Well, Look Who Just Got Dragged Into Trump’s Criminal Nightmare
Mark Meadows just got pulled into former President Donald Trump’s legal drama in Georgia. Meadows, Trump’s final White House chief of staff, is being summoned to testify next month in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ criminal investigation into Trump allies’ attempts to flip the 2020 election.
Martha’s Vineyard Takes Revenge On DeSantis By Shipping Him 50 Karens
Outraged at having been sent 50 illegal immigrants from Florida by Ron DeSantis, Martha’s Vineyard has taken ultimate revenge on the governor by shipping 50 Karens to Florida. “Perhaps now DeSantis will think twice before he sullies our pristine white island with brown migrant people,” said Martha’s Vineyard HOA...
Chuck Schumer says Nancy Pelosi is ‘in trouble,’ declares Democrats will lose House: report
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is "in trouble" and Democrats are likely to lose the House, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer declared during a private dinner with fellow Democratic senators, according to reports. Schumer and six other Democratic senators were spotted dining at Trattoria Alberto, a swanky Italian restaurant in Washington,...
Donald Trump boards a plane loaded with heavy file boxes two days after federal agents asked about missing documents in re-surfaced 2021 video
A re-surfaced video has emerged of Donald Trump boarding a private jet loaded with file boxes in 2021 - amid rumors he could be indicted for having classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago mansion. The DailyMail.com video from May 2021 showed the former president and Melania decamp to his golf club...
Donald Trump Makes A Startling New Claim About The FBI Raid Of Mar-A-Lago
The now-infamous FBI raid of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence is nearly a month old as of this writing. In that time, Trump himself has responded with a number of accusations and claims, some of them contradictory. Per MSNBC, the former president has variously accused the FBI of not asking for the documents in the first place, then of planting evidence and of staging a photo of classified documents to make him look careless. He declared that he had already declassified the documents, and petitioned a Florida court to appoint a "special master" to determine whether the seized papers can be used by the Department of Justice.
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
Hey, ‘Gov. Florida Man,’ Martha’s Vineyard is far more than your tired, old stereotype | Opinion
Almost 7.5% of Vineyarders live in poverty; in Edgartown, Donald Trump captured almost 30% of the vote in 2016.
Did Trump Really Claim He Was Knighted By Queen Elizabeth II In Private?
The claim that former President Donald Trump was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in private has been assessed as false, according to a report from the Associated Press. What Happened: Soon after the death of the British Monarch on Sept. 8 claims arose, disseminated on social media, that Trump was knighted by the Queen.
Fox News host stone-faced as guest lists sensitive documents Trump could have been holding at Mar-a-Lago
Fox News host Jesse Waters appeared stone-faced as author and journalist Ronald Kessler listed the possible sensitive documents that could have been held at Mar-a-Lago by former President Donald Trump. Mr Kessler, 78, the author of The Secrets of the FBI and other non-fiction books about the White House, the CIA, and the Secret Service, appeared on Fox News on Thursday. “The level of classification that we're talking about here for these documents, beyond top secret, beyond Sensitive Compartmented, that could very well include the plans for counterstriking against Russia in the event of a nuclear attack,” Mr Kessler...
Watergate figure John Dean warns Trump may pull a "dictators' ploy": "There will be violence"
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the Faith & Freedom Coalition June 17, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Seth Herald/Getty Images) Former Watergate figure John Dean warned there will be violence as Donald Trump finds himself in increasing legal peril. Richard Nixon's former White House counsel, who was disbarred after...
Texas sheriff sends message to Kamala Harris: 'The border is wide open'
A South Texas sheriff applauded Governor Greg Abbott's move to send busses of migrants from the southern border to liberal cities like Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C. Goliad County, Sheriff Roy Boyd joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday to share what communities like his have experienced and why VP Kamala Harris' claims that the border is secure are inaccurate.
Michelle Obama has a dig at Donald Trump in White House portrait remarks: ‘Once our time is up, we move on’
Former first lady Michelle Obama had a thinly-veiled dig at Donald Trump during powerful remarks at the unveiling of her official White House portrait on Wednesday.Speaking about the significance of the moment and the importance of “participating in and watching our democracy” she referred to the “peaceful transition of power” in a clear reference to the final months of the Trump presidency.She further said, that those in power work and serve “for as long as we can, as long as the people choose to keep us here,” adding: “once our time is up, we move on”.After the unveiling of...
Trump Wins Again as Judge Agrees Significant Harm Was Done in Raid - We Have the Full Written Decision
Florida judge agrees that the appointing of a special master to oversee documents taken from Mar-a-Lago is the correct course of action since obvious harm was done. A federal judge on Monday granted former President Donald Trump’s request to appoint a special master to review the trove of documents seized during the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago last month, saying some of the materials were medical or tax-related.
A Florida Judge Who Denied A Teen Girl An Abortion Because Of Her Grades Was Voted Out Of Office
Voters in Florida ousted two anti-abortion elected officials in separate races on Tuesday.
DOJ found that only a few items retrieved by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago were covered by attorney-client privilege, potentially undercutting a Trump defense
The DOJ said it had examined documents retrieved by the FBI from its Mar-a-Lago raid. It said only a small number of them were covered by attorney-client privilege. Trump has sought to claim this privilege to shield the documents from being examined. The Department of Justice has found that a...
RNC cuts off Trump and makes him pay for his own lawyers in Mar-a-Lago documents mess: report
Former President Donald Trump speaks after his introduction by RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel at a fundraising breakfast in a restaurant in New York, New York on December 2, 2017. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl wrote in his post-Donald Trump administration book that on Jan....
Trump Makes Queen's Funeral All About Him, Says He Would Have Had Better Seat Than Biden
Donald Trump claimed Monday that President Joe Biden’s seating in the 14th row at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral reflected a lack of respect for him ― and that Trump would have gotten a better spot “if I were president.”. “This is what’s happened to America in just...
Return to sender! NYC is relocating migrants to Florida, after city's immigration boss claimed that's where they'd rather be
New York City officials are going to fly out migrants to Florida after claiming many of them did not want to come to the Big Apple. The Commissioner of Immigration Affairs for the city says that a lot of the migrants being bussed from Texas by Gov Greg Abbott are coming from Venezuela.
Former Navy Pilot Rips 'Pathetic' Ron DeSantis Over 'Top Gun' Stunt
“It’s not just cringey,” Ken Harbaugh said. “It’s literally Navy pilot cosplay.”
Trump says he ‘can’t imagine’ being indicted, argues it wouldn’t deter running again
Former President Trump on Thursday said he “can’t imagine being indicted” over his handling of classified documents or a scheme to put forward alternate electors after the 2020 election, but that if he were, it would not deter him from a possible White House run in 2024.
