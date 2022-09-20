ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia Proposes 'Alternative Meat' Made Out of Fly Larvae as Sanctions Bite

By Darragh Roche
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago

A senior Russian official has suggested that the people of his country may have to change their "mentality" and learn to enjoy alternatives to meat such as fly larvae and vegetable protein.

Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, who is also Russia's minister of industry and trade, said on Monday he had tried meat replacements and that as a consumer he will "continue to experiment."

His comments come as Russia continues to suffer strict sanctions imposed by the U.S. and its allies following the Russian invasion of Ukraine that began on February 24.

While Russia is not currently experiencing food shortages, there are major concerns about the global supply of food as a result of the ongoing war. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will chair a summit on food security at the United Nations on Tuesday, per The Guardian.

Sanctions are having a major effect on the Russian economy, however. A report from the Council of the European Union on August 19 found that Russia's gross domestic product (GDP) was expected to drop by more than 11 percent in 2022 and that inflation could reach 22 percent.

Manturov was attending the Innofood exhibition in Sochi where he tried alternatives to meat—among them vegetable meat and burgers made of vegetable proteins that also included black soldier fly larvae, vegetables, and aquafaba, which is a byproduct of cooking legumes such as chickpeas used as a replacement for egg whites.

Moscow-based outlet RBC reported on Manturov's support for "alternative meat" on Monday.

"It's true that it's almost indistinguishable from real meat. You have to be a real gourmand to tell the difference. I couldn't [do it]," Manturov said, according to RBC.

"It was a blind tasting, but it's really just a question of mentality when you know it's not the real thing. But in terms of taste it's identical [to real meat]," the deputy prime minister said.

Manturov said he was still getting used to the idea of using natural proteins as an alternative—including those sourced from insect larvae.

"It was a real surprise when a protein sourced from black soldier fly larvae is used, but here we are on the cutting edge of modern [practices]," he said. "We need to overcome that mental block and then even a black soldier fly larva will be to your taste. You need to make an effort."

Newsweek has asked the Russian foreign ministry for comment.

The Russian government has previously blamed Western sanctions for the global food crisis, while those imposing the sanctions have attributed them to President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

In May, Blinken pointed out that food, fertilizer and seeds were exempt from the sanctions that had been imposed on Russia by the U.S. and other nations. In July, the European Union (EU) included exceptions for wheat and fertilizers for sanctioned Russian banks when the bloc introduced new measures to restrict Russia's use of gold.

The Counsel of the European Union said on its website that "Russia is solely responsible for the global food crisis and that EU sanctions do not target food and agricultural products."

The U.S. Treasury Department also noted the U.S. "has not imposed sanctions on the exportation of agricultural commodities from, to, or involving Russia."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rJtDD_0i2sSt6Z00
Russian official Denis Manturov and an inset image of a black soldier fly species Hermetia illucens. Manturov has welcomed the use of meat alternatives including those using the fly's larvae. iStock / Getty Images

nationalinterest.org

The West Won’t Like Russia’s Next Move in Ukraine

NATO leaders and the Western news media need to realize that they may be celebrating the prelude to a prolonged, extremely bloody war or even an impending nuclear catastrophe. NATO officials and the Western news media have not concealed their glee that Ukraine’s counteroffensive has forced a precipitous withdrawal of Russian troops from a sizable chunk of territory near the eastern city of Kharkiv. The attack did appear to catch the Kremlin by surprise. Russian leaders expected the main counteroffensive to come in the south, and the bulk of Kyiv’s efforts do appear to be focused on that region. Nevertheless, the loss in the east is a significant military setback—and an even greater embarrassment—to Russia’s military command and the Putin government.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian billionaire renounces citizenship, will move to disputed Nagorno-Karabakh

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A Russian billionaire of Armenian descent has decided to renounce his Russian citizenship and move to the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Ruben Vardanyan said he made the decision to move to Nagorno-Karabakh with an understanding...
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Denis Manturov
International Business Times

Belarusian President Lukashenko's Son Flies To Tel Aviv, Israel 'Unaware Of His Presence'

Viktor Lukashenko, the son of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, landed in Israel on Monday. Though Alexander Lukashenko and his son and national security adviser Viktor Lukashenko have been sanctioned by the West for aiding Russia's war on Ukraine, Israel has not formally sanctioned them. Viktor Lukashenko departed Minsk on Monday...
POLITICS
The Independent

Biden sent a clear message to Putin — and to China — in his UN General Assembly speech

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. Russian president Vladimir Putin will not attend the UN General Assembly in New York this week, instead choosing to send a foreign minister. But he has managed to cast a long shadow over the proceedings nevertheless. In an address to the nation earlier today, Putin told Russian citizens that he would be “partially mobilizing” people on reserve lists and with prior military experience to help with the war in Ukraine. Considering this was supposed to be a two-week venture with few military losses, it’s hard to read this as anything less than an admission of failure. Putin also ramped up the rhetoric on nuclear weapons, saying that he would use “all means” to defend his citizens and adding that “those who try to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the prevailing winds can turn in their direction”.
FOREIGN POLICY
Newsweek

Putin in 'Life-and-Death' Struggle in Ukraine, China Warns

China said that the invasion of Ukraine has become a matter of "life and death" for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has no option to retreat from the war because of escalating tensions between Russia and NATO. On Wednesday, the former editor-in-chief of the Global Times, Hu Xijin, penned an...
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary

Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
POLITICS
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Country
Russia
Washington Examiner

Ukraine may have Russian forces caught in 'beautifully defensible grave'

A major Russian military force could be destroyed by Ukraine following a gambit that baited Russia's commanders into sending their troops into a vulnerable position. “They are trapped between Ukrainians and the river,” a senior European official told the Washington Examiner. “They are all in range of Ukrainian artillery at the moment.”
POLITICS
