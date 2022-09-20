Read full article on original website
The Best National Parks To Visit In The Fall
These parks in Virginia, South Carolina, Utah and other states are perfect for an autumn visit.
Grand Canyon National Park Officials to Transport Bison to Native American Lands in Oklahoma, South Dakota
The National Park Service organized an effort to relocate 58 Kaibab Plateau bison from the Grand Canyon to tribal-managed herds through the Great Plains. With the help of federal and state partners, the animals were gathered from the forests and rivers near the Grand Canyon’s North Rim. The relocation is an effort to control a herd of bison that might have otherwise damaged park resources. Officials handed off the animals to the InterTribal Buffalo Council for transport to Native American lands in Oklahoma and South Dakota.
The wonderment of Yellowstone National Park in images
A digital hike through America's National Parks... It’s not always easy to just pack up the camper and head out to the great national parks across the United States. In fact, we don’t own a camper—so we’re relying on some of the beautiful photography over the years to guide us on a little series of e-hikes (if you will) through the national treasures.
Climber plunges 100ft to their death from Colorado mountain just days after another hiker was killed on state peak
A CLIMBER has plunged 100ft to his death from a peak in Colorado, just days after a hiker plummeted to her death on the same mountain. The most recent victim, who has not been identified, was killed after falling several hundred feet during a descent from Blanca Peak on Wednesday, a Alamosa Volunteer Search and Rescue spokesman said.
WATCH: Grand Teton National Park Tourist Walks Way Too Close to Grizzly Bear
Once again, tourists are getting too close to wild animals, and this time it’s a grizzly bear in Grand Teton National Park. A video posted on the Tourons of Yellowstone Instagram page featured a family approaching a grizzly bear that’s just minding its own business in a field.
Bark Ranger Keeps Wildlife and Visitors Safe at Glacier National Park
Gracie is a Border Collie who works to keep wildlife and visitors safe at Glacier National Park. Considered a four-legged ranger, Gracie began her Wildlife Working Dog career in 2016 while partnering with her human, Mark Biel. Employed at the park as a natural resources program manager, it was Biel’s idea to use Gracie’s natural […] The post Bark Ranger Keeps Wildlife and Visitors Safe at Glacier National Park appeared first on DogTime.
The 12 Best National Forests to See Fall Foliage in the U.S.
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. With autumn here, our favorite hikes are about to explode with eye-popping flora. The annual Smoky Mountains Fall Foliage Map—a trusted resource for autumn-color forecasts across the U.S.—predicts peak leaf colors will hit the northern U.S. by late September, then spread west and south throughout October.
Glacier National Park Tourist Arrested After Repeatedly Crashing Car Into Historic Wall
Officials from Glacier National Park have arrested an individual after the man crashed into one of the park’s historic walls, multiple times. The man was reported to be in police custody after officials received several reports regarding the individual’s dangerous driving. The driver was on the Going-to-the-Sun Road early Saturday morning.
Montana Euthanizes Two Grizzly Bears After Repeated Raids on Grain Sheds
Two grizzly bears were recently euthanized in Montana after several conflicts in the upper Blackfoot Valley. Over the past two months, there have been over 10 incidents involving the bears in the area. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) reported that the incidents began in mid-July when the bears raided three gran sheds in the Ovando and Woodworth areas. FWP then worked with property owners to install an electric fence.
Woman Falls 900 Feet To Death While Hiking On Colorado's Capitol Peak
A woman fell 900 feet to her death while climbing Capitol Peak, known to be one of the most difficult mountains to climb in Colorado, officials said. Rescue crews arrived after hikers nearby witnessed the fall and called 911. A man made the call at 7:56 a.m. Saturday and reported...
Second Hiker This Week Plunges to Her Death from Colorado Mountaintop
Just days after a hiker fell to their death from a mountain in Colorado, another hiker died after plummeting from the same cliff. According to the rescue team, the most recent victim died after plunging several hundred feet from Blanca Peak on Wednesday. The victim has yet to be identified.
I visited a Utah town known as 'Little Switzerland,' and the quaint wonderland transported me to Europe
Insider's reporter explored Midway, Utah, where she stayed in a European chateau and discovered a downtown filled with Swiss architecture.
Wolves Are Making a Major Comeback in Oregon's Cascade Mountains
The sightings come a year after an entire pack in the state was poisoned to death by humans.
Yellowstone National Park Warns Public of ‘Dangerous, Unpredictable Bull Elk’ As Rut Begins
This year, Yellowstone National Park is warning visitors of the dangers of elk rut season with a new poster that cuts straight to the point. It’s that time of year again, Outsiders, and it’s no secret just how dangerous bull elk can be during mating season. Known as the rut, mating season for North American wapiti, or elk, comes about each September as summer gives way to fall. Lasting through October, the rut has hormones and tempers raging as bull (male) elk duke it out for mating rights.
The Best Places to Ski This Winter — No Matter What Type of Skier You Are
Powder junkies know all the angles when it comes to hitting the slopes, including any deals to be found. One go-to for ski obsessives is Ikon Pass. This wide-ranging pass grants skiers and riders access to more than 50 iconic destinations worldwide with almost 400,000 skiable acres of terrain. Each Ikon Pass option provides a different tier of access, along with food, beverage, and retail discounts, with limited or no blackout dates: The Ikon Session Pass gets you 2-4 days to use across 37 destinations. The Ikon Base Pass offers unlimited access to 13 destinations and 5 days at another 30 mountains, each. Lastly, the Ikon Pass delivers unlimited skiing or riding at 15 destinations, and 7 days at another 31 mountains, each.
Grand Teton National Park reveals new bicycle route
The one-way Scenic Drive at Jenny Lake in Grand Teton National Park has reopened after being temporary closed for a road striping. The popular Scenic Drive that starts at String Lake in the north, continues south along Jenny Lake and connects to Teton Park Road was restriped to allow for one-way vehicle traffic and two-way bicycle traffic. The existing southbound bicycle lane was widened to allow for bicycles and vehicles and a new northbound lane was created for bikes only.
Yosemite National Park Reservation System Ends Sept. 30: What to Know
Starting October 1, Yosemite National Park will be lifting its temporary vehicle reservation system that lasts from May 20 to September 30. For visitors, this means they’ll be able to access the park whenever they choose without worrying about having the proper paperwork. The Big Picture. Motorists have to...
12 Best Hotels in Washington, D.C. for Families
Washington, D.C. is a dream destination for many families! As such, we’ve identified the best family hotels in Washington, D.C. From outdoor monuments to Smithsonian museums and the White House, Washington, D.C. is perfect for a family vacation. When you travel to the nation’s capital, you’ll have so many things to experience and see that there’s no time for hotel issues. Whether you desire a location close to famous sites or you’d rather be in the heart of a chic neighborhood, there’s a hotel here that will make your family trip fun and exciting. To help compile this list, we talked to our amazing Families Who Love To Travel Facebook community and used their expertise to inform this article. Plus, we’ve categorized our selection by neighborhood to help you plan! Keep reading to choose one of the best family hotels in Washington, D.C. for your family.
Wild Video Captures Elk Slamming Into Moving Car As It Tries To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park
Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story… Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles. Established in 1872, it’s the first national park in the United States and widely accepted as the first national park in the […] The post Wild Video Captures Elk Slamming Into Moving Car As It Tries To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
14 Family Friendly Hikes in Utah
This article may include affiliate links. If you click a link and make a purchase, Utah Outdoor Activities may receive a small commission at no extra cost to you. We only recommend products or services we personally use. FTC Affiliate Disclosure. You are reading: Easy hikes in utah | 14...
