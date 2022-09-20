Read full article on original website
Meteorologists Continue Live Broadcast As Studio Floods
Central Illinois was under a severe thunderstorm watch when rain flooded the WCIA 3 studio.
advantagenews.com
Ameren Illinois discusses severe storm outages
Fall is often referred to as the second severe weather season in the Midwest, and storms that came through parts of West Central Illinois Sunday night into Monday brought tornado warnings, hail, and wind damage. A spokesman with Ameren Illinois wants to remind you what to do if you lose power in a severe storm.
Strong winds rip roof from building in Freeburg, Illinois
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — Strong winds blew part of a roof off a building Wednesday night in the St. Clair County town of Freeburg, Illinois. Scattered showers and some rumbles of thunder developed along the cold front in the St. Louis area Wednesday evening. A few produced downpours and gusty winds of 35-40 mph.
Herald & Review
Wednesday, September 21 weather update for central Illinois
Rain along and behind a cold front Wednesday. Still warm today, but a big cool down coming for Thursday. Track the rain and see how much temperatures will drop in our latest forecast.
One tornado confirmed in Monday morning storms
LE ROY, Ill. (WCIA) – The National Weather Service confirmed at least one tornado touched down on Monday morning in Central Illinois. Our WCIA Crew was on scene later Monday morning to assess the damage and saw damage to at least two mobile home on the southwest side of town. More damage was visible to […]
25newsnow.com
Storm Damage Photos, 9/18
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Severe thunderstorms moved through Central Illinois last night and early this morning, bringing high, damaging winds, heavy rain and large hail. Here is a recap of some of the photos we’ve received of storm damage. If you have a photo of damage, you can...
foxillinois.com
Tornado confirmed to have hit McLean County
LE ROY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed a tornado hit Le Roy, Illinois on Monday. We're told the EF-0 tornado touched down around 12:28 a.m. about a half mile southwest of Le Roy. It then took six minutes to travel 3.4 miles. NWS says...
ourquadcities.com
Television station floods; Meteorologists remain on air in flooded studio
Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) – Two television meteorologists covering severe weather in central Illinois found themselves up to their ankles in a flooded studio overnight while on the air. Between two to three inches of rain fell in and around Champaign early Monday morning. There were localized reports of flash-flooding,...
2022 Fall Foliage Maps Predict When Leaves Will Reach Peak Colors in Illinois
Several 2022 fall foliage maps have emerged as the season turns a new leaf, giving an estimated insight into when Illinois' greenery will start to glow with new golden hues. According to the state’s tourism office, peak fall colors usually arrive the second week of October in the Chicago area and along the Mississippi River, with central Illinois seeing peak color in the middle of the month, and the southern portion of the state hitting its peak in the final week of the month.
You’ll Never Believe Why This Illinois Road Shut Down For Weeks
There is a road in Illinois that has been closed for weeks and the reason is very strange. Though it doesn't happen very often, there are some good reasons why a road in Illinois would be closed for a significant amount of time. Maybe there is some road construction, it could have flooded over, trees could've fallen to block the street, and that's just naming a couple.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch #538 issued for much of the Illinois portion of the Chicago Metropolitan area; valid until 8:00 pm CDT
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 538 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 455 PM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022 The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Northeast Illinois Lake Michigan * Effective this Tuesday afternoon and evening from 455 PM until 800 PM CDT. * Primary threats include... Isolated damaging wind gusts to 65 mph possible Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible SUMMARY...A small cluster of supercells may persist for the next couple of hours while moving across northeast Illinois into the Chicago area, with the potential to produce isolated large hail and wind damage. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 40 statute miles north and south of a line from 40 miles north of Marseilles IL to 65 miles east northeast of Marseilles IL. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU8). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes. WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 538 NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO IL 454 PM CDT TUE SEP 20 2022 ILC031-037-043-089-093-097-111-197-210100- /O.NEW.KLOT.SV.A.0538.220920T2154Z-220921T0100Z/ THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 538 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS DE KALB IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS COOK DUPAGE KANE KENDALL LAKE IL MCHENRY WILL THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALGONQUIN, AURORA, BOLINGBROOK, BUFFALO GROVE, CAROL STREAM, CHICAGO, CRYSTAL LAKE, DEKALB, DOWNERS GROVE, ELGIN, EVANSTON, GURNEE, JOLIET, LEMONT, LOMBARD, MCHENRY, MUNDELEIN, NAPERVILLE, OAK LAWN, ORLAND PARK, OSWEGO, PARK FOREST, PLANO, SCHAUMBURG, SYCAMORE, WAUKEGAN, WHEATON, WILMINGTON, WOODSTOCK, AND YORKVILLE. $$ LMZ740>742-210100- /O.NEW.KLOT.SV.A.0538.220920T2154Z-220921T0100Z/ THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 538 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS WINTHROP HARBOR TO WILMETTE HARBOR IL WILMETTE HARBOR TO NORTHERLY ISLAND IL.
WGNtv.com
Severe thunderstorm warning just issued for portions of Cook, DuPage, and Lake counties in northeast Illinois; valid until 6:30 pm CDT
UUS53 KLOT 202231 SVRLOT ILC031-043-097-202330- /O.NEW.KLOT.SV.W.0137.220920T2231Z-220920T2330Z/ BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 531 PM CDT TUE SEP 20 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... SOUTHWESTERN LAKE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHEASTERN DUPAGE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHWESTERN COOK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 630 PM CDT. * AT 530 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER CARPENTERSVILLE, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 30 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...HAIL DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... ELGIN, ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, SCHAUMBURG, PALATINE, DES PLAINES, MOUNT PROSPECT, HOFFMAN ESTATES, GLENVIEW, ELMHURST, BUFFALO GROVE, BARTLETT, OHARE AIRPORT, STREAMWOOD, HANOVER PARK, WHEELING, PARK RIDGE, ADDISON, NORTHBROOK, ELK GROVE VILLAGE AND NILES. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 57 AND 77. I-290 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 15. I-355 NEAR MILE MARKER 30. THIS INCLUDES... OAKTON COMMUNITY COLLEGE, SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS BASEBALL, AND HARPER COLLEGE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH.
Crumbling Illinois mines located near train derailment
Some residents living in Clinton County believe mine subsidence contributed to Monday’s train derailment, just outside the village of Albers.
The Old I-74 Bridge To Be Taken Down In The Most Boring Way
The new I-74 Mississippi River Bridge has been fully open for quite awhile. Every time you drive over the new I-74 bridge, you're reminded of the old, ugly, narrow, green bridge that we used to get to Illinois and Iowa. The Iowa and Illinois departments of transportation have announced how they are going to say "goodbye" to the old bridge and it's going to be very anticlimactic.
Central Illinois Proud
GALLERY: Overnight storm damage in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Here is a look at some of the storm damage around Central Illinois after the storms Sunday night. Anyone who would like to submit photos to this gallery can learn more here.
wlds.com
Early Morning Blaze Marks 10th Suspicious Vacant Structure Fire Since 2021
No one was injured when a vacant house on Jacksonville’s northeast side caught fire early this morning. The Jacksonville Fire Department was called to the scene of a structure fire at 408 North Fayette Street at 5:00 am today. According to a report, firefighters witnessed a large amount of...
newschannel20.com
Sunday night's storm causes damage in Jacksonville
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Sunday night's storm left some Jacksonville residents without power and with a lot of cleaning up to do today. The storm took a toll on Jacksonville neighborhoods and parks. Some Jacksonville residents were out today cleaning up the mess. Resident David Ward had a tree...
Illinois State Park Ranks Among Best Places to Spot Fall Colors
Brace yourselves, autumn lovers: You won't have to travel all too far and wide to catch prime views of fall foliage. Instead, you can head to an Illinois state park. Farmer's Almanac named Pere Marquette State Park in west central Illinois as the eighth best place in the U.S. to see crispy, warmed-toned leaves throughout the season.
Severe storm tears up Jacksonville trees
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Scattered branches and torn up trees littered Jacksonville Monday after rain and wind rolled through the area overnight. “About 1:30 this morning, we started getting calls from most of the central to the south part of Jacksonville and including South Jacksonville, trees down, limbs down, numerous locations, too many to even […]
Illinois, If You Smell Cucumbers In Your Garage Leave Immediately
I doubt anyone is making a salad in the garage which means the smell of Cucumbers could be a very bad thing. Allegedly some venomous snakes do smell like vegetables. With it getting colder outside more, and more animals try to move inside. While Bats and Birds usually go to...
