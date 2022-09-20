ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NC

Crime & Safety
publicradioeast.org

Teen charged in deaths of two other teenagers found shot over the weekend

A North Carolina sheriff says a 17-year-old suspect has been identified in the deaths of two teens found shot over the weekend. Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood announced Tuesday that a juvenile petition has been filed against a 17-year-old for two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 18-year-old Devin Clark and 14-year-old Lyric Woods.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

17-Year-Old Sought for Orange County Double Homicide

Investigators with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office are seeking a juvenile petition against a suspect in the alleged murder of two teenagers over the weekend. A release from the office Tuesday afternoon said a 17-year-old is being sought for two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark. The sheriff’s office said the Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention officially filed its petition to detain the individual Tuesday afternoon.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
abc45.com

Three Arrested in Attempted Mebane Robbery

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — On Saturday, September 10, a Breaking/Entering & Larceny from a storage building was reported at 2440 Lynch Store Rd. Mebane, N.C. Information provided by an off-duty Deputy led to the identification of three possible suspects in the crime. Additional investigation along with interviews identified these individuals as the suspects. On Tuesday, September 20, the suspects (Stephanie Leigh Justice, Dustin Keith Flynn, and Bradley Scott Briggs) were all charged and arrested.
MEBANE, NC
cbs17

Have you seen him? Deputies looking for assault suspect in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham deputies say they’re looking for the suspect in an assault that happened Wednesday morning. At about 7 a.m., deputies say someone was assaulted near Angier Ave. and Ruritan Road. They describe the suspect as a man about 6 feet and 2 inches tall...
DURHAM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Information wanted for death of Guilford County woman

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Guilford County woman died in August and her death remains unresolved. Greensboro police responded to a shooting on O'Brien Street around 10 p.m. on August 15. Officers found 32-year-old Ivanna Wilkes suffering from a gunshot wound. Her death is being investigated as a homicide. In...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
