 lockdown.
Woman captures beautiful last moments of grandparents’ 60-year love story
A woman has captured beautiful photos of her grandparents' love story shortly before her grandmother passed away. Emily Hime, from Ontario, shared a post on Facebook, including two touching photographs, explaining that she had been 'blessed' to 'witness something beautiful' between her grandparents when her grandma became unwell. Emily's post...
Trouble sleeping? Try this ancient technique
Falling asleep can be difficult when the brain is busy overthinking. Ancient breathing techniques can help relax mind and body, easing the body into a deep sleep. “What a lot of sleep difficulties are all about is people who struggle to fall asleep because their mind is buzzing,” said Rebecca Robbins, an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School and associate scientist in the division of sleep and circadian disorders at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, told CNN News.
psychologytoday.com
Dealbreakers That Ruin Passion and Connection
Dealbreakers can make potential partners appear unappealing for a short-term fling, a long-term relationship, or any type of romance in general. General dealbreakers focus on avoiding partners who are unavailable, unhealthy, or abusive. Short-term fling dealbreakers disqualify hookups who are unattractive, judgmental, or uninspiring in the bedroom. Long-term dealbreakers steer...
Essence
Kelis Discusses Loss Of Husband Mike Mora For The First Time: 'We Were Able To Prepare, And Love, And Say Goodbye'
The multitalented star opened up for the first time publicly about how she's handling grief after the death of her husband to stomach cancer in March 2022. Earlier this year, singer Kelis lost her husband, photographer Mike Mora, after a nearly two-year battle with stomach cancer. The multitalented “Milkshake” singer, chef and farmer opened up about handling the grief with grace in a new interview.
BET
Kelis Opens Up About Death Of Husband Mike Mora, Chooses To Be Positive Through Grief
Kelis explained why she has chosen to remain positive through grief after losing her husband Mike Mora to stage 4 stomach cancer earlier this year. In an interview with People, the Grammy-nominated artist said she maintained a positive outlook on the devastating situation. “It doesn’t change the fact that I’m...
My affair wasn’t the beginning of the end of my marriage.
My affair wasn’t the beginning of the end, but it was the end of the end. I went to a work conference in a town five hours away with Simon, a colleague I knew only casually. It’s normal to hang out with other colleagues at these things, and I didn’t think anything of it when he told me he wanted to skip a session to check out a local bookstore. I went with him. We walked around the city and talked. Things were easy and comfortable and light.
Ponca City News
When grandparents become parents to their grandchildren
Body Grandparents often are very influential in the lives of their grandchildren, whether they provide occasional care, live close by or are far away. But what happens when grandparents assume the role of parent for their grandchildren? Becoming a parent to a grandchild means taking on an important new role in life.
Opinion: Four Signs A Victim Is Healing From Narcissistic Abuse
From the outside looking in, someone who has never gone through narcissistic abuse would assume that leaving is the most challenging part. The truth is that the hardest part comes after you leave the narcissist. Staying away for good is one battle in itself. The other is accepting what happened while simultaneously dealing with the trauma that can surface days, weeks, or years later.
psychologytoday.com
Just Say No (and Then Why): Processing Passive-Aggression
Many clients self-identify as being passive-aggressive. For some people, this means they understand how conflict in their relationships exists because of the tension caused by their tendency to express anger indirectly, which was created by their formative childhood experiences. For other people, this just means they get in lots of fights with their partners. My understanding of passive-aggressive behavior has to do with a person’s inability to freely express anger as a child, and the resulting expression of that anger in less direct ways that avoid confrontation but still make that anger felt. This often results in the client being passive-aggressively angry towards their partner while their partner has no clue about the real reason for this anger.
psychologytoday.com
Grandiose Delusions and the Meaning of Life
Among people diagnosed with psychosis, grandiose beliefs appear to provide a sense of meaning in life. The idea that some delusions are psychologically beneficial is old but has recently received quantitative confirmation. This theory forces us to rethink the traditional biomedical approach that sees delusions merely as a byproduct of...
Study: Waist-to-hip ratio should replace BMI to measure healthy weight
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- New research suggests that waist-to-hip ratio, and not body mass index is a better measure of healthy weight -- and may predict early death better than BMI. The researchers urge using the new method to replace BMI, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has called "an inexpensive and easy tool" because that calculation requires only a person's height and weight.
psychologytoday.com
How You Can Make an Impact in 30 Seconds Without Knowing It
Research shows that the person who does a kind act tends to underestimate its positive impact on the recipient. Small acts of kindness, which can take as little as 30 seconds, have a broad-reaching effect and can even impact our autonomic nervous system. By being intentional and taking small actions...
