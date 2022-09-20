ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dog Gives Birth to Single Pup and the Pair Become 'Besties' in Viral Clip

By Maria Azzurra Volpe
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago

A Lhasa Apso pup is melting hearts online after her owner shared a video of their journey through motherhood, from pregnancy to bonding with her one and only puppy.

The clip was shared on TikTok by the dog's owner, under the user name Paigesayles_.

@paigesayles_

My fur baby has her own bestie now🥰 #fyp #puppylove #puppiesoftiktok #singlepuppy

♬ Night Changes - One Direction

The dog only has one puppy, and, according to the video, they soon became best friends: "Watch my baby become a mum to a single pup and become besties."

According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), a normal dog's litter size can range from 1 to 12 puppies, with 5-6 puppies being average.

But just every breed differs by size, function, and personality, they also differ when it comes to litter size. The litter size of Lhasa Apsos goes from an average of 4 to 6 puppies. However, in extraordinary cases, a Lhasa Apso can have up to 8 puppies.

Signs of dog pregnancy include an increase in appetite, weight gain, swollen belly, nesting behavior, more affectionate, and irritability, among others, although the best way to know for sure is via diagnostic testing. Some dogs may also vomit due to changes in hormones.

The clip, which was first posted on the platform last Thursday, has so far been viewed over 1.8 million times and liked about 212,300 times.

One user, Raymm0487 commented: "Please never separate them." And Kiah Greer added: "How wonderful for her to raise her baby."

Llisa Marie said: "this is the best tik tok I've seen." And Bert the Bus wrote: "Actually made me cry this vid. It's lovely."

Another user, Suzie commented: "A single mom." And Cynthia said: "mom wouldn't buy me one, so I made one."

Bella wrote: "This made me so happy. That she gets to keep her baby. It always saddens me to think that puppies are taken away from their mamas." And Lisbit2020 added: "Proudest Mommy ever! Omg so cute."

Another user, caligirlsvc said: "Make me cry why [don't you] this is the sweetest video ever. I can feel the love and I'm feeling emotional." And Thea Taylor Campbell added: "Oh my godddddd the baby is so freaking cute too!"

Newsweek reached out to Paigesayles_ for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FnaB8_0i2sT8Fe00
A stock image shows a dog and her puppy. A lhasa apso has melted hearts online after her owner shared a video of her going through her motherhood journey. Getty Images

