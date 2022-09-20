ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Elton John to perform at White House to celebrate ‘unifying and healing power of music’

By Kate Feldman, New York Daily News
 2 days ago

Elton John is hitting the South Lawn for a night of healing.

The “Tiny Dancer” singer will play at the White House Friday night for “A Night When Hope and History Rhyme,” the Biden administration announced Tuesday.

The night “will celebrate the unifying and healing power of music, commend the life and work of Sir Elton John, and honor the everyday history-makers in the audience, including teachers, nurses, frontline workers, mental health advocates, students, LGBTQ+ advocates and more,” according to the White House.

The 75-year-old British musician, who was already scheduled to be in town to play Nationals Park this Saturday, last entertained at the White House in 1998 during a state dinner hosted by then-President Bill Clinton for then-British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

President Biden, meanwhile, wrote of fond memories set to John’s music in his 2017 memoir, “Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose,” including singing his songs to son Beau at the hospital after he was diagnosed with brain cancer.

Terry Mansfield

Pioneering Black Woman Bessie Smith, Empress of the Blues

Bessie Smith.Library of Congress public domain photo of Bessie Smith by Carl Van Vechten. Jazz music and dance styles became highly popular across America during the 1920s and 1930s, a period which is now known as the Jazz Age. America is the birthplace of jazz, and the Jazz Age was a fantastic period that gave rise to many famous singers and musicians performing in that genre.
