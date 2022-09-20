Read full article on original website
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C — A 17-year-old juvenile has been charged after two teens were found shot dead on Sunday. The bodies of Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, were found by men riding four-wheelers in the woods in western Orange County on Sunday. Both victims had what appeared to be gunshot wounds, according to Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood.
Authorities have filed a petition against a 17-year old-for two counts of first-degree murder in the death of Lyric Woods and Devin Clark, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday afternoon.
More than 24 hours after investigators said they know who killed two high school students, that suspect remains at large.
Deputies continue to search for a 17-year-old suspect identified Tuesday in the shooting deaths of Lyric Woods and Devin Clark.
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — A 17-year-old suspect has been identified in the deaths of two teenagers who were found shot over the weekend, a North Carolina sheriff announced Tuesday. A juvenile petition has been filed against a 17-year-old for two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Devin...
A North Carolina sheriff says a 17-year-old suspect has been identified in the deaths of two teens found shot over the weekend. Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood announced Tuesday that a juvenile petition has been filed against a 17-year-old for two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 18-year-old Devin Clark and 14-year-old Lyric Woods.
A 17-year-old is wanted in the murder of slain high school students Lyric Woods and Devin Clark, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.
North Carolina investigators are searching for clues in the shooting deaths of high school students Lyric Woods and Devin Clark, who were reported missing over the weekend. The case of two missing North Carolina teens is now a homicide investigation after two bodies with gunshot wounds were discovered on Sunday.
Investigators with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office are seeking a juvenile petition against a suspect in the alleged murder of two teenagers over the weekend. A release from the office Tuesday afternoon said a 17-year-old is being sought for two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark. The sheriff’s office said the Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention officially filed its petition to detain the individual Tuesday afternoon.
