Man stabbed for refusing to give up cell phone to muggers on Brooklyn subway train

By Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
 5 days ago
FILE - The victim was on a Brooklyn College-bound train about 5:10 a.m. when two young men approached and threatened him with a knife, demanding his cellphone, police said. Anthony DelMundo/New York Daily News/TNS

A man was stabbed for refusing to give up his cell phone to a pair of muggers on a Brooklyn subway train early Tuesday, cops said.

The 45-year-old victim was on a Brooklyn College-bound No. 2 train when two young men approached and threatened him with a knife about 5:10 a.m., police said.

When the victim refused to hand over his cell phone, a fight broke out and one of the crooks stabbed him in the side of the chest, cops said.

The robbers ran off with the phone when the train stopped at the Winthrop St. station in Prospect Lefferts Gardens.

The victim got off the train as well and sought help. Medics rushed him to Kings County Hospital, where he is expected to recover.

His attackers have not been caught.

