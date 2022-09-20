Read full article on original website
'House of the Dragon': Emily Carey on 'Believable' Scene That Had Her in Tears
Emily Carey spoke to Newsweek about filming "House of the Dragon," and the one scene in Episode 5 that made her cry even during rehearsals.
Sobriety Surprises: Lena Dunham, Jason Biggs and Other Stars Who Revealed They Got Sober
Hollywood is no stranger to sober celebs, with many using their experiences to help other alcoholics and addicts find the courage they need to start their sobriety journey. Meanwhile, other stars say they’re simply grateful and want to live their lives in the open. From time to time, however, a celebrity will surprise the world […]
A.V. Club
Elizabeth Moss worked both sides of the camera to create one of her favorite Handmaid's Tale scenes
Note: This article contains spoilers for The Handmaid’s Tale seasons 4 and 5. Read on with care!. Even after five seasons of bodily autonomy drama, The Handmaid’s Tale star Elizabeth Moss still has room for new standout moments—and a recent one came when Moss herself was behind the camera.
House of the Dragon star Emily Carey addresses ‘queerbaiting’ surrounding Queen Alicent and Rhaenyra Targaryen
House of the Dragon actor Emily Carey has addressed the complicated relationship between her character, Queen Alicent, and that of Rhaenyra Targaryen, played by Milly Alcock.On the hit Game of Thrones spin-off, the two girls are close friends whose relationship is fractured when Alicent marries Rhaenyra’s widowed father, King Viserys, while still a teen. In an interview with Variety, Carey, 19, discussed her portrayal of Alicent, and the possibility that Alicent’s attachment to Rhaenyra has a romantic charge. She has previously said the two are “a little bit in love”.In the newly released interview, Carey said that possibility first came...
A.V. Club
Bridgerton’s handsome romantic lead Jonathan Bailey in talks to play Wicked’s handsome romantic lead
Sometimes, a casting announcement (or a potential casting announcement, as it were) just feels deeply right. So it is with the news (per Variety) that Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey is in talks to play Fiyero in the film adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked. In fact, if Bailey wants to spend the rest of his career playing charming, handsome, rakish romantic heroes, then this writer says: keep them coming!
Popculture
'House of the Dragon' Spoilers: How Lady Alicent Hightower Dies in the Books
Since House of the Dragon starts about 170 years before the events of Game of Thrones, one thing fans can be certain of without spoilers is that pretty much all these characters have died canonically. If you're interested in reading ahead on the full story you can check out George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood. Otherwise, read on for spoilers for the book and probably for House of the Dragon as well.
Ozzy Osbourne Returning Home to the U.K. From the U.S.: ‘I Don’t Want to Die in America’
After more than two decades in Los Angeles, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are returning home to the U.K., with gun crimes in the U.S. being a primary reason. “Everything’s fucking ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy,” Osbourne told The Observer in an interview. “And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn,” Osbourne added. “I’m English. I want to be back. But saying...
Why Stevie Nicks Plays the Tambourine During Performances
Stevie Nicks is known for her flowing outfits, captivating voice, and tambourine. Here's why she decided to start playing the tambourine during performances.
NME
Ozzy Osbourne gave up taking acid after talking to horse for an hour
Ozzy Osbourne has revealed that he gave up taking acid in the ’70s after a trip left him chatting to a horse. The rock legend was speaking in a new interview about the making of his former band Black Sabbath‘s fourth album, ‘Vol. 4’, which was in the groups’s chaotic heyday.
6 details you might have missed in the latest episode of 'House of the Dragon'
See the best easter eggs, callbacks, and background details in "We Light the Way," which features a dramatic and violent wedding in King's Landing.
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5: Madeline Brewer Messaged Mckenna Grace ‘You Little Turd’ When She Read Episode 2 Scene
Madeline Brewer sent Mckenna Grace an amusing message when she realized what her co-star's character does in 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5 Episode 2.
epicstream.com
Thor: Love and Thunder VFX Supervisor Breaks Silence on Why Morgan Freeman Wasn't Cast as Eternity
Just when we thought the return of Natalie Portman as the Mighty Thor and Christian Bale's MCU debut as the menacing Gorr The God Butcher was more than enough for Thor: Love and Thunder, apparently, there's more. One of Marvel Comics' strongest beings, Eternity, made its first live-action MCU appearance, described as the sum of all life that exists in the universe.
Will Smith plots first major acting comeback project as he's eyed to star in and produce Paramount Pictures' Brilliance... six months after Oscars slap
Will Smith appears to be plotting his acting return nearly six months after infamously slapping comedian Chris Rock on stage at the 94th Academy Awards. According to Deadline, the 53-year-old is being eyed to star in filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's feature directorial debut, Brilliance, with Paramount Pictures. Described as Smith's 'passion...
ComicBook
House of the Dragon: Brutal Episode 5 Death Changes Series Trajectory for Another Important Character
The fifth episode of House of the Dragon took the show's death toll up a couple of notches. It opened with a surprising murder and closed with a cliffhanger that teases a major death in the future. There was one other death in the episode and, on the surface, it feels like it may not be that big of a deal in the long run. That couldn't be further from the truth.
A.V. Club
Sheryl Lee Ralph's fellow Dreamgirls Beyoncé and Jennifer Hudson are sending lots of love after Emmy win
After decades spent climbing what she describes as a “very high mountain,” Sheryl Lee Ralph is finally living the dream—one that started all the way back in 1981 with her Tony-nominated role as Deena Jones in the original Broadway production of Dreamgirls. In a recent Los Angeles...
wegotthiscovered.com
Bryce Dallas Howard reveals ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ director protected her from unfair studio pressure to lose weight
Recently, Jurassic World: Dominion brought the initial story of the franchise created by and adapted from a Michael Crichton book to a conclusion. It had good moments, bad and baffling ones, and, behind the scenes, some directorial kindness for the cast. Claire Dearing actress Bryce Dallas Howard reveals in a...
Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song review – a thorough, respectful documentary
While it may be a fool’s errand to frame Leonard Cohen’s life and times through the prism of just one song, directors Dan Geller and Dayna Goldfine make a decent fist of it here. Their film shows how Hallelujah – blending gospel music with the charged speech of the synagogue – was worked on for years, then languished unnoticed before it was salvaged by John Cale, Jeff Buckley and the Shrek soundtrack. Today it’s a staple; it’s outlived its creator. And if this thorough, respectful documentary largely leaves its subject’s mystery intact, that’s probably for the best and what the singer would have wanted. Even Cohen, like the king in the song, was baffled by Hallelujah. He didn’t want to explain it and decided he probably couldn’t if he tried. He said: “If I knew where songs came from, I would go there more often.”
A.V. Club
Cut that check: Tom Cruise, Sandra Bullock, and other actors believe that Paramount is losing them millions in profit
The relationship between studios and actors is a symbiotic one, with the two partners relying on each other to get a movie off the ground and into theaters for the rest of us to enjoy the end product. Yet, that alliance can sour pretty quickly if one side begins to feel slighted...especially if Savior-of-the-Theater-Experience Tom Cruise is involved.
Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching
Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
Lil Nas X Sends Pizza to, ‘Accidentally’ Falls in Love With ‘Homophobic’ Religious Protesters at His Show
Long live Montero! Over the weekend, as fans waited to enter the MGM Music Hall ahead of Lil Nas X’s tour stop, a group of religious protesters gathered across the street, asking his stans to “repent and believe” with massive signs. In true Lil Nas X fashion, he took that seemingly negative moment and turned it into a silly, positive one, tweeting, “Just told my team to send them pizza, this is really good promo!” Lil Nas X updated his fans with a video of his team going over to hand the protesters pizza as one of the protesters held up...
