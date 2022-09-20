ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breanna Stewart, two Connecticut Sun players named to Team USA for 2022 World Cup

By Kels Dayton, Hartford Courant
 2 days ago

Just days after their run to the WNBA Finals came to an end, Connecticut Sun forwards Alyssa Thomas and Brionna Jones will be back on the court, this time representing Team USA at the World Cup in Sydney, Australia.

Thomas and Jones were among the 12 players named to the squad on Monday. They’ll join UConn women’s basketball legend and reigning World Cup MVP Breanna Stewart, who will be making her third straight appearance in the tournament, which begins on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

Team USA is looking to win its fourth consecutive World Cup dating back to 2010. They’ll compete in Group A and will face Belgium at 9:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Stewart was the only UConn alumna named to the squad, which also includes Ariel Atkins, Shakira Austin, Kahleah Cooper, Chelsea Gray, Sabrina Ionescu, Betnijah Laney, Jewell Loyd, Kelsey Plum and A’ja Wilson.

Former UConn star Jen Rizzotti is the USA Basketball Women’s National Team Committee Chair and helped select the team. Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve is the head coach, and Connecticut Sun coach Curt Miller will serve as one of the court coaches.

For more information and a complete schedule, visit the USA Basketball website .

